Guerin Emig: Championship Bedlam softball series spiced even more by scheduling change

Gasso would prefer Bedlam softball stay the way of Bedlam baseball, which has scheduled in-season games at both OU and OSU since 2018, even if it means one of those games counts as non-conference.

“I’m all in to play a non-conference game or two,” Gajewski said. “If you want to play at the opposite site like baseball does or play one at Hall of Fame Stadium (in OKC), all in. We’ll do that in a heartbeat.”

As it stands right now?

“We feel like this was the best thing for us and for softball,” Gajewski said. “I think it’s shaping up to be really cool even though it’s different than what fans across the state are used to. I hate that for our fans and for their fans. I do.

“But I’m in this for our team. That’s it. We’ve got to be able to be prepared to play in OKC and to play in super regionals and host regionals. That’s the bottom line.”

Gajewski and Gasso go back 24 years, when he started keeping grounds at OU’s softball and baseball fields as she started shaping the Sooners. They smiled a lot while telling old stories at the WCWS two years ago. There is some fond history here.

Is any of that threatened by this year’s disagreement?