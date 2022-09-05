Guerin Emig: Big 12's, Pac-12's future a fascinating subplot to OSU vs. Arizona State

STILLWATER — The Big 12 Conference is losing Oklahoma and Texas. The Pac-12 Conference is losing USC and UCLA. That leaves the two current Power 5 leagues fighting to keep up, best they can, with a future Power 2 consisting of the SEC and Big Ten.

It leaves the two leagues fighting each other to pull as many millions of dollars as possible from ESPN and Fox in the aftermath of ESPN and Fox investing billions in the SEC and Big Ten.

The future of the Big 12 and Pac-12 will be determined in those negotiations over the next couple years, both leagues having opened preliminary media contract talks beyond the expiration of their current deals, the Big 12’s in 2025 and the Pac-12’s in ’24.

This makes for a very interesting subplot to Saturday night’s Oklahoma State-Arizona State game in Stillwater.

“This is all athletic directors, presidents and the Big 12 Conference,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said of the Big 12/Pac-12/conference realignment storyline Monday. “They’re going to make those decisions, not the coaches.”

Actually, it’s ESPN and Fox executives making those decisions, since they have 100 times more money at their disposal than those athletic directors, presidents and conference commissioners. But Gundy’s point remains.

When I asked whether it mattered, in the realignment scheme, if the Cowboys beat Arizona State by 40 or lost by 40, he said: “That would have more bearing on my locals. But this game is not going to factor in that at all.”

The games factor to the extent they do with everything else tied to money, whether that be ticket sales, corporate sponsorships or coaches’ salaries. It helps to win.

In terms of Big 12 vs. Pac-12 as the battle stands right now, keeping in mind the possibility of future Big 12 expansion at the Pac-12's expense, it is better for OSU to beat Arizona State, same as it was for TCU to beat Colorado last Friday night.

ESPN and Fox desires teams that can deliver the most viewers. Market size and alumni/fan base size have a say in that, but so does this: Viewers tend to watch the biggest games between the most successful teams.

OSU beating Arizona State sets up the Cowboys for more success this season than the Sun Devils. It would be a Big 12 boost at the expense of a Pac-12 droop, and the Big 12 will take any ammunition it can muster at the media negotiation table.

Gundy continues to profess faith on that topic.

“The Big 12 is already … They’re ahead,” he said when I first suggested the Big 12-vs.-Pac-12 subplot to Saturday night. “We’re fine. The Big 12 is already working on it. We’re in good shape.”

And that confidence is based on?

“I’m getting good information,” he said.

From?

“I’m just saying the Big 12’s in good shape.”

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark will be the one ultimately making that declaration. He’ll do so based on what network programmers tell him, not what he tells them.

Still, it’s worth nothing that Gundy has Yormark’s ear, at least to some degree. The two sat down for over an hour, Gundy estimated, Aug. 23.

Gundy emerged from that meeting calling Yormark a “wheeler dealer.” He was awed by the commissioner’s knowledge of all things not just Big 12 but Pac-12.

A few days later, Gundy told us he figured future Big 12 expansion would mean going west.

I bit on that Monday and asked Gundy what he thought about the Big 12 potentially adding Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah, the Pac-12’s “Four Corners” schools, as has been speculated.

“If they pay us good media money. And budget-wise in the conference, we don’t take cuts. And athletic directors can divvy up the money among their athletic departments and we can stay on the same curve,” Gundy said of expansion candidates in general. “That’s all it comes down to. You know this. You’re writing about it all the time. It’s all turned into money.”

Right. Want to track the Big 12’s, and Pac-12’s, future? Follow the money.

And while the trail doesn’t lead directly through Boone Pickens Stadium Saturday night, it sure wouldn’t hurt for the Big 12, for OSU, to prevail.