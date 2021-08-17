Guerin Emig: A peek inside the AP preseason poll reveals some faith in OSU, some doubt about Texas and a courageous voter in Tuscaloosa

I said it in Monday’s column – one of these years the Longhorns of November are going to be as good as the Longhorns of August. Maybe this is the one.

Two AP voters were very high on both Oklahoma and Iowa State. Kirk Bohls of the Austin American-Statesman tabbed OU, Clemson, Alabama, Georgia and Iowa State 1-5. Ryan Pritt of the Chareleston (WV) Gazette-Mail tabbed OU, Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia and Iowa State.

In case you were wondering... Bohls voted Texas No. 17 and Pritt voted West Virginia No. 23.

Robert Cessna of the Bryan-College Station Eagle picked Texas A&M No. 3, ahead of No. 4 OU and No. 5. Clemson. A provincial vote? Maybe.

I think the Aggies are going to be really good, though, even as freshman Haynes King replaces Kellen Mond at quarterback. Tom D’Angelo of the Palm Beach Post – Palm Beach is 1,023 miles from College Station – backed me up in his poll that had A&M No. 4 behind Clemson, OU and Alabama.

Seriously? Someone voted Alabama No. 3? Yup. And not just D’Angelo.