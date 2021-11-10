Guerin Emig: Barry Sanders gets his statue and we get a lesson on living in the moment

Barry Sanders’ statue should have been dedicated not the 1999 day he retired from football, or the 2004 day he went into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, or the 2018 day he grand marshaled Oklahoma State’s homecoming.
Sanders should have been immortalized outside Lewis Field New Year’s Eve 1988, the day after his final game as OSU’s greatest player and college football’s greatest running back. The statue would have dressed up the Cowboys’ dilapidated old home.
It would have honored, immediately, a young man who made us go, ‘Yep, he’s the one’ throughout that wand-touched ’88 season.
Instead, Sanders’ statue is being dedicated Saturday evening before the OSU-TCU game.
And this is where we must turn.
We must forget about the timeline, all the years we asked Mike Gundy, Mike Holder, Burns Hargis or Boone Pickens why someone couldn’t invest the time or money in bronzing Barry, and all the reasons for the delay (choose among lack of funding, of priorities, of organization or of interest on behalf of Barry himself, the most humble, least outward superstar who ever shone).
Instead, we must listen to Gundy’s simple, correct answer to my question earlier in the week about how nice it is to see the statue’s unveiling, at last, on the northwest corner of Boone Pickens Stadium.
“Sure. Again, he’s the greatest running back to ever play college football. If he’d have played eight more years in the NFL he’d hold that rushing record, too,” Gundy said. “And so it’s nice that we have his statue up and it’s nice that we have Thurman’s name up (Thurman Thomas became the first player in OSU’s Ring of Honor last year). Now Barry’s is going up and we have a statue. That’s really what it should be.
“If you think back to the effect that he’s had on this athletic department and this university, he deserves what’s going to take place this Saturday.”
I phrased the question in a manner that invited Gundy to explore the statue’s hold-up, if he felt like it. He took a direct route to the ceremony. That is the way to go.
This is a lesson about living in the moment and prioritizing the past.
The moment is gloriously apparent.
We’ll see the sculpture Saturday, see Sanders smile or even chuckle self-effacingly, as he peers up at his 9-foot bronze likeness. We’ll see Gundy and perhaps a few other of Sanders’ old OSU mates enjoy the pomp and circumstance more obviously, just like old times.
We’ll see Boone Pickens Stadium and Cowboys’ game day dressed up a little more.
We’ll realize that Gundy has a new centerpiece to teach OSU’s most important history lesson to his youngest players, and a new centerpiece to dazzle even younger recruits.
We’ll anticipate the statue will lure Sanders back to Stillwater more often, which might help lure more Cowboy football alumni back more often, which would be critical in strengthening OSU’s acknowledged weakness in outreach to former players.
More than anything Saturday evening, we’ll flutter back 33 years.
We’ll see Sanders redefine time and space for running backs who just took a handoff.
We’ll see him dance around Sooners and Huskers and soar over Tigers and Buffaloes.
We’ll see him barely acknowledge scoring touchdowns and winning the ’88 Heisman Trophy because he is somehow simultaneously the most and least grounded college player of all time.
We have YouTube for that, I know. But sometimes isn’t it great to gaze at a statue, read its inscription and replay the highlights responsible for it all instinctively, in our minds and not on our screens?
We’ll have that gift of reflection with Sanders, every time we walk by the stadium, as of Saturday.
Reflection is a sweeter gateway to the past than regret. Let’s let old issues and complexities tied to Saturday’s moment lie, then.
Let’s bask in the moment itself because that’s all that matters now.
Barry has his statue. End of story.