Guerin Emig: A little rain can't stop the party at Cowgirl Stadium as OSU advances to Super Regionals

“I thought at the start of this game it was kind of eerily quiet,” OSU coach Kenny Gajewski said Sunday. “I don’t know if it was that we weren’t sure if the game was going to start because of the rain. I’m not sure if it was a little bit of nerves.

“I know I woke up this morning way before my alarm clock. I usually do, but it was really early today. Kind of antsy. I couldn’t sit still in my office. And then the rain comes and I’m like, ‘Dangit. We’ve done so much and now is it gonna drive the crowd away?’ It was kind of sparse to start with. Then it started filling up.

“It’s hard on a Sunday at one o’clock with rain. But man, as we got going and we hit the first home run, I was like, ‘Uh-oh. They are here.’”

Yeah they were.

Catcher Reagan Wright sent one off the batter’s eye beyond the center field fence to tie the score at 1-1 in the top of the second, and if the place was yawning a bit to start, now it was wide awake and ready to party.

OSU led 5-2 in the third inning when one of the novices in the top row noticed Mississippi State chanting in the dugout

“I don’t get it,” he said. “I’d be all sad. Like, ‘These girls are super good. We got no chance.’”