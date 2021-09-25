Guerin Emig: Cowboys give their fans reason to think bigger with first-half blitz of K-State

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State’s winning formula is established. Make sure Jaylen Warren touches the ball on offense. Put the game in the hands, or rather teeth, of the defense.

So it was Saturday night at Boone Pickens Stadium, site of OSU’s 31-20 triumph over Kansas State. So it has been over the Cowboys’ 4-0 season.

A nice start punctuated by an impressive result against a K-State team that came to Stillwater 3-0. That is indisputable.

But then so is this, evident by Saturday’s first half: The potential is there for so much more.

The Cowboys who shook off a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and shot to a 31-10 second-quarter lead can do more than win eight or nine games and compete for an Alamo Bowl berth.

That OSU team can play for a Big 12 Conference championship. Just look around.

Perennial Big 12 champ and perpetual Mike Gundy nemesis Oklahoma can’t get out of its way offensively. Iowa State looks fraudulent. TCU just lost to SMU. Texas?

Yeah, the Longhorns dropped 70 on Texas Tech Saturday. But seriously, are we really going to trust the Horns to have staying power given their weaknesses of the past decade?