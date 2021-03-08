Guerin Emig: Big 12 Tournament predictions: OU, OSU to semis, Baylor over Tech for title

The Big 12 Tournament marks the 1-year anniversary of COVID-19 screwing everything up. Oklahoma and Oklahoma State were sent home from Kansas City. Everyone else was sent home everywhere else. Before we knew it nobody was doing anything but watching news reports about the coronavirus.

Something tells me we’re going to get the whole tournament in this week. Let’s make that a sign that everything is being put back together. Let’s celebrate the games we see in Kansas City, even as the T-Mobile Center allows fans at 20-percent capacity.

KC can’t embrace the event like it typically does. That’s a shame, but it doesn’t mean we can’t embrace it remotely.

We should see some good basketball before OSU, OU, Baylor, Kansas, Texas, West Virginia, State and Texas Tech move on to Indianapolis to rep the Big 12 in the Big Dance.

Here’s my best shot at how this week shakes out...

Wednesday

First Round

TCU (8-seed) vs. Kansas State (9), 5:30 p.m.