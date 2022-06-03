Guerin Emig: Big 12 positioned to survive without OU and Texas, but can it advance?

IRVING, Texas – The Big 12 Conference, known for escaping ruin, is at it again.

“The conference will be distributing $42.6 million to each member institution,” Big 12 board chair and Texas Tech president Lawrence Schovanec announced at the end of the league’s spring meetings Friday. “That’s a 20-percent increase from last year’s distribution and a nine-percent distribution from pre-pandemic levels.”

The pandemic was supposed to blow an irreparable hole in college sports’ commerce, the Big 12’s included. But then everybody kept playing football and men’s basketball, the TV networks kept paying money to show those games and everybody came out rich as ever.

Bowlsby hailed the distribution as a “record” and projected the payout could balloon to $50 million by the end of the Big 12’s current media deal in 2025.

This is the Big 12 doing what it does best – surviving and somehow advancing.

It happened after the league’s Great (Non-)Expansion Fiasco of 2016, after Oklahoma and Texas nearly led an exodus to the Pac-12 in 2011, and after Texas A&M, Nebraska, Missouri and Colorado escaped the conference in 2011-12.

Now it’s OU and Texas who want out. The two colossi are headed for the SEC between now and July 1, 2025.

And even as BYU arrives in the fall of ’23, and Cincinnati, Houston and UCF come aboard either that fall or the next one, we wonder how many more times the Big 12 can get away with this.

To introduce doubt was to do no good Friday.

“We find ourselves in a very strong position today,” Schovanec asserted while noting that those who study such things have found the future Big 12 to be well-received among the 18-to-44-year-old demographic.

“There was a slight dip in the perception of the league,” Schovanec said of OU’s and Texas’ looming departure. “I think that’s going to be very temporary.”

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby touted his league’s recent bowl game prowess, back-to-back national basketball championships and various spring sports accomplishments.

“We’re doing what you have to do to compete at a high level and draw attention,” he said. “That’s a good foundation.”

Yes it is, especially when you consider the first item of business for Bowlsby’s successor, who is expected to be announced at Big 12 football media days July 13-14, will be to summon strength for contract negotiations for the Big 12’s next media rights contract starting in 2025.

“TV rights are only worth what anybody will pay for it,” Bowlsby said. “It’s too early to forecast whether the next rounds of negotiations are going to be a lot more or a little more or going to be flat. It’s going to be a matter of what the appetite is at that point in time.”

The Big 12 had better hope ESPN’s, Fox’s, CBS’ or even Hulu’s appetite for Big 12 sports content is on the level of the Chiefs’ offensive line at supper time. Otherwise, the league risks being gobbled up by the SEC and Big Ten.

A conference’s viability used to be its own dynamic. It thrived or floundered regardless of the national landscape. The Big 12 floundered several times over the past decade regardless of what the SEC and Big Ten were doing.

Then the SEC and Big Ten started towering over college sports. The SEC cranked up its football machine, the Big Ten rolled into major media markets beyond its upper midwestern roots, the two leagues’ media contracts reflected that on-field success and living-room audience, and the two leagues started printing money.

It isn’t like that’s going to change, particularly with OU and Texas SEC-bound.

The data research firm Navigate recently projected the payouts of the Power 5 conferences between now and 2029. The SEC’s 2029 projection was $105 million per member school. The Big Ten’s was $94.5 million.

The Big 12’s was $51.9 million, which also trailed the ACC ($55.3 million) and Pac-12 ($56.5 million).

The Big 12 survives in that scenario. It even makes pretty good money.

But this will all be relative to the Power 2 lapping the field.

Asked this week if we were getting of the story by worrying about the pending chasm between the SEC, Big Ten and Big 12, Oklahoma State athletic director Chad Weiberg said: “Well, no. I think that it’s definitely a concern. We know our competitive success is on par with anyone. What remains to be seen is how the market is going to value that. We’ll find out in the next couple years.”

Asked about the chasm Friday, Bowlsby said: “There are some unknowns still. They are both distributing more than we are (the SEC at $54.6 million per school and the Big Ten up to $49 million). There’s not light years difference. We’ve been the third-highest distribution and I think we’ll stay there for the foreseeable future.”

Maybe. It’s going to be tight after OU and Texas leave.

Anyway, this is more about not losing sight of the SEC and Big Ten than maintaining a lead over the ACC and Pac-12.

The ACC and Pac-12 worry about this, too, and that’s without losing Clemson and USC.

“Intuitively you say they (OU and Texas) are two bell cows that have left and they’re going to take some value with them,” Bowlsby said. “We’re also going to have more inventory as a result of having 12 teams rather than 10 (after the newcomers join). And we’ve added good quality with good markets and good recruiting opportunities.

“I’m not prepared to say we’re going to have 50 percent of our value undermined.”

That was the original fear at the news of OU’s and Texas’ intentions. The quaking at Big 12 headquarters has since stopped. There are no more worries about becoming a destitute, or even nonexistent, conference.

The Big 12 will survive this. It’s custom.

Whether it advances this time is questionable at best.

