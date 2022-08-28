Guerin Emig: 33 predictions for the '22 season include OU over Clemson and OSU over Georgia ... but neither in the CFP

I don’t, thankfully, have 99 problems as my good friend Jay-Z once famously did. Just 99 predictions for the upcoming college football season, heavy on the Sooners, Cowboys and Golden Hurricane.

In the interest of time and space, I’ll share one-third of the 99 here …

1: Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders will repeat as first-team All-Big 12 quarterback.

2: Sanders will be the Cowboys’ leading rusher in a season where OSU running back carries are split between Dom Richardson, Jaden Nixon and Ollie Gordon.

3: Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel will be second-team All-Big 12 quarterback.

4: The Sooners’ Eric Gray won’t be All-Big 12 running back thanks to Texas’ Bijan Robinson and Kansas State’s Deuce Vaughn, but he will crack 1,000 yards and score 15 touchdowns.

5: Robinson will be a Heisman Trophy finalist for the 8-4 Longhorns.

6: Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud will win the Heisman in taking the Buckeyes to a College Football Playoff also featuring Alabama, Michigan and Utah.

7: Ohio State will beat Notre Dame by 20 points in Week 1.

8: Alabama will beat Texas by 10 points in Week 2.

9: OU will beat Nebraska by 5 points in Week 3.

10: Ole Miss will beat Tulsa by 3 points in Week 4.

11: OSU will beat Baylor by 1 point in Week 5.

Related

12: Quarterback Davis Brin will serve notice in TU’s attention-getting close shave at Ole Miss with 350 yards and three touchdowns passing.

13: Baylor will serve notice in its loss to OSU that all of the tossups that broke the Bears’ way in 2021 (4-1 in one-score games) will break against them this fall.

14: Marvin Mims will rack up 175 yards receiving in OU’s blowout win over Baylor Nov. 5.

15: Theo Wease will rack up 176 yards receiving in OU’s 3-point win over Texas Oct. 8.

16: Braydon Johnson will haul in 150 yards and 3 touchdowns receiving in OSU’s season-opening cakewalk over Central Michigan Sept. 1.

17: Keylon Stokes will haul in 151 yards and 4 touchdowns receiving in TU’s season-opening victory at Wyoming Sept. 3.

18: Wyoming transfer C.J. Coldon will make OU’s first interception of the year against UTEP.

19: The Sooners’ defense will finish the season with 24 takeaways, one more than Alex Grinch’s 2021 unit chalked up.

20: David Ugwoegbu, Danny Stutsman and DaShaun White will all have big moments in Brent Venables’ linebacker-friendly OU scheme, prompting the Sooners’ marketing department to launch a “3D” hype campaign which will be better-received than the old “Speed D” from Grinch’s tenure.

21: Mason Cobb and Xavier Benson will do better than expected replacing stalwart linebackers Malcolm Rodriguez and Devin Harper at OSU.

22: Derek Mason will do better than expected picking up where former Cowboys defensive coordinator Jim Knowles left off.

23: Knowles will do better in his new job at Ohio State than Grinch does in his new job at USC.

24: Quarterback Caleb Williams + receivers Mario Williams and Jordan Addison = transfer gold for Southern Cal and the Trojans will challenge for the Playoff.

25: Sooner Nation will have ground its collective teeth to dust by the time Lincoln Riley coaches the Trojans in the Pac-12 Championship.

26: TU will not make the AAC Championship but will finish 8-4.

27: Linebacker Justin Wright will be Brin’s equal on the Hurricane defense in terms of leadership and playmaking.

28: Thanks to Wright, Brin, Stokes and the Hurricane’s easy-to-love moxie, not to mention gameday marketing like “Dollar Hot Dog/Popcorn/Soda Night” for the home opener against Northern Illinois, TU will post its best home attendance figures in 25 years.

29: Thanks to the most feverish crowd since the 2008 “Jump Around” game against Texas Tech, plus Gabriel’s 375 yards passing, OU will take Bedlam Nov. 19.

30: Thanks to Sanders’ 376 yards passing plus a relentless rush that hounds Gabriel all game, OSU will take Bedlam II at the Big 12 Championship Dec. 3.

31: The Cowboys will beat Georgia 34-31 in an epic Sugar Bowl as Brennan Presley (2 touchdowns receiving, 1 via punt return) is named MVP.

32: The Sooners will settle for the Orange Bowl, where they will beat Clemson 26-24 and carry Venables to his postgame handshake with Dabo Swinney.

33: TU will defeat Army in the Independence Bowl when Brin connects with Isaiah Epps for the winning 2-point overtime conversion.