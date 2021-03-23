Guerin Emig: Big 12's dismal NCAA Tournament does not make conference dismally overrated

Baylor is the only Big 12 Conference team in the Sweet Sixteen. That is a dismal look for a league that sent seven members to March Madness.
It does not, however, make the league dismally overrated.
We don’t need analytics to state this case, though RealTimeRPI and Warren Nolan are on standby to do so. Let’s simply review the Big 12's NCAA Tournament crash.
Oklahoma lost respectably to No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga. The Sooners competed. Austin Reaves was dynamite.
Texas Texas lost 68-66 to 3-seed Arkansas. The Red Raiders competed. They always do. No shame here either.
That leaves four Big 12 teams that fell as the superior seed.
Texas lost to 14-seed Abilene Christian because it played inexplicably poorly. Eighteen baskets and 23 turnovers. Matt Coleman, the best player during the Longhorns’ Big 12 Tournament championship run, coughed up seven turnovers and went 1-from 6 from 3.
Coleman and the Longhorns didn’t become overrated in the span of seven days. They just picked a dreadful time to play to their worst basketball of the season.
So did Oklahoma State in an 80-70 loss to 12-seed Oregon State.
You can’t suddenly pin an “overrated” label on a team everyone thought was “underrated” by the tournament selection committee. The Cowboys were worthy of something better than a 4-seed. That doesn’t change because of a second-round loss.
They missed 47 shots and got rocked by on their heels on a night their opponent went 6-of-10 from 3 in the first half, 32-of-35 from the line for the game and caught some fire. It stinks, but it happens.
It stinks for Kansas that USC caught an inferno.
The Trojans went 11-of-18 from 3 and shot 57 percent overall in rolling 85-51. The Jayhawks went 6-of-25 from deep and shot 29 percent.
Never mind its 6-seed seed, USC is a slightly better team than Kansas. The Trojans were a basket favorite Monday night.
USC is not 34 points better. It just worked out that way. KU and the Big 12 got dinged as a result.
The Big 12 got dinged after 3-seed West Virginia lost to 11-seed Syracuse, after Buddy Boeheim kept throwing in 3s on a day the Mountaineers shot 37 percent.
The Mountaineers played OK. They needed to be better. The Cowboys played less than OK. The Longhorns and Jayhawks played pitifully.
Because this occurred in the NCAA Tournament, and the college basketball season is condensed to three weeks in March, the tendency is to pile onto the Big 12 for its struggle. We should know better.
The tournament is its own phenomenon. It is often totally irrational. How else to explain 15-seed Oral Roberts still dancing, the Pac-12 putting four teams in the Sweet Sixteen and the Big Ten, No. 2 in the conference analytics, having an even worse tournament than the Big 12?
It is beautifully irrational at times – ORU has gone from overlooked in Tulsa to cheered by America – and cruelly so at others. The Big 12 is catching some cruelty.
Baylor won the league’s regular-season championship. The Bears are the NCAA Tournament’s No. 2 overall seed.
OSU beat them 12 days ago. Kansas beat them Feb. 27. West Virginia matched them shot for shot March 2 before losing an overtime classic.
Texas won the Big 12 tourney. OSU, OU and KU beat teams currently in the Sweet Sixteen in non-conference.
It’s OK to include December and early January in evaluating a league. It’s proper to include the bulk of January, all of February and early March.
It’s just most timely and most convenient to evaluate during March Madness. You are how you finish, that sort of thing.
That’s even more applicable to college basketball than football, where we often grade conferences and their teams by their bowl records. In college football, at least, we pay close attention to the regular season and can pass broader judgments as a result.
It doesn’t work that way in a sport that exists in a 68-team one-and-done vacuum.
Six Big 12 teams are done, one remains and the league is taking a beating as a result. That’s a shame.
A simple recognition of the tournament’s quirks, along with some consideration for the previous 3½ months of competition and results, shows these are cheap shots.