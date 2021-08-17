Guerin Emig: A peek inside the AP preseason poll reveals some faith in OSU, some doubt about Texas and a courageous voter in Tuscaloosa

The Associated Press does something really cool in the spirit of transparency – it lists all 63 of the weekly AP top 25 college football ballots. By comparison, the only time we see the individual ballots in the coaches’ poll is after the coaches’ final tally in December.
I thought we’d take advantage of the AP’s access not with a critique of the first 2021 poll – that would be a snotty thing to do given I have never voted myself and I marvel at the time management of colleagues who do vote – but with a simple reveal.
I’ll bet there are some very interesting votes out there. Let’s find out...
Marc Weiszer of the Athens Banner-Herald showed the most faith in Oklahoma State, ranking the Cowboys No. 15 on his preseason ballot.
Are the Cowboys a top-15 team? Right now I’d say that depends on how quarterback Spencer Sanders plays. We’ll continue this discussion soon.
Several voters, the Kansas City Star’s Blair Kerkhoff among them, ranked OSU ahead of Texas. I would do the same if I had a ballot.
Several others liked the Longhorns an awful lot. Brett McMurphy of ActionNetworkHQ ranked Texas No. 13.
I said it in Monday’s column – one of these years the Longhorns of November are going to be as good as the Longhorns of August. Maybe this is the one.
Two AP voters were very high on both Oklahoma and Iowa State. Kirk Bohls of the Austin American-Statesman tabbed OU, Clemson, Alabama, Georgia and Iowa State 1-5. Ryan Pritt of the Chareleston (WV) Gazette-Mail tabbed OU, Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia and Iowa State.
In case you were wondering... Bohls voted Texas No. 17 and Pritt voted West Virginia No. 23.
Robert Cessna of the Bryan-College Station Eagle picked Texas A&M No. 3, ahead of No. 4 OU and No. 5. Clemson. A provincial vote? Maybe.
I think the Aggies are going to be really good, though, even as freshman Haynes King replaces Kellen Mond at quarterback. Tom D’Angelo of the Palm Beach Post – Palm Beach is 1,023 miles from College Station – backed me up in his poll that had A&M No. 4 behind Clemson, OU and Alabama.
Seriously? Someone voted Alabama No. 3? Yup. And not just D’Angelo.
My pal Chuck Carlton of the Dallas Morning News went with OU, Georgia and Alabama in his top 3. My old buddy Matt Baker of the Tampa Bay Times went with Georgia, OU and Alabama.
How’s this for bravery: Ben Portnoy of South Carolina’s The State had a top 5 of Ohio State, Georgia, OU, Clemson and Alabama.
Even braver: Tuscaloosa News columnist Cecil Hurt picked Clemson No. 1 and Alabama No. 2. Good luck with your inbox, Cecil.
How about some top 5s with OU No. 1...
Rece Davis of ESPN: Sooners, Bama, Clemson, Georgia and Ohio State.
Jack Ebling of WSYM-TV in Lansing, Mich.: Sooners, Bama, Georgia, Buckeyes and Clemson.
Sam McKewon of the Omaha World-Herald duplicated Ebling’s ranking.
I don’t blame these guys – I’d vote the same five-time combo 1-5 in some form – but seriously... You don’t need December to understand how overdue an expanded College Football Playoff is. You only need the preseason poll.
McKewon, at least, made some original choices later in his top 25: Liberty at No. 16, North Carolina State at No. 20, UCLA at No. 24 and Boston College at No. 25.
Lauren Brownlow of WRALSportsFan.com in Raleigh was even more original than McKewon. She ranked Cincinnati No. 5, Coastal Carolina (No. 11) ahead of North Carolina (No. 12) and Army No. 24 (I wonder if the Black Knights scare the dairy out of Wisconsin Oct. 16).
Tulsa missed this year’s preseason cut, but the American Athletic Conference did not.
Adam Zucker of CBS Sports was among those who included Gus Malzahn’s UCF Knights (at No. 25). Jon Wilner of the San Jose Mercury News ranked Houston No. 21.
TU hosts Houston Oct. 1 and travels to Cincinnati Nov. 6. The Hurricane misses UCF this year.
One more discovery – several voters ranked Louisiana ahead of Texas. David Jablonski of Cox Media Group ranked the Ragin Cajuns No. 12 and left the Longhorns off his ballot altogether.
I’m not ready to make Louisiana a favorite in Austin Sept. 4. Just know the Horns have their hooves full on Week 1, much as Iowa State did in falling to the Cajuns 31-14 to open 2020.