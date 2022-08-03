Guerin Emig: Cowboys open camp seeking clarity at two key offensive positions

STILLWATER – A question to Mike Gundy as he launched his 18th Oklahoma State preseason camp Wednesday morning: Is it more important to learn this month what you have behind starting quarterback Spencer Sanders, or what you have as a potential go-to running back?

“Well they’re all important,” the summer sun-tanned head coach began.

A fair if obvious point. OSU’s inexperience doesn’t just lie behind Sanders or at running back, it extends defensively to linebacker and defensive back.

“The running back position, we’ve got guys that we like but there’s really not a lot of experience,” Gundy continued. “Dom (Richardson) hasn’t had that much experience either in crucial situations. Some but not a lot. Quarterbacks (behind Sanders) haven’t had any experience.”

That feels scarier than the depth chart issues at safety, cornerback and linebacker. The Cowboys are going to be just fine defensively, where new coordinator Derek Mason has inherited Jim Knowles’ structure and Knowles’ array of playmakers across the D-line.

OSU’s offensive progress depends primarily on Sanders, but let’s not miss a couple important points. Sanders made one himself before the start of the 2021 season: “Since I’ve been here I’ve had a pretty dominant running back in the backfield. It’s helped me out.”

That was Chuba Hubbard in 2019 and ’20. That became Jaylen Warren, OSU’s 1,216-yard rusher, last year.

Gundy wasn’t sure if he had that kind of workhorse this time last year. He found one in Warren, and thank heavens for that. Warren’s first-half-of-the-season surge allowed the Cowboys to carry on despite a passing game derailed by injuries at receiver.

Can Richardson, with 596 yards his first two years at OSU, take as similar a load off Sanders as Warren and Hubbard did?

“It’s really hard to know. I hope so,” Gundy said. “If he’s like that we’ll be in really good shape.”

Gundy also allowed: “We’re going to have to have three running backs. That’s the one position that gets beat up on. They take a lot of hits. We need those young guys to develop.”

It sounds like one of the young guys has already developed.

Asked Wednesday to identify up-and-comers on OSU’s offense, Cowboy defensive end Collin Oliver included freshman running back Ollie Gordon.

“You seen him? Dude is huge,” Oliver said. “He looks like me when I first came here and I was a defensive end. Yeah, he’s gonna be scary for sure.”

Maybe Gordon emerges as Utah State transfer Warren did last year, or freshman Hubbard did in 2018, or true freshman Justice Hill did in 2016. Just as long as some OSU running back emerges this month, or at least leaves clues that he is capable of doing so when the season starts.

Gundy will sleep easier if that occurs, and if he sees progress at the offensive’s other trouble spot – reserve quarterback.

“They’re going to get their reps and compete,” Gundy said of backups Gunnar Gundy, his redshirt freshman son, and Garret Rangel, a four-star true freshman from Frisco, Texas.

This isn’t as pressing of an issue if Sanders stays as healthy this season as he did last, when the only game he missed was the opener due to COVID-19 protocols. If Sanders gets nicked as he did in missing six games in 2019-20, hold on tight.

In that case, Gundy must summon Gunnar or Rangel as he did freshman Shane Illingworth in ’20 or Hawaii transfer Dru Brown in ’19. Results in both of those cases were mixed.

The consternation in both of those cases was real. It will be again if Sanders goes down this fall.

“We always worry about that,” Gundy said of the reserve quarterback position at Big 12 Media Days last month. “The issue you have at quarterback is one person plays in the game. Most teams don’t have any experience at backup quarterback. The portal has created even more issues.”

It created one for OSU last January when Illingworth, fidgety after being behind Sanders for two seasons, elected to transfer.

“We had Shane last year who had a little experience. Now we don’t have experience at all,” Gundy said. “What you’d like to do is bring them along during the season, but that doesn’t happen very much at quarterback anymore. There can be a lot thrown at a player unexpected anytime nowadays.”

The best a coach can do is rep his backup QBs in preseason camp and hope they respond should they be asked to do so in a game. Thus the need for Gundy to drill down on Rangel and his son the next four weeks.

The minds of OSU fans are likelier to wander to running back this month. Understandable, given how Warren and Hubbard raised the production of their offense while lowering the burden on their quarterback the past three years.

Will it be Richardson, Gordon or both? is a reasonable question to ask in Stillwater right now.

But then so is: Will it be the young Gundy, Rangel or both?