Guerin Emig: Cowboys spill blood, guts, sweat and spit for their biggest Bedlam win ever

Cowboy faithful will see those shots — Warren, Harper, Oliver and Gundy — for eternity and not care a lick about anything about the three hours preceding those plays, and any of OSU’s mistakes along the way.

Cowboy faithful will see those shots and not care a lick about any of the 115 previous football games played between these rivals. They certainly won’t care that OU had won 90 of those games, or that Gundy had won just two as OSU head coach.

They won’t care because this was Gundy’s finest hour in the finest coaching job of his 17-year career.

They won’t care that it wasn’t a thing of beauty because none of OSU’s biggest moments this season have been products of beauty. Just toughness and resilience.

To beat the Sooners and send them home until their bowl game... How sweet that was for those players, coaches and fans painting Pickens Stadium’s green field orange and black deep into the night.

OU is done and OSU plays on, straight to AT&T Stadium next Saturday where the Cowboys will play Baylor for their first Big 12 Conference championship since 2011.