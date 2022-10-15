Guerin Emig: Cowboys can't finish what they started, taste sour overtime loss at TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas — Oklahoma State linebacker Mason Cobb was no doubt hungry and thirsty after his four-hour fight with TCU, but there on the table beneath him sat his box of Chicken Express uneaten, his bottle of Cool Blue Gatorade unopened.

Cobb, like the rest of the 5-1 Cowboys, had to wash some sour from his mouth before digging in.

Maybe one more play, one more series, and it’s a wrap ...

“That’s what I’m saying. For sure. It felt that way,” Cobb said in coming to grips with OSU’s 43-40 double-overtime loss, a game the Pokes led until 1:57 remained in regulation, a game the Pokes let slip away after taking four different 14-point leads.

“The offense is gonna score again. Or we stop them that’ll be the game ... Man ...” Cobb continued. “It hurts when you know you’re better than that.”

There is no dishonor in losing to a TCU team this good. And it isn’t like OSU was realistically going to run the table in a Big 12 Conference so competitively balance.

But still, like Cobb said ...

Man.

This one gonna gnaw at you on the way home?

“Oh they all do. I don’t ever remember the wins. I always remember the losses,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said. “We were trying to put it away. We didn’t get it done.”

The Cowboys led 14-0 after looking crisper than they have all season over their first two possessions. Maybe if they ran offense just a little better and more consistently the rest of the game ... But they totaled just 235 yards after those opening drives and never came close to duplicating that early rhythm.

“Wish we could have put the hammer down and finished them,” offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn lamented.

Quarterback Spencer Sanders, who shrugged off both rumored shoulder discomfort and his lack of game-week practice, never duplicated his game-opening rhythm. OSU never revved up its running game like TCU did, something Gundy labeled the difference in the game.

However it fell, the Cowboys never took advantage of a defense that kept forcing TCU field goals, held TCU under 20 points until the fourth quarter, and helped OSU build leads of 14-0, 24-7, 24-10, 27-13 and, very late in the third quarter, 30-16.

Asked if he sensed his team was one play or series away from a knockout punch, Sanders said: “I wanna score every time I go out there. I really could care less what the score is.”

Fair enough.

This one stung just the same.

“I hate losing,” Sanders said, “and I’m boiling inside.”

That was going around OSU’s postgame.

“I didn’t feel like it was gonna get away from us,” defensive lineman Tyler Lacy. “The defense was holding the whole game, and then we let a few plays go. They didn’t quit.”

Credit the Horned Frogs, now 6-0 and gaining strength by the week. Quarterback Max Duggan wasn’t always on target, but he made plays when his team needed them, most notably in the two overtime periods as the Frogs scored two touchdowns.

Credit TCU staffers. Gundy said the Frogs made better adjustments than he and his assistants did.

The Frogs had more total yards (510-386), more first downs (27-19) and won despite being held to 6.1 yards per play, two below their FBS-leading average coming in.

They took their cue from a home crowd that belted out Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’” after TCU pulled within 30-23 midway through the fourth quarter.

Just a few minutes earlier, OSU had the ball up 30-16. The Cowboys ran three plays and punted.

OSU took the ball to midfield right after its lead melted to 30-23, but then Sanders’ deep underthrow toward Braydon Johnson resulted in an interception.

OSU took over on its own 43-yard line still leading 30-23. The Cowboys ran three plays and punted.

The “hammer” that Dunn referenced, the one that felt on the way down over the game’s first three hours, never dropped.

“It makes it harder to walk away from the game,” Lacy said. “You know in your head you had it. You had full control. And right at the last second it slips away from you.”

Consolation came in the form of the date. The Cowboys have the second half of their season to reassert themselves, reel off a win streak and get back to AT&T Stadium for another shot at a Big 12 championship.

That remains the plan, Saturday’s disappointment and all.

It sounds like OSU has an opponent in mind for Dec. 3.

“We’ll see ’em in Arlington,” Sanders said, more than once, of the Horned Frogs.

Could be. They’ll see Texas first. The Longhorns come to Stillwater next Saturday. Then comes Kansas State’s grit, Iowa State’s defense and Bedlam’s madness among other challenges.

Maybe the Cowboys do find their way back to Arlington and see TCU once there.

“When you lose to a team it’s all about revenge,” Cobb said, his food and drink still untouched. “Everyone hopes they get another chance.”

Think it’ll happen?

“I do,” Cobb answered.

If it does, the Cowboys must start the hammer forward, like they did here Saturday, and this time finish the job.