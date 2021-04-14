Guerin Emig: Advice to Bryce Thompson post-KU transfer: Consider OSU first, then TU, then...

That’s a coach’s prerogative, of course. I’m not here to nitpick a Hall of Famer’s player management. Besides, it isn’t like Self bailed on the kid. Thompson started all three of KU’s postseason games.

I’m just saying that players respond differently to that hook, to being knocked back for the first time in their basketball lives. Some ride it out and emerge better players for the same coach.

Others, especially with freer passage through the transfer portal, prefer a fresh start someplace else.

That’s a player’s prerogative. That’s Thompson’s route in this case.

So which route does he take to get his confidence and groove back?

Not that Thompson needs any guidance – if he is assured enough to leave a college basketball royal like Kansas, he is assured enough to pick his next destination without any advice from a sportswriter who played soccer, not basketball, at Booker T. – but here goes anyway...

Here are the five routes Thompson should consider, in order of priority:

1 Oklahoma State