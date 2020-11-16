Guerin Emig: Bedlam is no different -- OSU's hopes ride with defense

With OU getting stronger and more confident across its defensive front, the matchup here does not bode well for the Cowboys. Or not as well as it seemed it would in preseason, when we wondered if the Sooners could hold Wallace, Hubbard and quarterback Spencer Sanders under 50.

Now the Cowboys must hold Spencer Rattler, Marvin Mims and Rhamondre Stevenson under 30. It can be done.

The last time we saw OSU defensive coordinator Jim Knowles was right after the 20-18 victory at K-State, when he said of his men: “They always believe they’re going to make the play. When you’ve got a defense like that, you’ve got a chance.”

Knowles’ defenders do make plays -- OSU ranks No. 8 among FBS teams in sacks and No. 13 in tackles for lost yardage -- but what stands out is how hard opposing offenses must work to make them.

“They don’t make many mistakes at all,” OU coach Lincoln Riley noticed Monday. “Their communication has been sharp. Guys are in the right place.”

The Cowboys fill the right gap and make the sure tackle up front. They don’t get tangled up in back. They make plays on passes, not pass-catchers, a precious commodity among college football secondaries anymore.