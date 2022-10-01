Guerin Emig: Cowboys' conquest of Baylor shows us who they are and where they might go

WACO, Texas — Mike Gundy sat down, vouched for the narrow difference between the two teams, and then called it a “good win for us.”

Sorry, Coach. Can’t buy it.

Oklahoma State’s 36-25 conquest of Baylor Saturday afternoon was a GREAT win, a three-hour exercise of poise, character and exhaustion that revealed a lot about who the Cowboys are and where they can go from here.

“A big win,” quarterback Spencer Sanders called it.

You didn’t need to hear Sanders say it to realize it. You could just watch him along the OSU sideline as his defense iced the game in the closing seconds.

He smiled at some teammates, playfully stuck out his tongue at others, and reveled in Cowboy receivers telling wise-guy Baylor students: “You can leave now!”

“This one was a little bit personal for me,” Sanders said after accounting for 256 yards, two touchdowns and one turnover to tamp down his 7-interception narrative against Baylor from last year. “I just made sure I did everything I could to hold myself accountable.”

That he did.

That all of the Cowboys did in punching the Bears in the jaw at the line of scrimmage (166 rushing yards), being more precise with the ball (better percentages than the Bears in the red zone and on third down) and winning in the margins (a huge advantage on special teams and a 2-1 advantage in turnovers).

These are accomplishments typical of conference championship contenders. They eluded OSU in last year’s Big 12 Championship loss to Baylor.

Ten months after that heartbreak, dead-tired but deeply-satisfied OSU defensive end Brock Martin sat back, rested his legs across a chair and said: “This kind of puts us in the driver’s seat for the conference,”

Yeah, it kind of does.

Martin quickly segued to the fact that the Big 12 “is as wide open as it’s ever been.” Gundy went there as well both last week and after Saturday’s result.

The way this season is going, I suppose Texas Tech could walk into Stillwater and steal one next Saturday afternoon.

But it sure feels tougher to bet against the Cowboys after watching them roll into Waco and earn every bit of their 11-point victory.

Asked if the result revealed something important, OSU safety Thomas Harper said: “Oh yes sir. The way we fought through adversity and continued to just play and to fight back and show what we were made of.”

Gundy wasn’t quite sure what the Cowboys were made of before Saturday. He said there was too much inexperience across his two-deep to know.

Some players felt similarly.

“Oh yeah, I most definitely was curious,” safety Jason Taylor II said. “I knew that if we won this game it was gonna give our team the right feel and get some of the young guys to believe, some of the young guys who haven’t been here before and need something to show them. This was that game.”

This was first-year-starting wide receiver Bryson Green making a grown-man catch of Sanders’ end zone fade to put OSU ahead 7-3 in the first quarter.

And freshman safety Kendal Daniels swarming Baylor running back Richard Reese three yards deep in the end zone for a second-quarter safety.

And first-year-starting linebacker Mason Cobb running down Reese for no gain on fourth-and-1 at the OSU 7-yard line on the next possession.

And freshman Jaden Nixon returning the second-half kickoff 98 yards for a 23-3 lead.

“We stepped up as a team, special teams, offense and defense,” Sanders said after a game that truly was won by the cliched “all three phases.”

“It was kind of like a mountain. Up, down, up, down, up down,” Sanders also said of the game’s momentum swings. “We just kept smiling and knew that we were gonna do what we do.”

Baylor got within 23-17 and 33-25 in the third quarter. Blake Shapen threw for 345 yards and two long touchdowns in a valiant effort to tilt the game toward the Bears.

But the Cowboys never gave up their lead after Green’s touchdown.

Baylor coach Dave Aranda might have had an inkling last week when he said of Gundy’s program: “They don’t crack under pressure.”

It sure didn’t happen at McLane Stadium.

The Cowboys surrendered Shapen’s big plays. Sanders threw his one interception.

But no, the Pokes did not crack. They did not wilt as Baylor’s fans cranked up the noise with every Bears rally.

That bodes extremely well.

“Oh definitely,” Sanders said. “That’s a great team to win against, especially in their house.”

A victory like this hits a little different, yes?

“It does. It feels good,” Harper said. “This is our first taste of Big 12 play. We just found a way to stick to it and stay together.”

“Maybe we found ourselves today,” Martin offered.

This much is certain: The Cowboys came to Baylor and left with grander aspirations in terms of their 2022 season.

“I think so,” Taylor said. “I think we’ll go wherever we take ourselves. We have a lot of discipline and a lot of toughness.

“We’ll go wherever we want to go.”