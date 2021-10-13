Guerin Emig: As Texas keeps trying, a reminder OSU got it right with Mike Gundy 16 years ago

At some point since the 2005 moment Harry Birdwell promoted Gundy, the coach and the university have figured this out.

It’s why Gundy was never going to leave, or never should have seriously considered leaving let’s just say, despite flirtations with bigger, brighter jobs in the past. It’s why OSU was never going to make him leave despite the occasional rough games and more ubiquitous rough personality edges.

The coach and the university have stuck it out a long time. The coach has rewarded the university by producing better football results than anyone before him, and anyone after him has a right to expect.

What has Gundy gotten out of the relationship?

“Most people around here want to be here and I’ve always wanted to be here. I’ve had chances to go a lot of places but in the end, always, this is kind of who I am,” he said. “This is my home. I don’t really care for a bunch of other stuff. I do not take for granted...