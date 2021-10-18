Guerin Emig: Can Cowboys maintain their underdog bite as frontrunners?

STILLWATER – Injured defensive starters Tre Sterling and Trace Ford might be lost for Oklahoma State’s season, but they can still provide important perspective on that season.
Here was Sterling last August: “We don’t like being frontrunners, we like being the underdogs. It lets us come out playing our style without any stress.”
And Ford last year: “I always rooted for OSU when they played OU because they were the underdog, and I like a good underdog story.”
OSU football is a familiar underdog story. The Cowboys have generally accomplished things we didn’t see coming over Mike Gundy’s 16½ seasons.
They have played a tenacious style, to borrow Sterling’s term, that suits the underdog’s something-to-prove mentality.
They have played tenaciously this season. It’s why they are 6-0 and headed to Iowa State ranked No. 8.
Unbeaten, top-10 teams halfway through a season become frontrunners. Sometimes that doesn’t mesh with teams’ styles or mentalities. Some teams handle success differently than others.
Gundy has discovered this at OSU.
“Always,” he said Monday. “Yeah.”
So how does a coach maintain an underdog edge with a frontrunning team? I suppose he could play the underdog card at every possible turn. It shouldn’t be difficult this week – Iowa State is a touchdown favorite over OSU despite being 4-2 and unranked.
Beyond that, it sounds like Gundy depends on his best players being his most mature ones, while hoping they are also his most influential ones.
“You have different personalities based on who your marquee players are,” he said in reference to his past mixed results with frontrunning teams. “When we started this season I don’t think any of us would have predicted that Jaylen Warren would have been a marquee player. Well, we’re fortunate. Jaylen Warren is humble. He’s unselfish. He’s tough. That’s kind of the mold that we’ve directed ourselves to offensively with his leadership.
“You get the same thing on defense. You have Brock Martin who plays in games he shouldn’t be playing because of his health. You have (Malcolm) Rodriguez who brings that tough natural wrestling mentality. And then you have all the maturity with (Devin) Harper and (Kolby) Harvell-Peel and (Tanner) McCalister and (Jarrick) Bernard and Christian (Holmes) and (Brendon) Evers and other guys that give them a lift. They’re pretty humble guys. They just like being part of the team.
“So we don’t really have any issues we have to battle to handle success.”
Not to this point they haven’t. The Cowboys keep winning and keep rising in the polls. They are No. 5 on some individual Associated Press ballots.
If they weren’t on anybody’s radar entering October, they are on everybody’s now.
And while a team’s mentality over the second half of a season is always telling, allow Gundy to explain its added importance this year with the Cowboys:
“We’re not physically and skill-wise overwhelming like we have been in years past on really good teams, to where we know we’re going to come out for a game and win by 20 points. That’s not the type of team we have right now. Our players have to understand that. My job is to be up front with them and tell them the truth, coaches and players.
“Coaches are responsible for not putting their feet up on the handlebars and riding downhill. We have to continue to work hard during the week. And then the players have to work hard and focus during practice to give themselves the best chance.”
OSU’s status has changed over the course of this season, but its victory margins haven’t. In order: 7, 5, 1, 11, 10 and 8.
Gundy predicted early this season the Cowboys would play numerous four-quarter games. He was right. There are several more to come, Saturday’s included.
He needs his players in the right place to make the necessary game-winning plays, but it helps that their heads are in the right place first. So far, so good on both fronts.
The question moving forward: Where will Cowboy heads be now that there is reason for them to swell a little?