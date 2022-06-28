Guerin Emig: Big 12 going full CEO with commissioner target reflects changing tide toward College Sports, Inc.

None of us recognized the name Brett Yormark when word leaked Monday that he was in line to become the next Big 12 Conference commissioner. That’s OK. None of us recognize the mechanisms of college athletics one day to the next. Not anymore.

In retrospect, that makes it predictable that Big 12 decision-makers have selected a businessman, not a sportsman, sports administrator or academician, to head their league. It’s what the Pac-12 did a year ago by hiring George Kliavkoff from MGM Resorts in Las Vegas. Kliavkoff had an office at the Bellagio, not some ivory tower in Berkeley or Eugene.

The 55-year-old Yormark has an office at Roc Nation, Jay-Z’s entertainment and sports mega-agency. Before that he orchestrated the New Jersey Nets’ move to Brooklyn. Before that he orchestrated a $750 million sponsorship deal for NASCAR.

This is the guy taking over for Bob Bowlsby, who occasionally acted like he was still Stanford’s athletic director and always sounded like he was Cal’s English department head?

Yes, this is the guy. It probably should be the guy.

Conference commissioners’ prime directives are to make as much money as humanly possible for their members' institutions. There is still some governance, some meetings to oversee and lobbyists to schmooze, but really the job entails assuring the league is in maximum position to seize on a marketplace defined by media rights contracts.

I have no idea if Yormark is the right man for to represent the Big 12 with ESPN, Fox, Amazon or Hulu between now and the end of the league’s current media contract expiration in 2025. I am not surprised the Big 12 believes he is the right man.

Yormark has been in business, literally, since got out of Indiana University and started selling tickets for the Nets. He is chief operating officer for Roc Nation, a corporation valued at $140 million.

Yormark’s familiarity with Roc’s athlete representation wing should come in handy, especially if the collision of name, image and likeness with the transfer portal pushes college athletes toward signing contracts instead of scholarship agreements.

There is money to be made every day for just about everyone associated with College Sports Inc. If coaches and athletic directors are entrusted to mine that gold — coaches by winning and ADs by fundraising — for individual schools, commissioners own that responsibility for the leagues at large.

It is a daunting responsibility in the Big 12 and Pac-12, two conferences doomed to play budgetary catch-up to the SEC and Big Ten. The Pac-12 went full CEO in response and chose Kliavkoff. The Big 12 is poised to follow suit with Yormark.

Again, why not?

Yormark was a year into his job as president of the Nets’ parent company when SI profiled him and his twin brother in 2005. Frank Lidz’s story was thick with details about Yormark’s out-of-the-box ideas to drive ticket sales and PR.

One passage: “His (Yormark’s) signature marketing tool is the Influencer, a party — including a cameo from a player or a coach — thrown at the home of any season-ticket holder who can produce 20 or 30 potential customers.”

Seventeen years later, college athletes boost and monetize their NIL brands through the online platform Cameo, NCAA member schools enlist the company INFLCR to help their athletes navigate the NIL landscape, and you have to wonder if this is all serendipity.

Perhaps Big 12 committee members who targeted Yormark as commissioner made that connection. Or maybe they were dazzled by Yormark’s presentation, similar to how David Boren and Joe Castiglione were once dazzled by Bob Stoops’.

More likely, the Big 12 has realized how much times have changed.

Fifteen years ago, the Big 12 lost a commissioner when Kevin Weiberg figured it a wise investment to launch a Big 12 media network; none of the Big 12 schools agreed with that, and so Weiberg left to launch one in the Big Ten.

Isn’t it interesting that a data projection for Power 5 conferences last spring showed the Big Ten almost doubling the Big 12 in revenue by 2029.

Also worth nothing: the Big Ten is next up for a new media contract in 2023. Then comes the Pac-12 in ’24, the same year the SEC’s $3 billion deal with ESPN kicks in. That leaves the Big 12 in ’25, the same year Oklahoma and Texas are due to defect to the SEC.

It is a race for serious money run by those who do serious business. Yormark is a serious businessman. That much we know.

That will do in terms of general qualifications for his next job.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.