Guerin Emig: Andy Reid, Bruce Arians teach younger coaching generation lesson in playing to win

The Chiefs and Bucs are in the Super Bowl primarily because of their two preeminent quarterbacks, but I don’t want us to miss the impact of their two wise coaches.

Andy Reid and Bruce Arians are teaching the whippersnappers out there the art of playing to win.

This is pretty cool considering Reid is 62 and Arians is 68. Both are of the age where you stereotypically drive 55 on the interstate, wave off the blackjack dealer on 17 and kick the ball on fourth down.

Well, Reid didn’t kick in the AFC semifinal against Cleveland Jan. 17. He had his backup quarterback in the game on fourth-and-1 from the Kansas City 48-yard line, a 22-17 lead and 1:14 on the scoreboard, and still had Chad Henne complete a short pass to Tyreek Hill to clinch victory.

Reid didn’t kick in Sunday’s AFC Championship against Buffalo. He could have chosen a safe 40-yard field goal to get on the board down 9-0 in the first quarter, but instead had Patrick Mahomes complete a 9-yard pass to Darrel Williams.

The Chiefs went on to score the touchdown that launched a 21-point run, and an eventual 38-24 conquest.