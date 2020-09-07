Guerin Emig: All those upperclassmen should give OSU heck of an edge in managing hell of a season

It got lost in his controversy that day, but Mike Gundy did say something basic and reasonable on the phone with media last April 6.
“I don’t know of any other schools. All I know is of Oklahoma State,” the Cowboys’ coach sized up as the pandemic was just bearing down on college football. “We’re mature. We have a lot of returning starters.”
It sounded so simple at the time.
Five months and 5,000 complexities later, it’s so important.
There are juniors and seniors covering the depth chart OSU released Monday. You’ll notice many, Tylan Wallace, Chuba Hubbard, Dillon Stoner and Kolby Harvell-Peel among them, for their accomplishments as Cowboys.
Do not underplay their age.
“Whether it’s young people in school or young people in athletics or whatever it may be,” Gundy said Monday, “as they mature and get older, they seem to listen and make better decisions.”
Never has it been more important for college football players to make sound decisions.
OSU is good enough to unseat Oklahoma as Big 12 Conference champion, but it must be smart enough as well. Some games will be won or lost based on who’s in quarantine. Who’s in quarantine could be based on how many players were where they were supposed to be late Saturday night.
“You may not be able to go to a party,” fifth-year senior defensive tackle Cameron Murray said recently. “Some stuff that you really want to do, you just can’t do it anymore because (other students) don’t really take it as seriously as we do. All they care about is living a life and having fun. There’s nothing wrong with that
“It’s just that we have a goal in mind that we want to play football, and we can’t play football if guys are going out partying and doing stuff we shouldn’t do.”
Parties are but one distraction in this COVID-infested season. There is the monotony of extreme personal cleanliness measures. There is physical agitation from those measures.
There is psychological discomfort when friends or family members catch the virus. There is torment when a teammate or two catches it, or maybe a position coach.
There is torment when everyone in your program has done everything to mitigate the virus’ effect, and the team you are scheduled to play has not. How do you handle a game being canceled?
There is no such thing as going with the flow this season, because there probably isn’t going to be any flow. None that is recognizable anyhow.
This feels more like an exercise in crisis management. And while that falls on a head coach ultimately, the older, wiser, more mature players in his lineup can make his job a lot easier.
Gundy is loaded with those types of players.
Hubbard was among a handful of college football influencers who birthed the national “#WeWantToPlay” movement last month.
His first media session of camp, Wallace spoke strongly about Hubbard leading a social media charge on behalf of player empowerment last offseason.
His first media session, quarterback Spencer Sanders spoke strongly about the responsibility of fellow OSU students to take safety precautions in social settings that Murray referenced.
“All of those guys, Stoner, Tylan, Chuba, they hold everybody to a higher standard,” right tackle Hunter Anthony said recently. “It’s easy to work hard when you see someone like Stoner, in his fifth year, bust his butt as hard as he did the first year. They are great leaders.”
They aren’t just limited to offense. There are no freshmen and two sophomores among OSU’s defensive starters. Tyler Lace, one of the sophomores, enters his third year in the program.
Can juniors and seniors make freshman choices? Sure. And it doesn’t take but one slip of the mind to ruin a season with the coronavirus still so prominent.
Right now, however, it doesn’t appear the Cowboys have slipped much.
“Last week we started the three-time-a-week testing,” Gundy reported Monday of his program’s COVID-19 condition. “We tested again yesterday. We test Wednesday and then Friday. Our results have been fantastic.”
So the Cowboys have put themselves in optimal position to handle a suboptimal season. There will be many more tests, challenges and disturbances. The season will tax physical and mental conditions like nothing before.
All a coach can do is hope his players have the capacity to endure. Gundy is among the lucky ones who can expect his players to do so.
That gives the Cowboys a heck of an advantage in tackling a hell of a season.
