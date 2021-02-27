Guerin Emig: Cade Cunningham reaches peak in Bedlam, reminds us how captivating he can make March

Cade Cunningham rose, Oklahoma fell and now Oklahoma State followers should anticipate a captivating March.
College basketball’s best players seize the biggest moments of their season. If Cunningham can drop 40 points at Bedlam on Saturday in Norman, what might he produce in Kansas City at the Big 12 Tournament and in Indianapolis at the NCAAs?
Maybe OSU’s wunderkind has had it with the nitpickers who doubt his aggressive streak. Or he realizes he is down to a single digit of college games, so why not just cut it bleeping loose.
Perhaps it’s simply a family thing.
“My grandparents got to come to the game today, the first game they got to make,” Cunningham said after the Cowboys’ 94-90 overtime triumph. “And my aunt and my cousins.”
Whatever the explanation, savor a performer taking full advantage of his gifts.
“Appreciate what you’re watching,” OSU coach Mike Boynton. “It’s special.”
Cunningham scored off drives, pull-ups, turnarounds and floaters Saturday. He scored from the line, beyond the arc, off the offensive glass and in transition.
He made the right pass every one of the 44 minutes he played. He made the defensive play of the game with a final-minute-of-regulation block of Austin Reaves’ driving shot.
Dick Vitale could barely contain himself narrating the show for ABC/ESPN. He compared Cunningham to Grant Hill, Penny Hardaway and Ben Simmons, and that was before the kid had 20.
For once, viewers couldn’t roll their eyes over Vitale’s hype. We were watching. This time, we nodded our heads.
Cunningham was unreal. He left us wanting more.
He leaves OSU fans starved for more now that it’s March and the Sooners are in Stillwater for Round 2 Monday night. The Cowboys go from that game to trips to West Virginia and Baylor.
Then comes Kansas City and Indianapolis.
Cunningham’s skill combined with his Bedlam determination on March Madness’ stage... The potency of that cocktail.
“Big guard, can shoot over people, has vision,” Reaves said Saturday. “He’s not predicted No. 1 (in the NBA Draft) for no reason. I mean, he’s a player.”
“Terrific,” OU coach Lon Kruger called Cunningham. “Anyone with that skill set and level of ability, others drive some security and confidence (from that).”
Kruger said, accurately, his team made Cunningham work. Elijah Harkless hounded the freshman one-on-one and got help from double teams on the perimeter and near the basket.
Defense wasn’t OU’s problem in the overtime setback.
“We weren’t rebounding,” Sooners guard De’Vion Harmon said. “We had some plays we’ve got to finish.”
“I wasn’t good,” Reaves lamented. “Too many forced shots that led to nothing, basically.”
OU’s issue is an offense overly dependent on Harmon and Reaves. If either fails to produce points off pull-ups or drives, the Sooners don’t have a lot in their current state.
Kruger said his team’s ball movement was better Saturday. It needs to be much better for OU to feel good about March.
The Sooners need to be more connected. They seemed very attached during an 8-1 run through a five-week stretch that pushed them into the top 10. They were more balanced then, getting contributions from nine players.
This wouldn’t be as big of a bother if OU had someone like Cunningham, but nobody outside OSU does.
Not Iowa, with Luka Garza. Not Baylor, with Jared Butler. Not Gonzaga, with Jalen Suggs.
Wonderful players, absolutely, but none with the variety of tools in Cunningham’s kit.
What a treat to see Cunningham put them all to use in a game like Bedlam.
What a thrill it would be if he goes to work in even bigger moments during college basketball’s brightest month.