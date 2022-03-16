'Greatest version of myself': OSU's Fix returns to NCAA Championships tested and with title aspirations

STILLWATER — Ever since he was growing up in Sand Springs, Daton Fix has set the bar high. That’s the way Derek and Stacee Fix raised all five of their children, teaching them to “strive to be the best version of themselves,” Stacee said.

Maybe that’s how Fix, as a teenager, came up with his ambitious Twitter username, one that has caught the attention of countless fans and at least one Olympic gold medalist in the years since. As the 2022 NCAA Wrestling Championships get underway Thursday, some 15,700 people are following @_Greatest_Ever1.

“I think a lot of people take it out of context that I’m calling myself the greatest ever when really that’s just the goal,” Fix said.

“My goal is to be the greatest version of myself that I can be. Wrestler. Person. Someday husband and father. I just want to be the greatest version of myself, really. That’s where that started.”

Fix has an opportunity to take another step toward those ambitions on the wrestling mat this weekend in Detroit. Oklahoma State’s redshirt junior enters as the No. 2-seed in the 133-pound class, one of eight Cowboys set to compete in the national championship event.

The NCAA Wrestling Championships will be shown on ESPN and ESPNU from Thursday's opening round through Saturday evening's title matches.

Fix arrives unbeaten on the season at 21-0. He carries a career record of 74-3 at OSU. Two weeks ago at Tulsa’s BOK Center, Fix earned his place as the 36th three-time conference champion in program history.

But in Detroit, Fix is chasing one of the few accolades still eluding him. He has reached the championship round at this event twice before in 2019 and 2021. Both times, Fix fell short.

In 2022, molded by a pair of defeats and the journey he’s endured since September 2020, Fix heads into his third NCAA Wrestling Championships ready, finally, to get over the hump.

“I’ve had two pretty heartbreaking finishes,” he said. "I’m as confident as ever going into this one … I think that I’m a better wrestler than I was the previous two years.”

On Fix's mind this week are those "heartbreaking finishes": A narrow loss to Rutgers' Nick Suriano in 2019; the 4-2 defeat to Penn State's Roman Bravo-Young last spring.

Fix got a late start in wrestling. He didn't step onto a mat until the fifth grade. But even then, his goals were hefty. Fix wanted to be a national champion. An Olympian. A world champion.

His father counteracted those sky-high aspirations by injecting a patient mentality into his son.

“I told him the only time you should worry about losing is if you lose in the ultimate one and you don’t have any more opportunities," Derek said. "If you don’t win that one, that’s the one you should be disappointed in. Until then, just use it as a chance to get better.”

Fix took on that approach from the defeats in 2019 and 2021. But his patience was most tested in between.

In September 2020, Fix tested positive for a banned substance and received a four-year ban from the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). He denied knowingly ingesting a prohibited substance and submitted a polygraph test during the investigation; a USADA panel later reduced the ban to one year.

The year spent on the sidelines was a battle. He practiced with his teammates. Worked out with them, too. But the defending national finalist at 133 pounds couldn't complete.

"It was hard to keep yourself motivated," Fix said.

Fix says he leaned on family and his faith. Over that time, Derek reminded his son of the saying his father, a former wrestler, had passed down to him: “To truly become No. 1, you must constantly strive to surpass yourself, not the competition.”

Competing against himself, Fix never fell into just going through the motions. John Smith never saw his motivation waver that year.

"That year of not wrestling, he maintained his direction of wanting to be a national champion. Of wanting to be a world champion. Wanting to be an Olympic champion," said the Cowboys' 31st-year coach. "Those goals outweighed any negativity that there was. And it kept him moving."

Fix attests now that he wouldn't be the wrestler he is today without the defeats — on and off the mat — from his past. This weekend could deliver a rematch with Bravo-Young, the top-seeded wrestler at 133 pounds.

"I’m looking forward to that matchup," Fix said. "I want that match back, for sure."

In Detroit, Fix's aspirations are once again in reach. A large traveling party of friends and family is expected to be on hand inside Little Caesars Arena.

Asked what advice he might offer his son ahead of his third trip to the NCAA Wrestling Championships, Derek reverted the family's tried and true message.

“One of Daton's goals is there to be had," he said. "All I can ask if for him to be the greatest version of himself."

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.