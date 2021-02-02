Guerin Emig: A birthday to remember for Edison Eagle-turned-OSU Cowboy Holden Martinson

Holden Martinson turned 18 last Friday. Some fun, you’re thinking, an Edison High School senior having his birthday during a pandemic.
It really wasn’t so bad. Martinson got some dough. He might use some on his ’96 Bronco.
“That’s my baby,” he said.
No, something tells me he’s going to remember this one for all the right reasons, and not just because he can go buy some new shocks.
Last Thursday, his last day as a 17-year-old, Martinson announced he was going to play football for Oklahoma State. The 6-5, 243-pound two-year starting defensive lineman for Edison will join the Cowboys as a preferred walk-on.
“A lifelong dream,” he said. “I’ve always wanted to play for them. I was always a Cowboys fan. My parents went there. I was raised in a family of OSU fans. I loved watching them play, guys like Emmanuel Ogbah. He was a beast.”
Whether Martinson grows into an Ogbah type of player is not the point right now. Wednesday marks the late National Signing Day for high school athletes. It’s time better spent celebrating these kids’ big plans and goals, not lamenting the obstacles to them.
“Even though Holden is a walk-on, in his eyes he’s going to go earn a scholarship,” Edison coach Tony Daniels said. “He’s got that mentality. There is no doubt in my mind he’s going to have that opportunity.”
OSU must think so, too.
“He’s been on their radar the last couple years,” Daniels said.
As Martinson grew into his lanky frame and started putting plays on film, he got OSU to see it with the help of Daniels and Edison assistants Christian Littlehead and Jeremy Smith, both of whom played in Stillwater.
Martinson said OSU defensive analyst Victor Irokansi liked his tape, which led to a connection with Cowboys defensive line coach Joe Bob Clements.
“Coach Clements said he liked the way I play,” Martinson said. “He could see me transforming into a really good college player with the strength and conditioning staff they have, and see how it goes from there. Maybe get from 245 to 265 or 270.”
OSU wasn’t the only program to see the potential.
“Right after Bedlam, OU hit me up. Coach Thibodeaux,” Martinson said, referencing Sooners defensive line coach Calvin Thibodeaux. “We talked for a little bit. I was interested in what he was saying.”
Texas, Tulsa and OU all invited Martinson as a preferred walk-on, Daniels and Martinson both said.
“But my heart was with OSU,” Martinson said. “Just the coaching staff, they seemed real interested. It felt like a good program for me. The family atmosphere was amazing.”
Tough to beat family. Martinson said his dad played rugby at OSU. His older brothers are at OSU now.
“They’re excited to see me over there,” Holden reported. “Hey, I’m the first one in the family to play college football, or have the chance to.”
That’s really the story right now, isn’t it? That Martinson even has that chance, and at the school of his dreams.
To that end, he’s up early every morning to work out. He does online course work for Edison, takes Tulsa Community College classes twice a week. He eats a lot to keep his weight on.
“Rinse and repeat,” he said.
Such is the pandemic life.
“It’s a good scheduled routine. I’m learning to enjoy it,” Martinson said. “It’s a process, but I’m blessed to be in the position I’m in.”
Oh to be young and optimistic and a source of fulfillment. Of perspective, too.
Happy 18th, Mr. Martinson, and congratulations.