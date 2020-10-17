Guerin Emig: College basketball approaching fast, but answers related to pandemic coming slower

“We try to tell these guys to protect our bubble, so to speak, which means as much as we can just spend time around guys that are within our group,” Boynton said. “Even if you want to grab a bite to eat, not that we don’t want them interacting with other students, but be smart about the crowds you’re in, the places you go and the people who are there. Because we don’t assume anybody’s in bad shape. We just don’t know. What’s at stake for us, and what we could lose taking those chances going out to public venues, isn’t worth it.

“It goes counter to what they want to do.”

There are broad questions about college basketball season, and specific ones.

“How do you deal with players getting with their parents after games?” Kruger wondered. “Things that you kind of take for granted in a normal season... When you travel, is it one bus or is it two? When you fly, is it a bigger plane so you can spread out? Who knows? All those things have to be considered.”