Guerin Emig: Baylor '21 overtakes Kansas '08... just barely... atop Big 12 basketball pantheon

It really comes down to hair-splitting.

Kansas didn’t have the 2008 Big 12 Player of the Year like Baylor does now in Jared Butler. K-State freshman Michael Beasley won that award in ’08. Butler shares it with OSU’s Cade Cunningham today.

Kansas didn’t have the 2008 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year like Baylor does now in Davion Mitchell. OSU’s Marcus Dove won that award in ’08.

Kansas didn’t have the 2008 Big 12 Coach of the Year like Baylor does now in Scott Drew. Texas’ Rick Barnes topped Bill Self for that ’08 trophy.

Self can coach a little, though. Hall of Famers typically can. So can Drew. He is 17-8 in the NCAA Tournament. That’s nuts.

Self didn’t have a Player of the Year in ’08 but he had players. Brandon Rush and Darrell Arthur were First Team All-Big 12. Sherron Collins was Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year.

Collins, Rush, Mario Chalmers and Russell Robinson formed a backcourt that didn’t shoot it like Butler, Mitchell, MaCio Teague and Adam Flagler can. But they could score. And they could defend on Baylor’s level.

Arthur was an inside scoring presence that present-day Baylor lacks. But then KU didn’t have a 6-9 shooter like the Bears’ Matthew Mayer.