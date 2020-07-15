...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...HEAT INDEX VALUES UP TO 108 DEGREES EXPECTED.
* WHERE...MOST OF EASTERN OKLAHOMA AND WEST CENTRAL ARKANSAS.
* WHEN...FROM NOON TO 8 PM WEDNESDAY.
* IMPACTS...THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH
HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION IN WHICH
HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN
POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR
EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT
STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN
POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR
WORK, THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION
RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR
CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED
TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY, CALL
911.
&&
Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard (left) is hit by McNeese State's Jovon Burris at a football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, September 7, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Sam Ehlinger will likely be the Big 12 Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, scheduled to be announced this week, which is both sensible and predictable given Ehlinger’s accomplishments and the fact he plays the most important position on the league’s most scrutinized team.
I believe he will be first team All-Big 12 quarterback at the end of 2020, assuming there is a 2020 season.
I also believe Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard will be Offensive Player of the Year.
Consider this a vote of conscience, Hubbard having joined basketball coach Mike Boynton as the moral compass of OSU athletics the past several weeks.
Consider this primarily a vote of confidence.
I like Hubbard because I’m confident he is going to be as active in OSU’s offense as he was last year when he touched the ball 351 times.
Wait, you say. Remember what Mike Gundy said last January before the world went insane?
“I don’t see Chuba getting 30 carries a game like he did last year.”
I remember.
I also remember Gundy saying five minutes later: “We need to have Chuba more involved in the throwing game. It makes us a better offense.”
What’s more likely to happen this season — Gundy giving No. 2 running back LD Brown more carries? Or Hubbard adding to his 23 receptions total from 2019?
I doubt Hubbard equals Joseph Randle’s 43-catch production out of OSU’s 2011 backfield. Surely, though, he can get in the 30s. He caught seven passes at West Virginia alone last fall.
Gundy and newly-installed offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn want Spencer Sanders targeting Tylan Wallace, Dillon Stoner and Landon Wolf downfield, no doubt. They want Sanders handing off to Hubbard more than flipping him screen passes.
I’m confident handing off to Hubbard will be just as effective this year as it was last. Meaning, I’m confident of the following...
* That OSU will figure out a way to play a couple non-conference games.
Hubbard rushed for 477 yards and six touchdowns against Oregon State and Tulsa. It was man barreling over boys.
It would have been the same this September, only now Oregon State isn’t playing in Stillwater and who knows whether the Big 12 will join the Pac-12 and Big Ten in wiping out non-conference games?
* That OSU will figure out a way to fortify an offensive line missing Johnny Wilson, Marcus Keyes and Dylan Galloway from the one that blew open holes a year ago.
Hubbard will be depending on Teven Jenkins and Bryce Bray, the two full-time returning starters, primarily, but also on West Virginia transfer Josh Sills, who should be a starter, and on coach Charlie Dickey, who is charged with rebuilding half his line.
* That Tylan Wallace stays healthy.
With Wallace out wide, defenses must play OSU’s run game honestly. That happened the first half of 2019, before Wallace tore up his knee. Then defenses cheated a little closer to the box and Hubbard’s production dipped.
* That Hubbard stays healthy.
“Chuba was beat up the last part of the season and didn’t practice much,” Gundy also said last January.
He’s going to get beat up again this season. It’s the life of a 2,000-yard running back, no matter how carefully he is protected.
Hubbard still cleared 100 yards in his last three regular-season games of 2019, but he didn’t have the same burst. He got a month of rest before the Texas Bowl, then averaged 8.2 yards per carry against Texas A&M.
I have confidence Hubbard will pick up where he left off when he gets his first touch of 2020, that he’ll keep getting touches both in the run and pass game, that he’ll keep cutting back into wide swaths created by his replenished line, that he and Wallace will be healthier deeper into the season, and that the end result will make him 2020 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.
Here’s my Preseason All-Big 12 ballot
Quarterback
Sam Ehlinger, Texas
Spencer Rattler, Spencer Sanders, Brock Purdy, Charlie Brewer, Alan Bowman and Skylar Thompson make this the deepest position in the conference. No quarterback is more proven, or valuable, than Ehlinger.
Running back
Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State
Kennedy Brooks, Oklahoma
Hubbard is obvious. I went with Brooks over Pooka Williams and Breece Hall because of opportunities. Brooks should get plenty of touches with Trey Sermon now at Ohio State.
Wide receiver
Tylan Wallace, OSU
Andrew Parchment, Kansas
Wallace is also obvious. I have no idea about the second receiver. Brennan Eagles of Texas? T.J. Vasher of Texas Tech? Charleston Rambo of OU? I sort of think Rattler spreads it around. Parchment should get 15 targets a game at KU.
Tight end
Charlie Kolar, Iowa State
Wanna drive Big 12 defensive coordinators crazy? Ask them about trying to cover Kolar.
Offensive line
Creed Humphrey, OU
Sam Cosmi, Texas
Jack Anderson, Texas Tech
Bryce Bray, OSU
Adrian Ealy, OU
Start with Humphrey and then draw names out of a helmet, honestly.
Defensive line
Wyatt Hubert, Kansas State
Darius Stills, West Virginia
JaQuan Bailey, Iowa State
Eli Howard, Texas Tech
The Sooners’ Ronnie Perkins would get consideration were he not suspended for the first five games of the upcoming season.
Linebacker
Garret Wallow, TCU
Terrel Bernard, Baylor
Malcolm Rodriguez, OSU
Three triple-digit tacklers from a year ago. OSU’s Amen Ogbongbemiga is a fourth. He narrowly misses the cut.
Cornerback
Anthony Johnson, Iowa State
Tre Brown, OU
A leap of faith here on Brown, assuming Grinch’s defense is ready to take the ball twice as much as it did a year ago.
Safety
Kolby Harvell-Peel, OSU
Trevon Moehrig, TCU
Iowa State safety Greg Eisworth is my nickel.
Kicker
Gabe Brkic, OU
Punter
Austin McNamara, Texas Tech
Kick return
Joshua Youngblood, K-State
Punt return
Dillon Stoner, OSU
Proud father of Gretchen and Holden. Devoted husband to Christy, who has been my best friend since biology class at Booker T. Washington. I covered the Oklahoma Sooners for 15 years. That was both challenging and rewarding. Now I get to write columns.