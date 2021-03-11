Guerin Emig: A block, a hug and a winner in Kansas City... Time to update Isaac Likekele's OSU basketball success story

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mike Boynton embraced Isaac Likekele before any other Oklahoma State player after the Cowboys’ 72-69 Big 12 Tournament win over West Virginia Thursday. There are reasons for this, most obvious being Likekele’s game-sealing block of Taz Sherman’s 3-point shot with a couple seconds left.
West Virginia called what OSU guard Cade Cunningham termed an “elevator screen” to free Sherman from Likekele.
“‘Ice’ is like a football player playing basketball, so he fought well,” Cunningham said. “You could tell how bad he knew Sherman was going to get it, how bad he wanted to win it. So he fought through, got a high hand and blocked the shot.”
The ball caromed to Mountaineers guard Sean McNeil, whose shot fake before releasing his game-tying 3 allowed time to expire. That allowed OSU passage to Friday’s semifinal against top seed Baylor.
Likekele allowed this by making play after play over the final 11 minutes Thursday.
He cut along along the baseline off the ball and scored off Avery Anderson’s assist. He fed Cunningham for a go-ahead 3-pointer. He hustled out in transition and scored again. He rebounded Anderson’s missed 3, then scored after working open as West Virginia double-teamed Cunningham.
With OSU leading 70-69 in the final minute, Likekele secured two rebounds off two West Virginia misses in the same sequence. Cowboys guard Bryce Williams was fouled after the second rebound, then made two free throws for a 72-69 score with 22 seconds remaining.
West Virginia coach Bob Huggins called time to run a play for Sherman. Likekele ruined it. The horn sounded. Boynton hugged his hero.
It was a sweet, totally appropriate gesture. It was a product of a moment, and also a relationship.
“When I recruited ‘Ice’ the spring after his senior season was over, after he decommitted from Fresno State, it wasn’t because he was a highly ranked kid who I knew would be a transcendent talent,” Boynton said. ““I watched ‘Ice,’ for a really long time, win. I just watched him win. I saw his high school team have success, and I saw a kid who would do whatever it took for his team to win.”
This was the spring of 2018. Boynton was coming off his first season as Cowboys head coach. He needed players to help make his mark, players who reflected basketball elements he valued.
“That’s who I am. That’s who I was as a player. It’s the only reason I had any chance to help a team in the SEC (Boynton ran the point at South Carolina in the early 2000s) at all,” Boynton said. “I understood that there are things that most people don’t pay attention to that go into winning, and I saw those things in ‘Ice.’
“‘Ice’ never played point guard before he came to Oklahoma State. But I was so bullish on what I thought he was about that I told him I was going to put the ball in his hands and let him be the face for our program while I was the head coach as we moved this thing forward.”
Cunningham came along this year, and he has run OSU’s offense since. That doesn’t diminish Boynton’s point, however. It doesn’t diminish Likekele’s worth.
“He has a really high IQ, and he does a good job of helping other dudes by explaining what we need to do as a team,” Cunningham said, “and just trying to keep guys motivated when they’re down and things like that. He’s always in guys’ ears. You’ll never hear ‘Ice’ not talking, in practice and huddles and whatever...
“That’s our guy. That’s a dude we know wants to win.”
That dude showed up Thursday in Kansas City after being hampered by foot and hand injuries for several weeks. He showed up at the ideal time, at a point the game would be won or lost.
It surprised no one in orange that the Cowboys won.
“He’s just a big-time player and that’s what we need,” Anderson said of Likekele. “It’s good that we have him back.”
Boynton is relieved to have him back. He looked relieved and thankful right after Thursday’s horn.
“Recruiting winners has to be a big priority,” he said, “and (Likekele) is a winner.”