Guerin Emig: As OU inches closer to moving east, OSU should look west

Nobody I know connected to Oklahoma has pushed back once on the notion that OU and Texas are SEC bound. It didn’t happen last Wednesday when the Houston Chronicle first unloaded the story of the Sooners’ and Longhorns’ SEC interest. It hasn’t happened since Horns247 first reported Friday that the two schools intend to inform the Big 12 Conference next week that they are leaving.

Finality is gaining on inevitability in this saga.

There are details to sort out. How fast OU and Texas officially join the SEC and how specifically they go about that come to mind. This is where grants of rights, buyouts, attorneys and settlements come in.

Two common sense generalities before we discuss specifics in the coming days:

1) The Sooners and Longhorns aren’t waiting until their Big 12 grant of rights agreements expire in 2025 to leave.

2) There won’t be enough maneuvering by anyone opposed to their transfer, whether on behalf of SEC or Big 12 schools or politicians interested in either conference, to prevent it from happening.