Guerin Emig: As the college football enterprise intensifies, Mike Gundy declares: 'Bedlam's history'

ARLINGTON, Texas — Mike Gundy made Bedlam an endangered college football species last November. We didn’t pay a whole lot of attention then, mostly because it was in the lead-up to the game. We tuned out Gundy and tuned into Oklahoma State’s breakthrough win over the Sooners.

Now we’re another year closer to Oklahoma’s exodus to the SEC. We’re digesting USC’s and UCLA’s power move to the Big Ten.

And here was Gundy on Wednesday at Big 12 Media Days, ramping up the rhetoric.

“The future of Bedlam is a year or two left,” the Cowboys’ coach said in front of everybody.

“I just don’t think it’s feasible based on the moving parts that have to happen,” he said to a smaller media huddle after descending the AT&T Stadium stage.

By the time Gundy reappeared for a final rap session later in the day, his gravitas was sinking in. When I broached the Bedlam topic with him and used the term “in danger,” he interrupted and said: “Bedlam’s history. Bedlam is not gonna be Bedlam after they leave the conference.”

Bedlam doesn’t have to be history, of course.

Athletic directors Chad Weiberg and Joe Castiglione get along pretty well. They can do the sporting thing and tweak their non-conference schedules beginning in 2025.

OSU could add OU to its pre-conference schedule that year alongside Oregon and Tulsa. OU could play OSU instead of UTEP or New Mexico along with Michigan.

That’s asking a lot of Gundy and Brent Venables, scheduling a second Power Five non-conference opponent in an era where September strength of schedule matters but so does September winning. Maybe what happens is ESPN or Fox dangles cash and brokers a deal.

Anyway, the fact we’re even having this discussion 118 years into the rivalry is the point. What was once inconceivable is now regrettable.

“The traditions of college football are gone. The geographical locations of conferences of college football are gone. More so now than they were two weeks ago,” Gundy said. “You adapt and change and deal with it or you get out of the game if you don’t like it ...

“This is a big business now. And the traditions that we all embraced, and not just football but other traditions that have to do with college athletics, they’re gone now. The people in charge that are paying the bills, that are trying to get out of debt, are more interested in long-term financial security than they are in traditions.”

The truth is this is regrettable to Gundy, who called himself “a little old-school” Wednesday. He’s old-school all right, a 54-year-old head coach raised on Bedlam in Midwest City, who later played in Bedlam and now coaches in it. Who has coached against his Bedlam brother, Cale, for 20 years.

When I asked Gundy if fans might be less practical about losing tradition to the modern college football enterprise, he deflected the situation onto OU, Texas, USC and UCLA.

“I’m guessing whoever made their decisions, their president, their athletic directors, their boards, they said, behind closed doors, ‘They (fans) can go fly a kite. I’m paying the bills,’” Gundy said. “That’s what was said.”

That might be the reality here, but it doesn’t have to sit well.

It doesn’t even sit well with the players, the young’uns coaches insist don’t have much grasp of history.

“I’d be bittersweet,” OSU receiver Brennan Presley said of a Bedlam-less future. “That’s a game you look forward to playing every single year. It would be sad to see them go. But it’s business I guess.”

I guess.

“Don’t take this personal, but you went away,” OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders said toward Norman. “I’m not going to sit here and beg for it. It was a fun game while it lasted. They want to go to the SEC, go ahead and go to the SEC. That’s your plan. We’re still going to prepare for the Big 12 Championship every year and try to get into the Final Four.”

Sanders referenced the OU side of Bedlam “talking crap for some time.” We’re really even considering a world without this uniquely Oklahoman animosity?

OSU defensive end Brock Martin claimed: “It doesn’t bother me,” but then in an instant added: “It is kind of irritating that all I’m gonna hear from OU fans after this year, next year, is the all-time record over and over again. And there’s nothing I’ll be able to do about it because the series is probably gonna be over.”

A terrific query to Martin and Presley on Wednesday: Who’d replace OU as your rival?

Presley took a deep breath, said: “That’s a good question,” and settled on Iowa State.

Martin fluttered his lips and said: “Whew ... Baylor? Tech? Tech has always, for some reason, given us hell. Kansas State?”

Suppose the Cowboys could manufacture a feud with Houston when the Cougars join the Big 12 next year. There’s no skin in that game, though, and certainly no blood.

Maybe there will be some soul left of college football when OU starts playing Vanderbilt in the SEC and USC starts playing Rutgers in the Big Ten. The Sooners will still have Texas, the Trojans will still have UCLA. Ohio State-Michigan and Alabama-Auburn will play on, surely, uninterrupted.

We can’t assert that about Bedlam starting just three years from now. Gundy has rained doubt since last November.

He poured down on AT&T Stadium on Wednesday, the reality of college football’s direction crashing down, too.