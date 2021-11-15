Guerin Emig: Cowboys strengthen, concerns about opponents or the past weaken with every OSU win

STILLWATER — Mike Gundy should be sleeping like a 12-year-old basset hound the way his Oklahoma State football team is mowing through November, the way his 9-1 Cowboys are getting stronger with each win.

So I asked him Monday: Any concerns at all with your squad?

“Oh sure,” he claimed. “This (Saturday’s 63-17 pasting of TCU) was really the first game that we played at a high level run-blocking. Most of my years here we were playing at a pretty high level up front run-blocking by game four or five. We just kind of got off there. We have protected him (quarterback Spencer Sanders) pretty good the last three or four games. I had been concerned about that.

“Defensively, I’m concerned because we’ve played at a high level for 10 games now. It’s hard to continue to play at a high level, and so I worry that at some point we could potentially have a letdown. That’s just being a coach.

“Other than that, I’m OK with these guys.”

Gundy buried the lead. He’s OK with the Cowboys all right. He has to be. Go back to the meat of his statement.

OSU just streamrolled TCU for 447 rushing yards. You rush for 447 against anybody in November, you have some power to you.