Guerin Emig: A little rain can't stop the party at Cowgirl Stadium as OSU advances to Super Regionals

STILLWATER -- Three fellas sat in the top row of Cowgirl Stadium Sunday afternoon, shrugging off the drizzle, drinking Michelob Ultra and chattering at hitters like Ferris Bueller at Wrigley Field.
One of them said it was their first softball experience. They picked a good one. Oklahoma State throttled Mississippi State 10-2 to win the Cowgirls’ NCAA regional and advance to next weekend’s best-of-3 super regional.
It, too, will be in Stillwater.
I expect the novices to come back.
After OSU slugger Hayley Busby rocketed a grand slam over the rightfield wall in the top of the third inning, one of them said: “I feel like I’m gonna get season tickets for softball. I love it!”
The affection is mutual.
“Playing at home is always awesome,” said Sydney Pennington, the Sand Spring alum whose home run Sunday made her OSU’s all-time long-ball leader. “It’s the best place to be.”
It’s about the most fun place to be.
They fill the seats behind home plate. They fill the bleachers beyond left field with rowdies who spray water from toy guns with every OSU homer. It’s called “The Corral.”
I can’t tell if the players feed off the fans or vice versa. Let’s call it both ways.
“I thought at the start of this game it was kind of eerily quiet,” OSU coach Kenny Gajewski said Sunday. “I don’t know if it was that we weren’t sure if the game was going to start because of the rain. I’m not sure if it was a little bit of nerves.
“I know I woke up this morning way before my alarm clock. I usually do, but it was really early today. Kind of antsy. I couldn’t sit still in my office. And then the rain comes and I’m like, ‘Dangit. We’ve done so much and now is it gonna drive the crowd away?’ It was kind of sparse to start with. Then it started filling up.
“It’s hard on a Sunday at one o’clock with rain. But man, as we got going and we hit the first home run, I was like, ‘Uh-oh. They are here.’”
Yeah they were.
Catcher Reagan Wright sent one off the batter’s eye beyond the center field fence to tie the score at 1-1 in the top of the second, and if the place was yawning a bit to start, now it was wide awake and ready to party.
OSU led 5-2 in the third inning when one of the novices in the top row noticed Mississippi State chanting in the dugout
“I don’t get it,” he said. “I’d be all sad. Like, ‘These girls are super good. We got no chance.’”
He spoke truth. With the Cowgirls mashing up and down their lineup and winning pitcher Carrie Eberle allowing one infield single over the last three innings, Mississippi State was doomed to run-rule season-ending defeat.
The top-seeded Cowgirls would have won this regional on Neptune as sharp as they were all weekend, but goodness were they in sync with their supporters.
“I think we have as good an atmosphere as anywhere,” Gajewski said. “I know that Alabama is really good and LSU is really good. But man this is really good for what we have.”
Maybe one day they’ll build on Cowgirl Stadium’s capacity of 750. Right now, the Cowgirls will gladly take what they have. Why not? They have won 36 of their past 40 home games since 2019.
They’ll expect to add two more wins to that record next weekend when super regionals arrive and the party returns to their ballpark.
“The fans are all in. They’re dedicated,” Pennington said after joining her teammates for a postgame celebratory jog past The Corral. “They’re loyal and they’re ready for next week.”
Oklahoma State 10, Mississippi State 2
OSU;041;50;--;10;11;0
MSU;110;00;--;2;6;3
Eberle and Wright; Willis, Loza (4) and Davidson. W: Eberle, 23-3. L: Willis, 17-10. HR: Busby, Pennington, Wright.