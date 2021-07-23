Guerin Emig: As OU inches closer to moving east, OSU should look west

Nobody I know connected to Oklahoma has pushed back once on the notion that OU and Texas are SEC bound. It didn’t happen last Wednesday when the Houston Chronicle first unloaded the story of the Sooners’ and Longhorns’ SEC interest. It hasn’t happened since Horns247 first reported Friday that the two schools intend to inform the Big 12 Conference next week that they are leaving.
Finality is gaining on inevitability in this saga.
There are details to sort out. How fast OU and Texas officially join the SEC and how specifically they go about that come to mind. This is where grants of rights, buyouts, attorneys and settlements come in.
Two common sense generalities before we discuss specifics in the coming days:
1) The Sooners and Longhorns aren’t waiting until their Big 12 grant of rights agreements expire in 2025 to leave.
2) There won’t be enough maneuvering by anyone opposed to their transfer, whether on behalf of SEC or Big 12 schools or politicians interested in either conference, to prevent it from happening.
Now let’s discuss Oklahoma State, among the eight Big 12 schools who have taken some shrapnel this week, and the one we clearly care most about. It’s time we wonder about the Cowboys.
“We are disappointed by the lack of engagement and transparency from our colleagues at OU over the past months on a matter with serious ramifications for our state,” OSU president Dr. Kayse Shrum stated on her Twitter account. “We have historically worked together to advance our state and address issues based on a partnership built on trust.”
OSU's statement last Wednesday regarding the Chronicle report mentioned “loyalty and trust.” More broadsides at the Sooners.
It's clear OSU is angry about all of this, as you would expect.
But also resolute.
Shrum went on to state Friday: “We will aggressively pursue the opportunities ahead.”
This echoed Wednesday's passage: “We will aggressively defend and advance what is best for Oklahoma State.”
What matters more going forward is what the Cowboys do, not how they feel.
So what is best for Oklahoma State?
The Big 12 just lost its two I-beams. Expansion candidates are the same now as they were in 2016. Cincinnati and Houston. UCF and USF. BYU and Boise State. They feel more like two-by-fours.
I wouldn’t stick around for the collapse of that house if I were OSU dignitaries Mike Gundy, Chad Weiberg and Shrum. They need safer passage into college football’s autonomous era where it will be easier for the powerful to make their rules and fatten their wallets, likely in fatter conferences.
My first thought is Weiberg should learn the name George Kliavkoff. He sounds like someone Jason Bourne is trying to take down, but he is actually commissioner of the Pac-12.
Send him a large Hideaway Big Country on ice. Get him as interested in OSU as then-Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott was 10 years ago, when Scott schemed to annex OU, Texas, OSU, Texas A&M, Texas Tech and Colorado.
Surely Kliavkoff realizes now what Scott did then — you feel the winds of change howling through college sports, you’d better fortify yourself. Surely Kliavkoff will try to fortify the Pac-12 via Power Five acquisitions.
Since Power Five conferences tend to expand in even numbers, OSU can lock arms with Texas Tech to draw Pac interest. The statement Tech chancellor Tedd Mitchell made after Thursday night’s meeting of the eight Big 12 holdovers sounded a lot like OSU’s Wednesday.
These are two schools thinking alike. Why not move alike?
There are issues here, starting with the fact that the Pac-12 has made a mess of everything from postseason competitiveness to media distribution ever since the OU-Texas merger disintegrated.
We rarely see Pac-12 teams in prime ESPN or FOX broadcast windows. We do notice Pac-12 revenue lagging among Power Five leagues.
I’m not sure the Pac-12 would be as interested in OSU as it was a decade ago. There is no grand prize attached this time, no OU or Texas.
The Cowboys seem an odd cultural fit among Californians and Oregonians, but realignment doesn’t have to work culturally. It no longer has to work geographically, as West Virginia has taught us.
OSU would fit competitively. The Pokes have beaten Stanford, Arizona, Washington, Colorado and Oregon State the past decade.
Would OSU be a financial boon for the Pac-12? The literal million-dollar question. I have no idea given the rapidly-changing landscape/marketplace. I do think Kliavkoff should find out.
I’ll bet he is, sure as Weiberg already knows he isn’t some international arms dealer trying to beat up Matt Damon. Due diligence cuts both ways, especially at a time like this.
OU and Texas are closer to gone. The Big 12 is closer to going back on life support, its position 10 years ago before the Sooners and Longhorns stuck around.
I wouldn’t stick around now if I were the Cowboys. I’d consider looking west as the Sooners look east.
