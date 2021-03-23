Guerin Emig: Big 12's dismal NCAA Tournament does not make conference dismally overrated

Because this occurred in the NCAA Tournament, and the college basketball season is condensed to three weeks in March, the tendency is to pile onto the Big 12 for its struggle. We should know better.

The tournament is its own phenomenon. It is often totally irrational. How else to explain 15-seed Oral Roberts still dancing, the Pac-12 putting four teams in the Sweet Sixteen and the Big Ten, No. 2 in the conference analytics, having an even worse tournament than the Big 12?

It is beautifully irrational at times – ORU has gone from overlooked in Tulsa to cheered by America – and cruelly so at others. The Big 12 is catching some cruelty.

Baylor won the league’s regular-season championship. The Bears are the NCAA Tournament’s No. 2 overall seed.

OSU beat them 12 days ago. Kansas beat them Feb. 27. West Virginia matched them shot for shot March 2 before losing an overtime classic.

Texas won the Big 12 tourney. OSU, OU and KU beat teams currently in the Sweet Sixteen in non-conference.

It’s OK to include December and early January in evaluating a league. It’s proper to include the bulk of January, all of February and early March.