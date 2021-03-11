Guerin Emig: A block, a hug and a winner in Kansas City... Time to update Isaac Likekele's OSU basketball success story

West Virginia coach Bob Huggins called time to run a play for Sherman. Likekele ruined it. The horn sounded. Boynton hugged his hero.

It was a sweet, totally appropriate gesture. It was a product of a moment, and also a relationship.

“When I recruited ‘Ice’ the spring after his senior season was over, after he decommitted from Fresno State, it wasn’t because he was a highly ranked kid who I knew would be a transcendent talent,” Boynton said. ““I watched ‘Ice,’ for a really long time, win. I just watched him win. I saw his high school team have success, and I saw a kid who would do whatever it took for his team to win.”

This was the spring of 2018. Boynton was coming off his first season as Cowboys head coach. He needed players to help make his mark, players who reflected basketball elements he valued.

“That’s who I am. That’s who I was as a player. It’s the only reason I had any chance to help a team in the SEC (Boynton ran the point at South Carolina in the early 2000s) at all,” Boynton said. “I understood that there are things that most people don’t pay attention to that go into winning, and I saw those things in ‘Ice.’