Guerin Emig: Chuba Hubbard's final gesture as an OSU running back reinforces his impact on the Cowboy culture

Last fall when he struggled to regain the form he showed in eclipsing 2,000 yards in 2019, a byproduct of both OSU’s learning-on-the-job offensive line and what Hubbard called “lingering issues” from two surgeries after the ’19 season, a pocket of less forgiving fans held the Gundy episode against him.

It was enough to make you wonder if Hubbard had to go it over again, would he change anything?

“No. I live with no regrets,” he answered after running a 4.45 40-yard dash at OSU’s pro day April 1. “I believe everything happens for a reason. I’m a God-fearing man. I believe He has a plan for everything. Whatever happens I’ll grow from, learn from it and keep moving.”

Hubbard sees everything that has happened since leaving Sherwood Park, Alberta, for Stillwater four years ago as an excuse to learn and grow. We should all be so self-aware.

We should all be so self-assured.

“At the end of the day I’m me. I’m Chuba,” Hubbard said. “I’m somebody that’s going to stand up for what’s right. I’m going to speak up when I think something’s wrong. I think of myself as a leader, not just on the football field but also off the field. Whenever I’m called to do something or I need to speak up on something, I’ll do that.