Guerin Emig: A conversation with Tyler Lacy, the OSU defensive lineman as thoughtful off the field as he is impactful on it

STILLWATER – Mike Gundy got a question about Tyler Lacy, Oklahoma State’s most decisive defender currently, after the Cowboys’ victory over Arizona State last Saturday night.

“Tyler made a great decision by coming back and playing college. He could have been a fifth- or sixth-round pick, I’m just guessing,” Gundy said to begin his answer. “But if he continues to work like is, he’s in a good spot.”

Lacy entered the interview room 10 minutes later and sat down. I sat next to him and listened to him answer reporters’ questions for a bit. He was as good-natured as he typically is, a signal that he might be willing to detail his choice to return to OSU for a fifth season if asked about it.

So I asked, and that led us down a pretty cool path.

When did you decide to return?

“I knew I was coming back,” Lacy said. “I wanted to graduate and get that paper (diploma) on me, especially for my parents. They’re really proud of me for that. That was the most special time in my career that I’ve had at Oklahoma State, walking across the stage.”

(When Lacy earned his degree last May, his mother Veronica shared on social media a picture of the Lacy family with Tyler, dressed in his cap and gown.)

How long has that been instilled in you, the importance of a degree?

“Ever since I was working for that scholarship as a kid,” Lacy said. “That was the greatest thing. Once I got that first call for a scholarship, I knew my parents didn’t have to pay for school. That’s the best thing for me to give to them.”

Is that your parents in the back of the room?

“Yeah, that’s my people,” Lacy said as he saw Veronica and Marvin Lacy watching their son interview at the front of the room.

Lacy smiled and waved as he shouted: “Hey people!”

I imagine they were a big influence on you and help to you...

“Driving me to practice, taking me to practice, taking me to workouts. All that time and all that money,” Lacy said. “I hope it’s paying off for them. I hope it is. Because I did put them through a lot. Weekend trips to this and that, tournaments, this there and that. Everything.”

You have any siblings?

“It’s just me and my sister,” Lacy said. “She is... 26? (Lacy looked back at his parents who nodded) 26.”

Did she play ball?

“She used to play basketball. She graduated from Oklahoma State as well. That’s why I had to come back. She had the paper, I had to come back and get the paper.”

So you came to OSU because of her?

“No. She actually came here because of me. She was playing basketball and then she stopped. She was living at home while I was doing my recruiting trips...

“Funny story. Joe Bob Clements (then OSU’s defensive line coach) asked me to come up here. I was like, ‘Sister, come with me. Tour the school. Just look at it.’ She applied and got accepted that week. And then I came up. She was a senior when I was a freshman.”

Did you follow OSU growing up? (Lacy is from the Dallas suburb of Sachse)

“Actually not at all. I’d heard of Dez Bryant. That’s it.”

Did you have a favorite college team?

“Yeah,” Lacy said, grinning, barely above a whisper.

Who was it?

“I don’t wanna say.”

Was it Texas?

Lacy nodded his head sheepishly and said: “Growing up in Texas, the dream is to play at Texas. But I’m glad I chose this place.”

You go to Texas’ camps or anything like that?

“Mm-hm. I was there, recruiting trips, all that. They actually offered me the day before the signing day (in December of 2017). They tried to flip me.”

Did you think about it?

“No. Not at all,” Lacy said with the kind of high-pitched laugh that makes those around him laugh. Or happy. “My sister was already enrolled. Nah, I didn’t think about that at all.”

They really waited till the day before?

“They waited till the day before. They were talking to me all the time, inviting me down there to Austin to do all this, all that. Coaches texted me every single day. Never offered me until the day before signing day. That’s why I was like, ‘Naaah.’”

Had they offered you earlier, would you have accepted?

“My cousin is Aaron Ross (Texas’ 2006 Jim Thorpe Award-winning defensive back). So I would have gone there. But hey, I’m here. I’m so glad I’m here.”

Lacy is glad. Gundy is glad. And I’m glad, since one of the best parts of my job is talking with thoughtful, expressive young athletes.