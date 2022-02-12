Guerin Emig: An appreciation for Tre Flowers, Glenn Spencer and the player-coach bond as Flowers reaches Super Bowl LVI

“This guy, they were telling me he was a good kid and a competitor. But he was just so thin. It was like the wind could carry him off. But he had good speed and was nice and long. I got to know him through that recruiting process and got to know his family.”

Spencer helped convince the family that Flowers could best develop at OSU. Flowers redshirted in 2013 and was starting by the Cowboys’ Bedlam upset of Oklahoma in late ’14.

Then something happened late in OSU’s Sugar Bowl season of ’15.

“The first thing that comes to mind with Tre is his dad’s motorcycle accident,” Spencer said. “What that kid went through was devastating. His dad nearly died. It was right before the Baylor game. We got a message his dad was barely hanging on and was in a coma. Mike (Gundy) was great with the kids. He got it approved by the NCAA to send him home on a plane. We were hurting for the kid so much.”

When Flowers recounted the experience in an OSU-produced video several months later, he touched on the support from coaches and teammates.