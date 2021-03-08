Guerin Emig: Big 12 Tournament predictions: OU, OSU to semis, Baylor over Tech for title

The Big 12 Tournament marks the 1-year anniversary of COVID-19 screwing everything up. Oklahoma and Oklahoma State were sent home from Kansas City. Everyone else was sent home everywhere else. Before we knew it nobody was doing anything but watching news reports about the coronavirus.
Something tells me we’re going to get the whole tournament in this week. Let’s make that a sign that everything is being put back together. Let’s celebrate the games we see in Kansas City, even as the T-Mobile Center allows fans at 20-percent capacity.
KC can’t embrace the event like it typically does. That’s a shame, but it doesn’t mean we can’t embrace it remotely.
We should see some good basketball before OSU, OU, Baylor, Kansas, Texas, West Virginia, State and Texas Tech move on to Indianapolis to rep the Big 12 in the Big Dance.
Here’s my best shot at how this week shakes out...
Wednesday
First Round
TCU (8-seed) vs. Kansas State (9), 5:30 p.m.
Say this for Bruce Weber – he has a team that could have quit back in January playing hard despite its 8-19 record. TCU is better, but I’ll take the gutsier Wildcats.
OU (7) vs. Iowa State (10), 8:30 p.m.
The 2-21 Cyclones haven’t quit either. They pushed the Sooners in both regular-season losses. It will happen again late Wednesday night if OU isn’t careful.
---
Thursday
Quarterfinals
West Virginia (4) vs. OSU (5), 10:30 a.m.
I’d hate the idea of the Cowboys having to turn around and beat these guys five days after doing so... if the Cowboys hadn’t already beaten OU twice in 56 hours.
I assume Cade Cunningham plays this time. He had 25 points and 9 rebounds against WVU Jan. 4. Pokes in overtime.
Baylor (1) vs. K-State (9), 1:30 p.m.
Combined score off Bears vs. Cats in the regular season: 207-128. That’s a 40-point difference on average. Sic Ems by 40 then.
Kansas (2) vs. OU (7), 5:30 p.m.
The Sooners match up with KU just fine on the perimeter. The problem is inside, where Kur Kuath/Victor Iwuakor must deal with David McCormack.
McCormack scored 17 in the Jayhawks’ win over OU Jan. 9, and 10 in their loss in Norman Jan. 23. Let’s give him 10 in this one, and give the Sooners an upset on Austin Reaves’ late 3.
Texas (3) vs. Texas Tech (6), 8:30 p.m.
Another game where I like the team that plays harder over the one with superior talent. Red Raiders in another (slight) upset.
---
Friday
Semifinals
Baylor (1) vs. OSU (5), 5:30 p.m.
Jared Butler made 10-of-14 3s in twin 22-point performances in twin regular-season victories over the Cowboys. I’ll bet he goes off again here en route to the tournament MVP award.
Fun game before Baylor pulls away in the final three minutes.
Texas Tech (6) vs. OU (7), 8:30 p.m.
The Red Raiders made a mess of Lon Kruger’s offense in sweeping the two regular-season games. OU had 27 turnovers and 12 assists while shooting 37 percent. Those numbers won’t be any better in the Sooners’ third game in three nights.
Tech wins an ugly one.
---
Saturday
Championship
Baylor (1) vs. Tech (6), 5 p.m.
Butler stars, the Bears roll and pundits start talking about this team in national championship terms again.