Guerin Emig: Barry Sanders gets his statue and we get a lesson on living in the moment

“Sure. Again, he’s the greatest running back to ever play college football. If he’d have played eight more years in the NFL he’d hold that rushing record, too,” Gundy said. “And so it’s nice that we have his statue up and it’s nice that we have Thurman’s name up (Thurman Thomas became the first player in OSU’s Ring of Honor last year). Now Barry’s is going up and we have a statue. That’s really what it should be.

“If you think back to the effect that he’s had on this athletic department and this university, he deserves what’s going to take place this Saturday.”

I phrased the question in a manner that invited Gundy to explore the statue’s hold-up, if he felt like it. He took a direct route to the ceremony. That is the way to go.

This is a lesson about living in the moment and prioritizing the past.

The moment is gloriously apparent.