Guerin Emig: Championship Bedlam softball series spiced even more by scheduling change

Bedlam softball fizzes with intrigue this weekend.
The Big 12 Conference championship, something Oklahoma has held since 2012, is at stake. So is OU’s No. 1 ranking. So is OU’s 24-game winning streak over Oklahoma State.
“They’ve got something we want,” OSU coach Kenny Gajewski said, “and we’ve got to go get it.”
If the No. 7 Cowgirls get it this weekend, they will no doubt be grateful for an unusual homefield advantage, something that adds a pinch of tension to all of the intrigue.
OSU hosts the Sooners Friday, Saturday and Sunday, marking the first time since 1997 that one Bedlam team has hosted the other three times in the same season without a return trip. Why break up this home-and-home tradition?
“It was us,” Gajewski said. “In Oklahoma State softball’s opinion, we felt like we needed more of these series, whether they were played at home or away. Splitting this up, in our opinion, did not feel like the best thing for us.”
It makes sense from OSU’s perspective.
Gajewski is doing what OU coach Patty Gasso did once. He is building a nationally prominent program. The Cowgirls played OU in the 2019 Women’s College World Series. They aim to return next month, and again over the next several years.
To get there, you must win best-of-three super regionals at one site, home or away, where ESPN’s cameras and raucous crowds crank up the intensity. Teams survive and advance to Oklahoma City by winning battles that are as mental as they are physical.
“This is a super regional weekend, a World Series weekend,” Gajewski said of Bedlam. “We don’t have enough of those in this conference. We’re not the SEC where we’ve got, I don’t know, 12 or 13 teams playing. Or the Pac-12. We have seven teams. We need this. We need to have more of these weekends.”
Since both teams must agree to split in-season Big 12 series home and home, and OSU wanted to start rotating Bedlam by the year and not the weekend, OU was left with three games in Stillwater on this season’s schedule.
This is where the spice comes in.
“They fought it hard,” Gajewski said of the Sooners. “They have their own reasons why.”
Coach Gasso?
“I think it’s better for the game in general,” she said of the traditional in-season split. “It’s better for the fans when you move it around because we’re so close. We save money in the way of travel. Both programs get tickets, gates. There are a lot of advantages that make a lot of sense. We used to play Wednesday and then Friday and Saturday so we could have a Sunday off to prepare for final exams on Monday.”
Gasso would prefer Bedlam softball stay the way of Bedlam baseball, which has scheduled in-season games at both OU and OSU since 2018, even if it means one of those games counts as non-conference.
“I’m all in to play a non-conference game or two,” Gajewski said. “If you want to play at the opposite site like baseball does or play one at Hall of Fame Stadium (in OKC), all in. We’ll do that in a heartbeat.”
As it stands right now?
“We feel like this was the best thing for us and for softball,” Gajewski said. “I think it’s shaping up to be really cool even though it’s different than what fans across the state are used to. I hate that for our fans and for their fans. I do.
“But I’m in this for our team. That’s it. We’ve got to be able to be prepared to play in OKC and to play in super regionals and host regionals. That’s the bottom line.”
Gajewski and Gasso go back 24 years, when he started keeping grounds at OU’s softball and baseball fields as she started shaping the Sooners. They smiled a lot while telling old stories at the WCWS two years ago. There is some fond history here.
Is any of that threatened by this year’s disagreement?
“No,” Gasso said. “How can I fight someone... If you don’t agree on something and they’re adamant about ‘I want this at my place’... If we can’t mutually agree, there’s nothing I can really do about it.
“I will say in 2019 and 2021, because there wasn’t a 2020, we will have played five (regular-season) games at Oklahoma State and one at home. It doesn’t seem right.
“But let’s go.”
Indeed. Let’s go.
“Ultimately it doesn’t matter where you’re at, you’re gonna have to find a way to win,” Gasso said. “So I will look forward to having all three at our place next season.”
“I want to win a Big 12 championship right here in front of our fans,” Gajewski said. “It’s right here. You couldn’t ask for anything more.”