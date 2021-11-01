Guerin Emig: "Championship November" has arrived at OU... and OSU

Spencer Sanders is playing well. His receivers are getting healthy. Gundy says OSU’s offensive line is improving.

It’s an offense without that star power, no doubt, but it’s also a group that doesn’t have to score in the 40s to win. That’s a welcome change.

“The game feels differently now,” Gundy recognized. “Normally you hold your breath all the time and try to score as much as you can or as fast as you can.”

The coach can relax about a lot of things right now, even as his calendar indicates the heat is officially on.

These Cowboys are seasoned. They are hardened. They are connected.

Even their lone defeat at Iowa State Oct. 23 proved useful.

“Honestly, when you lose you find out who your team is more than when you win, because you have to deal with adversity,” receiver Brennan Presley said. “That loss, although it sucked, when we came back to practice we weren’t laying our heads down, we weren’t cherry-picking or going half-speed. We were going full-speed, picking each other up, knowing that everything we want is still ahead of us. That focus bodes well for us

“I think that will carry us throughout this whole month.”