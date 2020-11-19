Guerin Emig: Alex Grinch on Chuba Hubbard: "He looks like the same, explosive running back"

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Here was Grinch’s response Wednesday:

“When he’s on the field, he looks like the same, explosive running back. I think the biggest thing with him in playing a condensed season, as opposed to whatever it was last year, think it was Game 12 (Bedlam was both teams’ 12th game a year ago), is not being on the field as much in certain situations. That kind of goes across the board.

“It’s one thing to see the stats at the end of the game. Everybody wants to party because the numbers are telling the story. Well, the film tells you something different. The film is telling you that certain players aren’t available. Then, OK, good players have a tendency to help numbers.

“What I see is exactly the same thing as a year ago. Ability to make you miss, the patience and ability to punish you. Obviously, we all know about his speed and ability to hit the home run and run through tackles. He’s all that he’s cracked up to be.”

For what it’s worth, Hubbard carried 24 times for 104 yards against OU last year, his lowest output in Big 12 play. His longest run went for 22.