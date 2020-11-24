Guerin Emig: Big 12 basketball coaches on barreling ahead amid COVID-19: "Our guys are looking forward to games. I just hope we can get to games"

And: “Obviously I know about the spike. I can tell you, and I’m speaking for most college coaches, it’s amazing what our student-athletes have sacrificed and how much they’ve done a great job of adhering to the COVID guidelines put forth by the universities and the cities. Eighteen-to-24-year-olds doing all they can to play the game that they love. I’m sure hoping they get an opportunity to do that. They’ve been unbelievable in taking care of themselves.”

---

Oklahoma’s Lon Kruger

“There are going to be postponements. There are going to be different rosters for different ballgames and different rules and regulations and protocols when we travel, when we’re at the hotel, taking our meals. Everything is different. So having the right attitude, not getting frustrated by that, understanding we’re fine medically... Tell us what we can do, what we can’t do, and we’re good with it.

“We can’t roll our eyes. We can’t feel sorry for ourselves. We can’t be frustrated by it. It is what it is during these times. We’ll adjust and make the best of it.”

---

Kansas’ Bill Self