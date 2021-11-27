Guerin Emig: Cowboys spill blood, guts, sweat and spit for their biggest Bedlam win ever

Bedlam is all blood, guts, sweat and spit at its most contested. There is beauty in the outcome, regardless of what it takes to get Oklahoma State or Oklahoma over the top.
And that’s why whenever the Cowboys stop playing football against the Sooners, some wise OSU administrator will hang a portrait of Jaylen Warren inside Gallagher-Iba Arena’s Heritage Hall.
Warren, the Cowboys’ battering ram of a ball carrier, will be driving OU defenders Isaiah Coe, LaRon Stokes and DaShaun White into the end zone for a touchdown. Warren’s gain will go down as 1 yard, but it will count for 6 points.
The winning points in OSU’s 37-33 conquest of OU Saturday night at Boone Pickens Stadium.
Someone else will hang a portrait of Devin Harper diving and tripping Caleb Williams on the OU quarterback’s 5-yard rush.
A 5-yard rush when Williams needed 10 on fourth down with 76 seconds left.
Another: Collin Oliver grabbing Williams by the ankles for a game-clinching sack with :08 on the stadium clock.
And one more to complete the gallery: Mike Gundy, in a black cowboy hat dripping with celebratory Gatorade as he starts toward midfield to shake Lincoln Riley’s hand as OSU’s entire student body, or so it seemed, started toward all points of the field to celebrate their own delirious way.
Cowboy faithful will see those shots — Warren, Harper, Oliver and Gundy — for eternity and not care a lick about anything about the three hours preceding those plays, and any of OSU’s mistakes along the way.
Cowboy faithful will see those shots and not care a lick about any of the 115 previous football games played between these rivals. They certainly won’t care that OU had won 90 of those games, or that Gundy had won just two as OSU head coach.
They won’t care because this was Gundy’s finest hour in the finest coaching job of his 17-year career.
They won’t care that it wasn’t a thing of beauty because none of OSU’s biggest moments this season have been products of beauty. Just toughness and resilience.
To beat the Sooners and send them home until their bowl game... How sweet that was for those players, coaches and fans painting Pickens Stadium’s green field orange and black deep into the night.
OU is done and OSU plays on, straight to AT&T Stadium next Saturday where the Cowboys will play Baylor for their first Big 12 Conference championship since 2011.
The Pokes have that goal intact, with a real shot at the College Football Playoff provided they win and Georgia helps out by beating Alabama in the SEC title game.
However their near future shakes out, OSU will always have 37-33. They’ll have Spencer Sanders making several plays early. They’ll have their defense taking the game over after a safety and a dropped punt for an OU touchdown gave the Sooners a 33-24 lead early in the third quarter.
They’ll have Warren busting into the end zone after OU’s own muffed punt gifted OSU possession at the Sooners’ 5-yard line. His touchdown came with 8:54 remaining.
It was the last score of the night for either team because Harper tracked and tripped Williams to stop the next drive, then Oliver collapsed Williams’ pocket for a sack to end the game for all purposes but ticking off the final eight seconds.
OSU managed a pedestrian 354 yards. It converted three third downs. Sanders threw a pair of interceptions. Brennan Presley dropped that punt.
But then didn’t Presley also bust a 100-yard kickoff return for a first-half touchdown? Didn’t Sanders come out smoking to stake OSU to a 14-7 lead?
Right. There were a few flashes of beauty in the Cowboys’ victory.
They just got washed away by the blood, guts, sweat and spit dripping from the final outcome.