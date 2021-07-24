Guerin Emig: Bedlam can continue with OU in SEC, but I wouldn't blame OSU a bit for putting series on hold

The only reason Texas and A&M will be playing again soon is because Texas and A&M will be in the same conference again soon.

OU and OSU won’t be. That will all be OU’s fault. Damn if OSU doesn’t know it and isn’t stewing about it.

Bedlam could live on of course.

OU has its non-conference football schedule filled through 2026, but two of those games are against Georgia in ’23 and Tennessee in ’24. OSU has a non-conference opening in ’24.

Voila.

Even in years neither Bedlam school has a non-conference opening, both Bedlam schools can negotiate either rearrangements or buyouts. We saw during the pandemic last year how flexible athletic directors can be with this stuff if they really want or need to be.

As far as buyouts go, Bedlam is great business for media partners. You think ESPN might have any interest in facilitating a deal where OSU makes South Alabama, due to play in Stillwater in September 2023, an offer it can’t refuse?