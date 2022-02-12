Guerin Emig: An appreciation for Tre Flowers, Glenn Spencer and the player-coach bond as Flowers reaches Super Bowl LVI

Glenn Spencer was reminiscing about Tre Flowers last week when he said: “I was going back to Stillwater to see my boys one time, and I caught a connector in Dallas. And Tre was going back for an event they were having. He’d been in the NFL for a few years. Just seeing him again and hugging his neck ... Ah, man.”
Spencer hugged Flowers after their final game at Oklahoma State, the Cowboys’ 2017 Camping World Bowl victory over Virginia Tech, when Spencer was defensive coordinator and Flowers was an All-Big 12 safety. Spencer moved to Charlotte and on with his life after that game, Flowers moved on to the Seattle Seahawks and on with his.
Players move in and out of our lives as fans and sportswriters. If we don’t think about them as often when they do, we should know they think about each other.
“Tre and I still keep in touch. We still text, like a lot of my guys do,” Spencer said while headed to his new job as Wake Forest linebackers coach. “I always tell him I’m always here for him and always will be. And I love him.
“Just a huge heart, that kid. I can’t be any happier for and prouder of what he has accomplished.”
Flowers is about to play in football’s ultimate game. He’ll suit up for the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI Sunday.
Flowers has been the Bengals’ designated tight end marker during their remarkable playoff run, covering the Raiders’ Darren Waller and the Chiefs’ Travis Kelce noticeably well. He has positioned himself to cover the Rams’ Kendall Blanton, who is subbing for injured starting tight end Tyler Higbee, Sunday.
I wasn’t even aware Flowers was a Bengal when the playoffs started. I had no idea Seattle had waived him last October. How many of you knew that?
Our focus is more on OSU’s secondary right now than Seattle’s or Cincinnati’s.
Our focus is more on Derek Mason, OSU’s new defensive coordinator, than on Spencer, who had the job before the guy who had it before Mason did.
Time passes and these figures become temporary ones to many of us.
But these figures are men, and the bond between them is permanent.
“I recruited that San Antonio area. I recruited Tre out of Converse Judson,” Spencer said. “We had a pipeline down there with Vincent Taylor, Ryan Simmons, Zack Craig, a lot of names. I remember seeing Tre out there on the track running. And so skinny. Oh, gosh.
“This guy, they were telling me he was a good kid and a competitor. But he was just so thin. It was like the wind could carry him off. But he had good speed and was nice and long. I got to know him through that recruiting process and got to know his family.”
Spencer helped convince the family that Flowers could best develop at OSU. Flowers redshirted in 2013 and was starting by the Cowboys’ Bedlam upset of Oklahoma in late ’14.
Then something happened late in OSU’s Sugar Bowl season of ’15.
“The first thing that comes to mind with Tre is his dad’s motorcycle accident,” Spencer said. “What that kid went through was devastating. His dad nearly died. It was right before the Baylor game. We got a message his dad was barely hanging on and was in a coma. Mike (Gundy) was great with the kids. He got it approved by the NCAA to send him home on a plane. We were hurting for the kid so much.”
When Flowers recounted the experience in an OSU-produced video several months later, he touched on the support from coaches and teammates.
“Knowing you have that to rely on, someone is going to support you no matter what, it’s great,” he said. “I’ll always remember everybody on the team that helped me. I’ll love them forever, too.”
“He came back and played that game,” Spencer said. “I remember saying, ‘Tre you ain’t gotta do this.’ He said, ‘No, my mom wanted me to. She knew my dad would want me to. I want to be here with the guys. We work hard together. I don’t want to let them down.’”
It doesn’t sound like Flowers ever let his defensive coordinator down.
“I don’t remember his final statistics, but he was such a mainstay for us for a number of years,” Spencer said. “Just dependable. Consistent. I don’t ever remember him missing a practice. Never tapped out. Always very humble. Wasn’t a real vocal leader. Didn’t talk very much, at least around me or his coaches. But a smile that could light up a room...
“Hopefully you’ve gotten a feel for how I feel about him.”
Yes, sir.
“When you look back you don’t think about all the great wins, and obviously Tre had a great career. It’s the relationships,” Spencer said. “They’re why what I do is so neat.”
It’s why what coaches do is so important, even if we tend to forget about them and their players from time to time.
Let’s take a moment to remember both Spencer and Flowers as Super Bowl Sunday arrives.