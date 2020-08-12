You want an idea of how tenuous college football has become even for those who decide to play on? Listen to the last thing Big 12 Conference commissioner Bob Bowlsby said on Wednesday’s media teleconference before taking questions:
“We’ve found that what we thought was golden 60 days ago is garbage today. It’s an ever-evolving environment and we will find ourselves with bumpy spots during the fall. There isn’t any doubt about that.
“But I think we’re well-prepared to deal with those things, and so I feel good about the decision going forward. I believe our board feels good about it, and I think most importantly we have some clarity for our coaches and our student-athletes.
“There’s a difference between clarity and certainty. I don’t think we have certainty in this environment, but we have been able to get some clarity.”
The clarity, if you want to call it that, comes mostly from a Big 12 medical advisory group whose members didn’t say enough to Big 12 presidents Tuesday night to warrant a presidential vote to stop fall football.
Even then, Bowlsby recognized, there were varying degrees of aggression in terms of moving forward among both the doctors and presidents. He would not divulge a voting breakdown among the presidents.
When I suggested the Big 12 release a report from its medical advisers similar to what the Pac-12 did Tuesday, figuring detailed information explaining why it’s safe to proceed is as valuable as information explaining why it isn’t, Bowlsby bristled.
“If we get to the point where we are going to not play, it probably requires more of an explanation,” he said. “The decision to move forward and stay the course, I think, is a different one.”
Bowlsby was more forthcoming about Big 12-mandated safety measures moving forward.
“Any (player) who tests positive (for COVID-19) before they go back to any form of activity is going to have to have a cardiac MRI, an EKG, an echocardiogram and a troponin (blood) test,” he said.
That’s encouraging. Mildly encouraging is Bowlsby’s expectation that Big 12 players will be tested for COVID-19 Sunday, Wednesday and Friday evening, a reasonable measure even as it falls shy of the ideal protocol in our professional leagues — daily rapid-turnaround testing.
Also positive: A school’s athletic director and team physician must sign a game-day attestation that no player in uniform that day has tested positive in the most recent cycle.
Testing and treatment is the Big 12’s only path forward, same as it is for the SEC and ACC, with players being vigilant about mask-wearing, hands-washing and social distancing wherever they go.
It must be said, still, that this is a path cleared more by garden trowel than bulldozer.
“In late June when (players) started coming back to campus to train, we all of a sudden had kids going to pool parties and bars and restaurants and house parties, and we had some fairly substantial outbreaks,” Bowlsby said. “It was consistent nationwide. There were a lot of positive tests at that time. And it was mostly due to non-training type environments.
“You have to think that when 17-to-22 year olds come back to campus (in the coming couple weeks for fall semester), there will be a lot of interactivity.”
How many positive cases would it take to shut a team down for a game?
“I don’t have a number,” Bowlsby said. “We’ve talked about trying to identify a 50-60 person roster that were considered essential participants.”
Can coaches be trusted to play this honestly?
“One of the challenges is obviously coaches are competitive,” Bowlsby said, “and you can see situations where they would game the system if they have the wrong people that were affected in a particular week.”
If that doesn’t jolt you, this question-and-answer from Bowlsby’s hour-long session should...
Q: What would you say to those who realize all that you’re doing to mitigate the virus but are still worried about risks?
“Well, I’d say we’re worried about them, too,” Bowlsby answered. “We just believe that there are ways to make sure that our student-athletes are safe, that they have an array of options and that we do everything we can to provide a safe environment.”
The bottom line, per the commissioner, is the Big 12, in consultation with its medical advisers, believes its athletes are less likely to contract COVID-19 under the attention of their football/medical staff than if they weren’t under such supervision.
It is an awfully broad assertion, as general as his explanation for why his league forges ahead while several others do not.
“The biggest argument is that nobody has told us that it’s poorly advised to go forward,” Bowlsby stated. “If we get to the place where our doctors and scientists say, ‘You know what, you guys got two wheels off the tracks and you’re headed for a train wreck,’ we will pivot that day.
“Making adjustments on the fly is going to be part of this. But our medical professionals have said go forward, move slowly, make small adjustments, constantly be vigilant about changes in the environment.”
This isn’t to suggest Bowslby is being disingenous. It isn’t to suggest Big 12 schools aren’t busting their butts to protect their players, or that Big 12 medical advisers aren’t doing the same to apply their ongoing studies of COVID-19 to a reasonable football course.
It’s just that, as Bowlsby alluded to repeatedly, everything is so fluid. Short of his answer about a public medical report, I believe he’s doing the best he can, same as the doctors, trainers, coaches and players on his campuses.
Is that enough, though? Will it be enough between now and Sept. 12 when the Sooners and Cowboys hope to open the season? Will it be enough to sustain the season?
“We have been able to put one foot forward and then follow it with another,” Bowlsby said, “and we’ve gotten to this point.”
That must do.
