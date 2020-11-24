Guerin Emig: Big 12 basketball coaches on barreling ahead amid COVID-19: "Our guys are looking forward to games. I just hope we can get to games"

Way back on April 30, Big 12 Conference commissioner Bob Bowlsby was trying to figure how his league might manage a football season amid the pandemic, when something occurred to him.
“We’ve spent a lot of time talking about football,” he said, “but the basketball season begins, progresses and ends in what is considered the normal flu season, and likely the viral season in the case of COVID-19 as well.”
Seven months later, COVID is still viral all right. It’s raging. And basketball season is starting. Or trying to start.
News came Monday that Baylor coach Scott Drew had tested positive for the coronavirus, the latest sign that playing basketball will be as big a chore as playing football. A bigger one quite possibly.
Late last week, I asked several Big 12 coaches for their thoughts on how this might go. My pals Chuck Carlton of the Dallas Morning News and Jacob Unruh of The Oklahoman chimed in with similar questions.
The responses give us a good indicator of the vibe around the league as everyone barrels ahead...
Drew
“I can tell you everybody is on Team Vaccine. Whenever they come out with good news on that, I know everybody’s excited. Praying that we get there soon, and that it’s effective and safe.”
And: “Obviously I know about the spike. I can tell you, and I’m speaking for most college coaches, it’s amazing what our student-athletes have sacrificed and how much they’ve done a great job of adhering to the COVID guidelines put forth by the universities and the cities. Eighteen-to-24-year-olds doing all they can to play the game that they love. I’m sure hoping they get an opportunity to do that. They’ve been unbelievable in taking care of themselves.”
---
Oklahoma’s Lon Kruger
“There are going to be postponements. There are going to be different rosters for different ballgames and different rules and regulations and protocols when we travel, when we’re at the hotel, taking our meals. Everything is different. So having the right attitude, not getting frustrated by that, understanding we’re fine medically... Tell us what we can do, what we can’t do, and we’re good with it.
“We can’t roll our eyes. We can’t feel sorry for ourselves. We can’t be frustrated by it. It is what it is during these times. We’ll adjust and make the best of it.”
---
Kansas’ Bill Self
“This is my concern and I think this is real: If a team gets quarantined and you can’t play for two weeks, and you’re going to come back and have a practice, you’re going to come back and not be worth a flip for the next week or so after you come back.
“I think that you can have the image of not being near as good as what you are. Vice versa, if you’re fortunate enough to stay healthy, you may win some games where you’re not playing against full strength teams.
“So I really believe the rankings, the seedings, all that stuff this year will be less important than any other year, because I don’t think we’ll be comparing apples versus apples until we get to the NCAA Tournament.”
---
Oklahoma State’s Mike Boynton
“Our team has been working hard. We’re excited about an opportunity. If somehow things were to change, and we certainly anticipate having to make some adjustments throughout the season, we’ll deal with them as they come. But we’re just excited for the opportunity to get started next week.”
---
Kansas State’s Bruce Weber
“I’ve had to be the most creative of any of my years of coaching. We started with masks in small groups. It was almost like running a camp. We did 2-on-2, we did 3-on-3. And then finally we got a little bit of 4-on-4 and 5-on-5. Between injuries and COVID and contact tracing we were back down to seven last week. It’s hard to practice with seven guys. You do your best.
“Our guys have been diligent. They’re dedicated. They’re looking forward to games. I just hope we can get to games.”
---
Iowa State’ Steve Prohm
“You’re going to have to create your own energy at times. That’s a big thing we’re talking to our guys about. It’s going to translate when you’re playing in front of no fans, or in front of 1500 fans. It’s going to be about your daily habits. That’s got to be your focus. It can’t be, ‘Hey, this game may be canceled or postponed.’ That’s probably going to happen. You can see right now there’s a handful of programs shut down dealing with COVID. You can’t control that.
“You’ve just try to do a great job of trying to teach and coach your guys and try to win each day. Whoever does that the best will put themselves in great position.”
---
Texas’ Shaka Smart
“As we’ve seen around the country with football, there’s games that have gotten canceled. The season certainly has been impacted. I think it would be naive to think basketball will be any different.”
---
Finally, my quick Q and A with West Virginia’s Bob Huggins, about to embark on his 39th season as a head coach ...
Q: How do you think this might go?
Huggins: “I’m trying to deal with today and let tomorrow fall as it may.”
Q: Do you anticipate this being the most challenging season of your career?
Huggins: “Yeah. Probably so.”
