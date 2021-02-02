Guerin Emig: A birthday to remember for Edison Eagle-turned-OSU Cowboy Holden Martinson

Holden Martinson turned 18 last Friday. Some fun, you’re thinking, an Edison High School senior having his birthday during a pandemic.

It really wasn’t so bad. Martinson got some dough. He might use some on his ’96 Bronco.

“That’s my baby,” he said.

No, something tells me he’s going to remember this one for all the right reasons, and not just because he can go buy some new shocks.

Last Thursday, his last day as a 17-year-old, Martinson announced he was going to play football for Oklahoma State. The 6-5, 243-pound two-year starting defensive lineman for Edison will join the Cowboys as a preferred walk-on.

“A lifelong dream,” he said. “I’ve always wanted to play for them. I was always a Cowboys fan. My parents went there. I was raised in a family of OSU fans. I loved watching them play, guys like Emmanuel Ogbah. He was a beast.”

Whether Martinson grows into an Ogbah type of player is not the point right now. Wednesday marks the late National Signing Day for high school athletes. It’s time better spent celebrating these kids’ big plans and goals, not lamenting the obstacles to them.