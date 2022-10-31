Guerin Emig: Cowboys in one heck of a spot in K-State aftermath, and Mike Gundy helped put them there

STILLWATER — Mike Gundy pulled Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders during Saturday’s 48-0 loss to Kansas State, but not until OSU trailed 41-0 with 9:44 remaining in the game.
“Could we have done it earlier? Sure. Should I have? Probably,” Gundy said Monday. “Probably should’ve just said, ‘Hey you’re not going out there.’”
Had Gundy given that order one series earlier, Sanders would not have been belted by 244-pound linebacker Khalid Duke after a 5-yard scramble. He would have not landed hard under Duke’s impact, right shoulder first, the shoulder that has been an issue since being wrapped in ice after the Texas Tech game Oct. 8. He would not have stayed in the game after Duke’s hit and been sacked by K-State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah.
Had Gundy had it to do over, perhaps Sanders might not have walked to his locker room as Gunnar Gundy took over at the 9:44 mark, his arm and shoulder positioned carefully at a 90-degree angle, as if casted.
“His demeanor and the way he’s handled himself has been fabulous,” Gundy said of Sanders, who Gundy claimed wanted to fight on despite the score and situation. “So I didn’t want to start a storm that didn’t need to be started. I had a big enough storm going on and I didn’t want to start one with him.”
The problem is the even bigger storm swirling around Sanders’ throwing shoulder, now that it has absorbed even more punishment, and what happens at quarterback should Sanders reach the disabled list.
“I hope he’s doing good,” Gundy said. “We’re going to rest him some this week and try to get him back and get him going, just like we’ve been doing.”
If Sanders can’t go at Kansas, Gundy starts his redshirt freshman son, Gunnar, at a time OSU risks turning one loss into another.
Forty-eight to zip leaves a deep bruise. Playing KU the following week is typically ideal balm, but not this year. OSU needs poised, effective quarterbacking to beat the Jayhawks. Sanders, with 30 wins over 40 OSU starts, represents the best hope for that.
Gunnar Gundy might get there at some point, but the redshirt freshman is at 27 career passes currently. It isn’t his fault the college game moves awfully fast for him to take on the responsibility of winning a November roadie in the Big 12 Conference.
“They’re learning on the run,” Mike Gundy said of Gunnar and freshman third-team QB Garret Rangel. “I’ve seen them execute in scrimmages. I’ve seen them doing things in the indoor (practice facility). But it’s different when the lights are on and people are there. We all know that.”
Is it so different that Mike Gundy without Sanders would be like Brent Venables without Dillon Gabriel at Oklahoma?
Were Sanders to miss the Kansas game, would the Cowboys come out like the Sooners against Texas Oct. 8? Would they split Gunnar Gundy out wide half the time and snap the ball to an assortment of running backs and receivers?
“I’m not saying it’s wrong, but that’s not something I believe in,” Mike Gundy assured Monday. “We have guys that have practiced. They need to run the plays that we practice. We need to try to execute those. I think when you reach for stuff, you’re asking young people to do things where they lose their comfort zone. And they may not be as productive.”
Gundy must tweak his offense if Sanders doesn’t play, but he says he won’t scrap it.
“Do I think we can function? Sure we can. Do I think that we function the way we do with Spencer? No,” Gundy said. “Because of his 40-something games of experience and being in those situations.”
Maybe none of this matters. Maybe Scott Parker, the Cowboys’ head athletic trainer, affects Sanders’ shoulder like Mr. Miyagi affected Daniel LaRusso’s leg. Maybe Sanders makes it 31 wins in 41 starts in Lawrence Saturday.
But right now, it feels like one heck of a spot for this team.
The aftershock of 48-0 at Kansas State feels like one heck of a spot if we’re being real, but seeing Sanders go down with the time and score what they were? On top of 48-0?
“Hopefully Spencer will play...” Gundy reiterated. “But if not, then we go through the path you’re talking about (enter Gunnar Gundy) and we figure it out. We go play and see where it goes.”
Photos: Cowboys get shut out, lose 48-0 to Wildcats
Cowboys lose to Wildcats
Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Will Howard (18) is carried off of the field by his teammates after the Wildcats shut out the Oklahoma State Cowboys and fans stormed the field at a football game at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. The Wildcats shut out the Cowboys 48-0.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys take on Wildcats in Manhattan
Kansas State Wildcats fans celebrate during the pregame ceremony at a football game between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys take on Wildcats in Manhattan
Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Jaden Nixon (23) runs the ball past the line of scrimmage during the first quarter of a football game between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys take on Wildcats in Manhattan
Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Will Howard (18) looks for a receiver to pass to during the first quarter of a football game between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys take on Wildcats in Manhattan
Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Brennan Presley (80) tries to dodge a tackle by Kansas State Wildcats safety Kobe Savage (2) during the first quarter of a football game between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys lose to Wildcats
Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Will Howard (18) is carried off of the field by his teammates after the Wildcats shut out the Oklahoma State Cowboys and fans stormed the field at a football game at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. The Wildcats shut out the Cowboys 48-0.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys take on Wildcats in Manhattan
Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Will Howard (18) attempts to carry the ball into the end zone for a touchdown but comes up short during the second quarter of a football game between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys lose to Wildcats
Fans jump over the wall onto Wagner Field to celebrate the Kansas State Wildcats win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. The Wildcats shut out the Cowboys 48-0.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys take on Wildcats in Manhattan
Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) catches a pass during a warm up before the first quarter of a football game between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys take on Wildcats in Manhattan
Oklahoma State Cowboys senior drum major Jacob Diaz watches Oklahoma State warm up before the first quarter of a football game between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys take on Wildcats in Manhattan
Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Gunnar Gundy (12) throws passes during a warm up before the first quarter of a football game between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys take on Wildcats in Manhattan
Kansas State freshman Aaron Wary, center, cheers into a television camera before the first quarter of a football game between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys take on Wildcats in Manhattan
Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Garret Rangel (13) throws passes to warm up before the first quarter of a football game between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys take on Wildcats in Manhattan
Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Braydon Johnson (8) before the first quarter of a football game between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys take on Wildcats in Manhattan
the Oklahoma State Cowboys take the field for warmups before the first quarter of a football game between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys take on Wildcats in Manhattan
Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) throws passes during warm ups before the first quarter of a football game between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys take on Wildcats in Manhattan
Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Garret Rangel (13) throws passes during warmups before the first quarter of a football game between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys take on Wildcats in Manhattan
Oklahoma State Cowboys defensive tackle Collin Clay (93) runs through the end zone during warmups before the first quarter of a football game between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys take on Wildcats in Manhattan
Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) looks across the field for a receiver to pass to during the first quarter of a football game between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys take on Wildcats in Manhattan
Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Jaden Nixon (23) is tackled by Kansas State Wildcats safety Drake Cheatum (21) during the first quarter of a football game between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys take on Wildcats in Manhattan
Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Jaden Nixon (23) is pulled down by Kansas State Wildcats linebacker Nick Allen (52) on a run during the first quarter of a football game between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys take on Wildcats in Manhattan
Kansas State Wildcats linebacker Austin Moore (41) forces a fully by Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Brennan Presley (80) to fumble the ball during a tackle during the first quarter of a football game between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys take on Wildcats in Manhattan
Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Will Howard (18) throws a pass during the first quarter of a football game between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys take on Wildcats in Manhattan
Kansas State Wildcats wide receiver Kade Warner (85) celebrates his touchdown with Kansas State Wildcats wide receiver Phillip Brooks (8) during the first quarter of a football game between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys take on Wildcats in Manhattan
Kansas State Wildcats running back Deuce Vaughn (22) outruns Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Thomas Harper (13) and safety Jason Taylor II (25) to score a touchdown during the first quarter of a football game between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys take on Wildcats in Manhattan
Kansas State Wildcats running back Deuce Vaughn (22) celebrates a touchdown run during the first quarter of a football game between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys take on Wildcats in Manhattan
Kansas State Wildcats running back Deuce Vaughn (22) celebrates his touchdown run with Kansas State Wildcats tight end Sammy Wheeler (19) during the first quarter of a football game between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys take on Wildcats in Manhattan
Kansas State Wildcats running back Deuce Vaughn (22) celebrates his touchdown run during the first quarter of a football game between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys take on Wildcats in Manhattan
Kansas State Wildcats running back Deuce Vaughn (22) carries the ball on a play near the end zone during the first quarter of a football game between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys take on Wildcats in Manhattan
Kansas State Wildcats wide receiver Phillip Brooks (8) is used out of bounds by Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Thomas Harper (13) during the second quarter of a football game between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys take on Wildcats in Manhattan
Kansas State Wildcats running back DJ Giddens (31) tries to push though Oklahoma State Cowboys defensive end Brock Martin (9) and Oklahoma State Cowboys linebacker Xavier Benson (1) on a carry during the second quarter of a football game between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys take on Wildcats in Manhattan
Kansas State Wildcats safety Trevor Erickson (34) lifts Kansas State Wildcats wide receiver Phillip Brooks (8) into the air after he scored a touchdown during the second quarter of a football game between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys take on Wildcats in Manhattan
Kansas State Wildcats wide receiver Kade Warner (85) smiles as he runs into the end zone to score a touchdown during the second quarter of a football game between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys take on Wildcats in Manhattan
Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) is tripped up on a tackle by Kansas State Wildcats linebacker Austin Moore (41) during the second quarter of a football game between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys take on Wildcats in Manhattan
Kansas State Wildcats running back Deuce Vaughn (22) sidesteps an attempted tackle by Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Kendal Daniels (5) during the second quarter of a football game between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys take on Wildcats in Manhattan
Kansas State Wildcats head coach Chris Klieman looks up to the scoreboard during the second quarter of a football game between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys take on Wildcats in Manhattan
Kansas State Wildcats wide receiver Kade Warner (85) runs to the sideline as his teammates celebrate his touchdown during the second quarter of a football game between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys take on Wildcats in Manhattan
Kansas State Wildcats wide receiver Malik Knowles (4) is tackled near the end zone by Oklahoma State Cowboys cornerback Korie Black (2) during the second quarter of a football game between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys lose to Wildcats
Helmets and pads are set out on the field before the first quarter of a football game between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys lose to Wildcats
Oklahoma State Cowboys place kicker Logan Ward (69) helps fellow place kicker Tanner Brown (49) with his pads before the first quarter of a football game between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys lose to Wildcats
Kansas State Wildcats cheerleaders lead the marching band onto the field before the first quarter of a football game between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys lose to Wildcats
Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3), Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver John Paul Richardson (17), Oklahoma State Cowboys defensive end Ben Kopenski (52) and Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Ollie Gordon (0) walk onto the field for the coin toss before the first quarter of a football game between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys lose to Wildcats
Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Ollie Gordon (0) carries the Bis Stick onto the field for the coin toss before the first quarter of a football game between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys lose to Wildcats
Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy runs onto the field to a jeering crowd before the first quarter of a football game between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys lose to Wildcats
Kansas State Wildcats running back Deuce Vaughn (22) is tackled by Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Kendal Daniels (5) during the second quarter of a football game between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys lose to Wildcats
Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Braylin Presley (1) tries to push past Kansas State Wildcats safety Drake Cheatum (21) during the third quarter of a football game between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys lose to Wildcats
Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Bryson Green (9) reaches for a missed pass after being hit by Kansas State Wildcats cornerback Ekow Boye-Doe (25) during the third quarter of a football game between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys lose to Wildcats
Kansas State Wildcats defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah (91) cheers with fans after forcing a turnover on downs by sacking Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) during the fourth quarter of a football game between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys lose to Wildcats
Fans take photos with Kansas State Wildcats running back Deuce Vaughn (22) after storming the field to celebrate the Kansas State Wildcats win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. The Wildcats shut out the Cowboys 48-0.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys lose to Wildcats
Kansas State Wildcats safety Kobe Savage (2) give a high five after fans stormed Wagner Field to celebrate the Kansas State Wildcats win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. The Wildcats shut out the Cowboys 48-0.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys lose to Wildcats
Fans storm Wagner Field to celebrate the Kansas State Wildcats win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. The Wildcats shut out the Cowboys 48-0.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys lose to Wildcats
Fans storm Wagner Field to celebrate the Kansas State Wildcats win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. The Wildcats shut out the Cowboys 48-0.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys lose to Wildcats
Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Gunnar Gundy (12) looks down while leaving the field after the Cowboys lost a football game to the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. The Wildcats shut out the Cowboys 48-0.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys lose to Wildcats
Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Langston Anderson (88) tilts his head back while leaving the field after the Cowboys lost a football game to the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. The Wildcats shut out the Cowboys 48-0.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys lose to Wildcats
Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Ollie Gordon (0) blows kisses to jeering fans before the kickoff of a football game between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. The Wildcats shut out the Cowboys 48-0.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys lose to Wildcats
Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Gunnar Gundy (12) runs the ball downfield during the fourth quarter of a football game between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys lose to Wildcats
Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Gunnar Gundy (12) is tackled on a run by Kansas State Wildcats cornerback Jacob Parrish (10) during the fourth quarter of a football game between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys lose to Wildcats
Kansas State Wildcats tight end Andrew Sonner (37) slips away from an attempted tackle by Oklahoma State Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Brooks Jr. (73) during the fourth quarter of a football game between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys lose to Wildcats
Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Will Howard (18) calls out a play near the end zone during the fourth quarter of a football game between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys lose to Wildcats
Kansas State Wildcats punter Ty Zentner (8) and Kansas State Wildcats long snapper Randen Plattner (42) high five after Kansas State Wildcats punter Jack Blumer (43) makes a field goal during the fourth quarter of a football game between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys lose to Wildcats
Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Ollie Gordon (0) blows kisses to jeering fans before the kickoff of a football game between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. The Wildcats shut out the Cowboys 48-0.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys lose to Wildcats
Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) looks for a receiver while bing chased down by Kansas State Wildcats linebacker Khalid Duke (29) during the fourth quarter of a football game between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys lose to Wildcats
Kansas State Wildcats running back Deuce Vaughn (22) avoids a tackle by Oklahoma State Cowboys defensive end Trace Ford (94) during the fourth quarter of a football game between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys lose to Wildcats
during the fourth quarter of a football game between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys lose to Wildcats
during the fourth quarter of a football game between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys lose to Wildcats
The Oklahoma State Cowboys run onto the field before kickoff of game against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. The Wildcats shut out the Cowboys 48-0.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys lose to Wildcats
Fans cheer behind Kansas State mascot Willie the Wildcat during the final minutes of the fourth quarter of a football game between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. The Wildcats shut out the Cowboys 48-0.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys lose to Wildcats
Fans cheer during the final minutes of the fourth quarter of a football game between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. The Wildcats shut out the Cowboys 48-0.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys lose to Wildcats
A Cowboys helmet sits in the end zone before the first quarter of a football game between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys lose to Wildcats
A drum major conducts the Kansas State marching band before the first quarter of a football game between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys lose to Wildcats
Kansas State Wildcats cornerback Ekow Boye-Doe (25) bats down a pass to Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Bryson Green (9) during the first quarter of a football game between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
Cowboys lose to Wildcats
Kansas State Wildcats wide receiver Kade Warner (85) celebrates a touchdown during the second quarter of a football game between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys lose to Wildcats
Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) throw a pass down the field during the third quarter of a football game between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Cowboys lose to Wildcats
Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) walks off the field after being sacked during the fourth quarter of a football game between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
