Guerin Emig: Coach's speech, players' response produce one of OSU's all-time 'program wins'

STILLWATER — If the accomplishment ended just shy of 7 p.m. Saturday, with the scoreboard reading “Oklahoma State 41, Texas 34” and Boone Pickens Stadium one raucous party 60,000 revelers deep, how fitting that one of OSU’s all-time it-took-a-program victories began at the Student Union.

That’s where coach Mike Gundy landed one of the heaviest psychological haymakers of his 18-season tenure.

“I told them this morning in the hotel,” Gundy said in reference to the Union’s Atherton Hotel. “We have 70 guys that travel. I said, ‘Everybody in this room is good enough to play today, and play at a high level, or you wouldn’t be in this room. I don’t know who it’s gonna be. But if you’re in this room you’re good enough.

“I understand you’re going to make a mistake, but I expect you to play well. I expect you to understand it’s going to be a fist fight and you have to strike them in the mouth. That’s just the way it is.'

“That’s what I asked them to do and that’s what they did.”

Gundy was down a handful of starters, affecting his offense and defense, at the time. That “I don’t know who it’s gonna be” passage was dead serious.

Gundy was down another handful by the third quarter several hours later, his team trailing Texas 34-24 and his offense punting after four straight possessions.

“There were a lot of twos and threes and fours that played today,” quarterback Spencer Sanders pointed out.

Twos, threes and fours that eventually came through. Twos, threes and fours that assisted veterans like Sanders and risings stars like Bryson Green, Mason Cobb and Kendal Daniels. Twos, threes and fours that helped OSU along a 17-0 game-closing run.

That message Gundy delivered in the Atherton?

R-E-C-E-I-V-E-D.

Asked where Saturday’s result ranked among the gutsiest victories of his 11-season run as an OSU assistant, offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn said: “Right now? This is one. You’d be surprised about what was said in the box. Let’s just put it that way. It was a very courageous, gutsy, competitive win for our guys.”

While Dunn and Gundy were trying to figure out ways to roll in babies at wide receiver and running back, defensive coordinator Derek Mason had to adjust to Texas’ 31-point, 351-yard first-half barrage.

This was without starting defensive linemen Brock Martin and Brendon Evers. And with a pair of linebackers trying to tackle future first-round draft pick Bijan Robinson in their first season as OSU starters. And with a secondary where redshirt freshman Cam Smith lined up opposite future first-round draft pick Xavier Worthy.

“When you’re playing defense and trying to stop a team that’s got seven NFL guys playing,” Gundy said, “and you’re playing a bunch of freshmen out there, it’s a little scary.”

Thus Gundy’s head games started early Saturday morning.

The Cowboys played right along, holding Robinson to a reasonable 47 rushing yards in the second half, intercepting five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers to end Texas’ last two drives, and limiting the Longhorns to one lousy field goal over their nine possessions after halftime.

“What was that?” OSU defensive lineman Sione Asi responded to that last fact in postgame.

They scored three points in nine possessions …

“Man,” Asi smiled. “I didn’t know that.”

Nobody would have imagined that. But then nobody knew what was running through those young Cowboy heads.

“After half we knew they couldn’t score on us unless we let them score,” said Daniels, the redshirt freshman safety whose interception at the OSU 11-yard line with eight seconds remaining sealed the win. “We just knew the game was on us. I kept telling Spencer, ‘We’re gonna get you the ball back, we’re gonna get you the ball back.’ We got him the ball back and he made plays.”

The guts weren’t all the kids’.

Still stinging from both last week’s rough finish at TCU and a sore throwing shoulder that had become a fan-base obsession, Sanders took a double digit number of hits Saturday after releasing passes in the pocket and finishing scrambles downfield.

He got up every time and kept at it, not resting until he had delivered the decisive 41-yard touchdown pass to Green with 3:09 to play.

He was spent by the time he knelt down in “victory formation.” He rose from his knee and tossed the ball to a nearby official not out of celebration but exhaustion.

Thirty-four completions in 57 attempts for 391 yards, plus 11 runs for another 43, will do that to a quarterback, especially after he has thrown passes to three true freshman receivers and handed off to two redshirt freshman running backs.

“We worked our tail off,” Sanders said. “It just shows we’ve got grit. We’ve got fight. We’re gonna fight until that last whistle blows. We gave it all we had and we just happened to make more plays than them.”

That was no coincidence. A player’s got to fight to get in play-making position.

Lord did the Oklahoma State Cowboys fight on this Homecoming Saturday in Stillwater.

Gundy chalked it up to his “culture.”

Green said it had to do with offseason conditioning, where the Cowboys run stadium steps and 200-yard sprints and all they can do is hold each other upright.

Whatever the source, OSU put the final product on proud display over four grueling hours at Boone Pickens.

It really was the ultimate “program win,” wasn’t it?

“It’s huge,” Dunn said. “You can’t put a price tag on it. There’s no way.”