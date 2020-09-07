Guerin Emig: All those upperclassmen should give OSU heck of an edge in managing hell of a season

“You may not be able to go to a party,” fifth-year senior defensive tackle Cameron Murray said recently. “Some stuff that you really want to do, you just can’t do it anymore because (other students) don’t really take it as seriously as we do. All they care about is living a life and having fun. There’s nothing wrong with that

“It’s just that we have a goal in mind that we want to play football, and we can’t play football if guys are going out partying and doing stuff we shouldn’t do.”

Parties are but one distraction in this COVID-infested season. There is the monotony of extreme personal cleanliness measures. There is physical agitation from those measures.

There is psychological discomfort when friends or family members catch the virus. There is torment when a teammate or two catches it, or maybe a position coach.

There is torment when everyone in your program has done everything to mitigate the virus’ effect, and the team you are scheduled to play has not. How do you handle a game being canceled?

There is no such thing as going with the flow this season, because there probably isn’t going to be any flow. None that is recognizable anyhow.