Guerin Emig: Cowboys strengthen, concerns about opponents or the past weaken with every OSU win

STILLWATER — Mike Gundy should be sleeping like a 12-year-old basset hound the way his Oklahoma State football team is mowing through November, the way his 9-1 Cowboys are getting stronger with each win.
So I asked him Monday: Any concerns at all with your squad?
“Oh sure,” he claimed. “This (Saturday’s 63-17 pasting of TCU) was really the first game that we played at a high level run-blocking. Most of my years here we were playing at a pretty high level up front run-blocking by game four or five. We just kind of got off there. We have protected him (quarterback Spencer Sanders) pretty good the last three or four games. I had been concerned about that.
“Defensively, I’m concerned because we’ve played at a high level for 10 games now. It’s hard to continue to play at a high level, and so I worry that at some point we could potentially have a letdown. That’s just being a coach.
“Other than that, I’m OK with these guys.”
Gundy buried the lead. He’s OK with the Cowboys all right. He has to be. Go back to the meat of his statement.
OSU just streamrolled TCU for 447 rushing yards. You rush for 447 against anybody in November, you have some power to you.
OSU has protected Sanders. Check out the sacks differential over the Cowboys’ three wins since barely losing at Iowa State Oct. 23: 16-2 in favor of the Pokes.
Sanders has responded to his line’s protection and his receivers’ emergence by throwing nine touchdown passes and just two interceptions his past five games.
As for OSU’s defense... Oh lord, that defense...
Look at that sack total again. Look at opposing offenses’ touchdown total the past three games: 1.
Look at players rotating in and out at all three levels. Watch them all play at a fury unrivaled by any college football defense but Georgia’s.
A little later during our quick Q and A Monday, Gundy got right down to it.
“We have a team right now that when they go out and play on Saturday, it doesn’t make any difference who we play, that we know, and the people involved in this organization and our fans that support this program know, that if we play well, we can win,” he said. “I don’t care who it is.”
He shouldn’t.
OSU plays at Texas Tech Saturday night. The Red Raiders are capable, but then the Horned Frogs were supposed to be capable last weekend. West Virginia was supposed to be capable Nov. 6 in Morgantown.
The Cowboys beat TCU and WVU by a total score of 87-20.
OSU hosts Oklahoma at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 27. The Sooners, also 9-1, are obviously capable. But what tells you they are in a better place than the Cowboys currently? What tells you they are improving?
It used to be the insertion of quarterback Caleb Williams. Then came Saturday’s 27-14 loss at Baylor. How about now?
The fact is if you are an OSU fanatic approaching either of the Cowboys’ two remaining games with worry, you are doing so based strictly on the past.
You worry about Tech because of flying tortillas and swirling prairie winds and other oddities synonymous with Lubbock. You worry about Bedlam because it has been Gundy’s albatross for 16 years.
My suggestion? Wipe that from your mind and take a good look around.
See all those Cowboys coming back from injury? Brock Martin. Logan Carter. Dezmon Jackson. Now Tre Sterling.
See all those Cowboys supporting their stars? Jason Taylor. Blaine and Bryon Green. Jayden Jernigan. Dominic Richardson.
See those stars? Malcolm Rodriguez is on track to be Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. Jaylen Warren has eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards.
Don’t sweat the past. Take a deep, cleansing breath and soak in the present.
Revel in this team’s vast improvement since its erratic September. Appreciate the fact that instead of wilting after that blades-of-grass setback at Iowa State, the Cowboys had the maturity and mettle to surge.
This isn’t Gundy’s best team — 2011 stands alone — but it is his wisest. It is his toughest. It should be his most enjoyable, given how coaches and players say they take practice and improvement as seriously as they value each other’s company.
It should be Gundy’s most satisfying team. Just look where it is in the middle of November.
Listen to where Gundy is.
“For us, for me personally, I’m comfortable with where we’re at because I see more strength in our organization and culture now than in my 17 years as head coach,” he said Monday.
It’s back to work the rest of the week with Lubbock and Bedlam looming.
Back to productive days so the very good, very proven Cowboys can get even better and roll right along, and peaceful nights as a result.