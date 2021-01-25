Guerin Emig: Andy Reid, Bruce Arians teach younger coaching generation lesson in playing to win

The Chiefs and Bucs are in the Super Bowl primarily because of their two preeminent quarterbacks, but I don’t want us to miss the impact of their two wise coaches.
Andy Reid and Bruce Arians are teaching the whippersnappers out there the art of playing to win.
This is pretty cool considering Reid is 62 and Arians is 68. Both are of the age where you stereotypically drive 55 on the interstate, wave off the blackjack dealer on 17 and kick the ball on fourth down.
Well, Reid didn’t kick in the AFC semifinal against Cleveland Jan. 17. He had his backup quarterback in the game on fourth-and-1 from the Kansas City 48-yard line, a 22-17 lead and 1:14 on the scoreboard, and still had Chad Henne complete a short pass to Tyreek Hill to clinch victory.
Reid didn’t kick in Sunday’s AFC Championship against Buffalo. He could have chosen a safe 40-yard field goal to get on the board down 9-0 in the first quarter, but instead had Patrick Mahomes complete a 9-yard pass to Darrel Williams.
The Chiefs went on to score the touchdown that launched a 21-point run, and an eventual 38-24 conquest.
The Bills went on to kick a field goal on fourth-and-goal from the Kansas City 2 before halftime, trailing 21-9, and again on fourth-and-3 from the Kansas City 8 midway through the third quarter, trailing 24-12.
Buffalo played with a dynamic young quarterback, same as Kansas City. The Bills played with a timid younger coach, 46-year-old Sean McDermott, and all timid gets you in a big game against the likes of Mahomes is beat.
McDermott needed to go strong. He needed to be Reid.
Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland’s 38-year-old coach, needed to be Reid the week before. He punted to Reid instead, trailing 22-17 and with just one timeout and 4:19 remaining, and never got the ball back.
Over in the NFC, Matt LaFleur needed to be Arians.
Green Bay’s 41-year-old coach kicked a field goal on fourth-and-goal from the Tampa Bay 8 Sunday, when a touchdown and 2-point conversion could have tied the 31-23 game with 2:09 left.
Up 31-26 and coming out on his 17-yard line, Arians could have instructed Tom Brady to run the ball, straight into Green Bay’s line for no gain even, and force the Packers to burn a timeout. Instead, Brady completed a 9-yard pass to Mike Evans to dictate the terms of how the NFC Championship would end.
Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay’s Hall of Fame answer to Brady, never got the ball back.
It was a lesson in trust. One coach had faith in his living-legend quarterback. The other made his decision according to a tattered Coaching 101 textbook which has as much use in today’s game as the fullback dive.
Reid began coaching the year Stefanski was born. Arians began four years before LaFleur was born. Both would have done what their younger counterparts did at one time, or plenty of times.
Both have adapted. Hopefully their counterparts learn and follow suit.
Hopefully college coaches are watching Reid’s and Arians’ profiles in courage and adapt as well. Nick Saban has changed plenty over his 47 years on the job. Seems to be paying off for him.
You say Saban has players other coaches do not and that helps a heck of a lot. I say you’re right. Mahomes and Brady make Reid and Arians look awfully good.
Just know there must be a willingness to play to win before the quarterbacks can go get that done.
That’s the lesson from these NFL playoffs, taught by two coaches on the older side of their careers but the bolder side of the game. The right side.