Guerin Emig: "Championship November" has arrived at OU... and OSU

STILLWATER — The Oklahoma Sooners spoke boastfully about “Championship November” after their football victory over the weekend. Sensible, since OU is 9-0 this season and 21-0 in November since 2015.
Well, the Oklahoma State Cowboys went about their business, too. They thumped Kansas Saturday to improve to 7-1. They are No. 11 in the AP poll. They will likely be in similar position in the first College Football Playoff ranking released Tuesday evening.
So OU isn’t the only Bedlam team believing big right now. OU isn’t the only Bedlam team with championships in the balance as the definitive college football month arrives.
“What I told the team last night was the way that they’ve handled themselves and their commitment to each other and taking care of their bodies, their focus and discipline and toughness in the way that they’ve practiced, have put them in a really good position in November,” Mike Gundy said Monday. “That’s a fact.”
So is this: Gundy should feel better about this team’s November prospects than just about any from his 17-year OSU run.
These Cowboys might lack the star power of Gundy’s most talented squads, particularly on offense. But rarely has he been treated to this depth of resilience and maturity.
Asked Monday for his team’s defining traits, Cowboy back Braden Cassity said: “Discipline and toughness. That’s what it’s been. I feel like that’s what it’s going to be. That’s ingrained in us. That’s something we all take very seriously.”
Discipline and toughness win you a lot of close games. OSU is 6-1 in coin-flippers this season.
There will be more coin-flippers in November. There always are.
That discipline and toughness should pay handsomely for the Cowboys this month at West Virginia and Texas Tech, and back home against TCU and OU.
“Hopefully,” Gundy said.
It has to.
Asked about teams that win 50-50 games, Gundy said: “There’s probably other factors, but maturity and experience late in games, where players can focus on what’s going on and not get caught up in the moment… I would say that’s the majority of it in my experience.”
The Cowboys have layers of maturity on defense, their backbone. Defense typically helps you grind out November wins.
Gundy hasn’t been able to rely on defense in the past, which helps explain his 13-9 November record since 2015. The Pokes went 1-3 that month in 2018 when first-year coordinator Jim Knowles and his defenders were still trying to figure out their schemes and each other.
Three years later Knowles and his defenders are intertwined. They can count on holding down opposing quarterbacks. In doing so, they take the pressure off their own.
Spencer Sanders is playing well. His receivers are getting healthy. Gundy says OSU’s offensive line is improving.
It’s an offense without that star power, no doubt, but it’s also a group that doesn’t have to score in the 40s to win. That’s a welcome change.
“The game feels differently now,” Gundy recognized. “Normally you hold your breath all the time and try to score as much as you can or as fast as you can.”
The coach can relax about a lot of things right now, even as his calendar indicates the heat is officially on.
These Cowboys are seasoned. They are hardened. They are connected.
Even their lone defeat at Iowa State Oct. 23 proved useful.
“Honestly, when you lose you find out who your team is more than when you win, because you have to deal with adversity,” receiver Brennan Presley said. “That loss, although it sucked, when we came back to practice we weren’t laying our heads down, we weren’t cherry-picking or going half-speed. We were going full-speed, picking each other up, knowing that everything we want is still ahead of us. That focus bodes well for us
“I think that will carry us throughout this whole month.”
Everything the Cowboys want is still ahead. They have talked openly about playing for a Big 12 championship, something that has not occurred since the title game’s reinstallment in 2017.
OU has played for every one since ’17, mostly because it has thrived in November.
OSU should expect to play for one Dec. 4 in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys should expect to press the fight in Morgantown and Lubbock, and against TCU and OU. They should be bolstered by the fact that they have won all but one fight this year, that the one loss was soooo close.
“Championship November” has arrived all right, but in both Bedlam strongholds.