Guerin Emig: Cowboys in one heck of a spot in K-State aftermath, and Mike Gundy helped put them there

STILLWATER — Mike Gundy pulled Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders during Saturday’s 48-0 loss to Kansas State, but not until OSU trailed 41-0 with 9:44 remaining in the game.

“Could we have done it earlier? Sure. Should I have? Probably,” Gundy said Monday. “Probably should’ve just said, ‘Hey you’re not going out there.’”

Had Gundy given that order one series earlier, Sanders would not have been belted by 244-pound linebacker Khalid Duke after a 5-yard scramble. He would have not landed hard under Duke’s impact, right shoulder first, the shoulder that has been an issue since being wrapped in ice after the Texas Tech game Oct. 8. He would not have stayed in the game after Duke’s hit and been sacked by K-State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah.

Had Gundy had it to do over, perhaps Sanders might not have walked to his locker room as Gunnar Gundy took over at the 9:44 mark, his arm and shoulder positioned carefully at a 90-degree angle, as if casted.

“His demeanor and the way he’s handled himself has been fabulous,” Gundy said of Sanders, who Gundy claimed wanted to fight on despite the score and situation. “So I didn’t want to start a storm that didn’t need to be started. I had a big enough storm going on and I didn’t want to start one with him.”

The problem is the even bigger storm swirling around Sanders’ throwing shoulder, now that it has absorbed even more punishment, and what happens at quarterback should Sanders reach the disabled list.

“I hope he’s doing good,” Gundy said. “We’re going to rest him some this week and try to get him back and get him going, just like we’ve been doing.”

If Sanders can’t go at Kansas, Gundy starts his redshirt freshman son, Gunnar, at a time OSU risks turning one loss into another.

Forty-eight to zip leaves a deep bruise. Playing KU the following week is typically ideal balm, but not this year. OSU needs poised, effective quarterbacking to beat the Jayhawks. Sanders, with 30 wins over 40 OSU starts, represents the best hope for that.

Gunnar Gundy might get there at some point, but the redshirt freshman is at 27 career passes currently. It isn’t his fault the college game moves awfully fast for him to take on the responsibility of winning a November roadie in the Big 12 Conference.

“They’re learning on the run,” Mike Gundy said of Gunnar and freshman third-team QB Garret Rangel. “I’ve seen them execute in scrimmages. I’ve seen them doing things in the indoor (practice facility). But it’s different when the lights are on and people are there. We all know that.”

Is it so different that Mike Gundy without Sanders would be like Brent Venables without Dillon Gabriel at Oklahoma?

Were Sanders to miss the Kansas game, would the Cowboys come out like the Sooners against Texas Oct. 8? Would they split Gunnar Gundy out wide half the time and snap the ball to an assortment of running backs and receivers?

“I’m not saying it’s wrong, but that’s not something I believe in,” Mike Gundy assured Monday. “We have guys that have practiced. They need to run the plays that we practice. We need to try to execute those. I think when you reach for stuff, you’re asking young people to do things where they lose their comfort zone. And they may not be as productive.”

Gundy must tweak his offense if Sanders doesn’t play, but he says he won’t scrap it.

“Do I think we can function? Sure we can. Do I think that we function the way we do with Spencer? No,” Gundy said. “Because of his 40-something games of experience and being in those situations.”

Maybe none of this matters. Maybe Scott Parker, the Cowboys’ head athletic trainer, affects Sanders’ shoulder like Mr. Miyagi affected Daniel LaRusso’s leg. Maybe Sanders makes it 31 wins in 41 starts in Lawrence Saturday.

But right now, it feels like one heck of a spot for this team.

The aftershock of 48-0 at Kansas State feels like one heck of a spot if we’re being real, but seeing Sanders go down with the time and score what they were? On top of 48-0?

“Hopefully Spencer will play...” Gundy reiterated. “But if not, then we go through the path you’re talking about (enter Gunnar Gundy) and we figure it out. We go play and see where it goes.”