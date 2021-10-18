Guerin Emig: Can Cowboys maintain their underdog bite as frontrunners?

And while a team’s mentality over the second half of a season is always telling, allow Gundy to explain its added importance this year with the Cowboys:

“We’re not physically and skill-wise overwhelming like we have been in years past on really good teams, to where we know we’re going to come out for a game and win by 20 points. That’s not the type of team we have right now. Our players have to understand that. My job is to be up front with them and tell them the truth, coaches and players.

“Coaches are responsible for not putting their feet up on the handlebars and riding downhill. We have to continue to work hard during the week. And then the players have to work hard and focus during practice to give themselves the best chance.”

OSU’s status has changed over the course of this season, but its victory margins haven’t. In order: 7, 5, 1, 11, 10 and 8.

Gundy predicted early this season the Cowboys would play numerous four-quarter games. He was right. There are several more to come, Saturday’s included.

He needs his players in the right place to make the necessary game-winning plays, but it helps that their heads are in the right place first. So far, so good on both fronts.