STILLWATER — Joe Kreger and Chad Weiberg couldn’t always afford to eat at Lunch & Munch. But on a good day, when the pair of teenage boys had $2 or $3 to spare, they crossed Tonkawa’s North Avenue and grabbed a table at the hamburger shop.

Lunch & Munch used to sit opposite Tonkawa High School. Closed now, it was once a hub for the small class of 40-or-so students Weiberg joined when Mick, Chad’s father, got a job coaching basketball at Northern-Tonkawa College and moved the family from Stillwater in 1986.

The boys bonded over burgers.

Weiberg had stories to tell from wandering around Gallagher Hall when his dad worked for OSU coach Paul Hansen; Kreger shared tales from his family’s ranch. They traded notes on whatever U2 or Bad Company tracks they’d gotten their hands on. Weiberg was the only other person his age that Kreger knew who could also spend hours discussing Iran-Contra and Reagan-era policy.

On one prosperous afternoon at Lunch & Munch, Weiberg told Kreger about his dream for the first time. Someday, he wanted to become the athletic director at Oklahoma State. Aspiration became reality 35 years later when Weiberg replaced Mike Holder and became the university’s 13th AD in July.

“It had never crossed my mind before that it was even a job or career,” Kreger says. “Chad already had it all thought out.”

Inside the local eatery, the friendship between Weiberg and Kreger, now in its fifth decade, sprouted.

“Chad has always had a willingness to make lasting relationships,” Kreger says. “He’s always been a gregarious guy and a friend to everyone. But in high school and junior college, at Oklahoma State, he always found those deep and lasting relationships.”

Relationships have been the basis of a career that has delivered the 49-year old to his current post and a life that brought Weiberg back to Stillwater, the home he once feared he’d never make it back to.

They were the thread across childhood moves from Poteau to Warner to Stillwater and Tonkawa, and he amassed more in college at Northern Oklahoma and OSU. They have powered his 27 years in administration, launching a career at OSU that elevated him to Kansas State where he became a national fundraiser of the year and burnished his reputation at Texas Tech.

Now back at OSU, where he returned as deputy AD in 2017, Weiberg has guided the athletic department through conference realignment and signed his football coach to a new contract within his first four months in the top job. And those who know him best say Weiberg’s ability to forge relationships — like the one he molded with Kreger at Lunch & Munch — make him the leader to take OSU into the future.

“Chad is one of the most relational individuals that I’ve ever had the privilege of working with,” Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt says. “Whoever he’s talking to in a particular moment feels like they are the most important person in the world.”

‘He bleeds orange’

Vina Weiberg worried about her son. In fact, it took five years before she believed her oldest boy each time Weiberg told her that he was happy at Kansas State.

“I just didn’t know if he could be OK anywhere else,” Vina says. “He bleeds orange.”

In his heart, Weiberg never wanted to work anywhere but the school that stole his love for good in the eighth grade. For the first 10 years of his career, he did just that, jumping from one development role to the next at OSU.

But a decade in, Weiberg understood — in his gut, not his heart — that the path toward a position like the one he now holds lay elsewhere, even if a future in Stillwater was never guaranteed.

“You leave not knowing if you’d ever have a chance to come back,” Weiberg says. “The chances were that I probably wouldn’t. It’s sort of surreal that I’m sitting here today.”

In 2004, his wife Jodi — whom Weiberg proposed to inside a suite at Boone Pickens Stadium — was working for the alumni association at Kansas State. Weiberg followed for a fundraising job with the university, and they stayed in Manhattan until 2015.

Weiberg quickly shifted into athletic development at Kansas State, and on a bus ride in Boulder, Colorado, during a men’s basketball trip, he befriended a team manager named Josh McCowan.

Weiberg thought McCowan had a future on the development side rather than coaching, and eventually worked out a deal with basketball coach Frank Martin: McCowan would spend mornings in Weiberg’s office and afternoons with the basketball team.

McCowan stepped into Weiberg’s world with a pre-formed vision for what a fundraiser had to be. Bombastic. Quick-witted. Larger than life. Weiberg showed him it didn’t have to be that way.

“He really taught me that you don’t have to be all of that,” says McCowan, now Kansas State’s senior associate AD for development. “When you can just connect with people and share a common interest, great things can happen. Chad was incredibly gracious, incredibly humble, incredibly genuine and authentic with people. And it really worked.”

If his style was modest, Weiberg’s fundraising was anything but. He had a penchant for converting connections into gift conversations with donors, merging his passion for Kansas State with theirs and yielding donations that transformed the university’s athletic department.

In 2013-14, Weiberg raised a department-record $46.4 million in athletics gifts in Manhattan, and the National Association of Athletic Development Directors named him its fundraiser of the year.

At Texas Tech, where he became the deputy AD in 2015, Weiberg’s reputation in development continued to grow, and he became known for another character trait, too. In Lubbock they even had a term for it: Weiberg time.

Most days, the only appointment on his schedule that didn’t begin late was Weiberg’s first.

“You could be assured that Chad was going to be running behind five or 10 minutes,” Hocutt says. “He was going to give that first meeting, that first phone call his undivided attention. He was going to take the time to be sure every relationship that he had was an impactful one and a purposeful one. And he wasn’t going to rush away from it just to get somewhere else.”

Weiberg’s well-intentioned tardiness became so notorious it warranted a song.

When he left Texas Tech to return to OSU in 2017, the husband of an administrative assistant crafted lyrics to the tune of Don Williams’ “Tulsa Time”. The executive staff recorded a music video to go with it. The clip begins with Hocutt strumming a guitar.

At his going-away party, a red-faced Weiberg experienced all two minutes and 30 seconds of “Livin’ on Weiberg Time”, the parody doubling as a testament to the investment he made in Lubbock.

Around the same time, as Weiberg prepared for his return to OSU, Kreger phoned Vina with a message.

“My brother’s coming home,” he told her.

A new world

Long before Weiberg spent time around donors and set fundraising records, he learned to build relationships from scratch over and over as a child. Four moves and four schools over 12 years as the son of a coach will do that.

Poteau and Warner, where the family lived when Mick coached at Eastern Oklahoma and then Connors State, were small compared to Stillwater. Oklahoma State took hold of him when Mick accepted an assistant job with the men’s basketball program. Landmarks such as Gallagher Hall, Lewis Field and Reynolds Stadium introduced Weiberg to a new world.

Later, well before the advent of replica sets, Weiberg constructed a Lego model of the old athletic facility.

“Seeing all of it was just kind of an eye-opener for me in terms of what the possibilities were out there,” Weiberg says of the two years the family spent in Stillwater before moving to Tonkawa. “I saw what college and college athletics was all about.”

Like she did when Weiberg went to Kansas State, Vina fretted over her sons — Chad, Brett and Jared — upon each move. But from Poteau, Warner, Stillwater and Tonkawa, her oldest son never skipped a beat.

“I learned as time went on that he would make adjustments,” she says. “He would pick the right kind of friends to be with, and that just really built my confidence in him and what he could do.”

Everywhere they moved, Weiberg found his place and people found him.

In Warner, he was voted class president, but never got the chance to serve before the move to Stillwater. When he arrived in Tonkawa, it didn’t take long for the student body to deem him worthy of a place on the student council.

Weiberg made friendships in the band, where he earned the John Philip Sousa Award as a trumpet player. He did the same in his church group and graduated as Tonkawa’s valedictorian.

The homecoming king during his lone year at Northern Oklahoma, Weiberg pledged the Kappa Sigma fraternity when he arrived at OSU. Two years later, he was the organization’s president.

“He always took advantage of being in a new place,” Kreger says.

Building a friendship

Strong as they were, the other relationships paled when compared to Kreger and Weiberg’s.

They embarked on mirroring paths together, from Tonkawa to Northern Oklahoma to OSU and then graduate school in Stillwater. Lockstep from the time the Weibergs arrived in town, Kreger says they spent only a handful of days away from each other over those years.

When the pair wasn’t sitting together at Lunch & Munch, their conversations carried on at Kreger’s family ranch. The property had a 4-mile walking trail and encompassed a stretch of beach on the Salt Fork River. Strolling the trail and hanging out on the beach, they’d take in the sounds of George Strait, Willie Nelson and early Garth Brooks, and contemplate everything from OSU football to the ongoing Gulf War.

“We’d never pause,” says Kreger, now a wealth management advisor in Edmond. “We would just talk, talk, talk.”

The chats went on for hours, each one building a relationship that carried depth beyond global events or country singers of the time.

In the fall of 1985, Kreger lost two sisters in a car accident: 20-year old Dessa and 16-year old Sarah were struck and killed by a semi-truck in Grant County as they were driving home with parts for the family’s ranch equipment business.

Weiberg’s arrival the following summer gave Kreger more than just a lunch buddy.

“Chad got to know me and became my friend as one who had lost,” Kreger says. “I’m not sure he really knew how much he was there for me at the time.”

On Jan. 27, 2001, the roles reversed. Kreger bolted from Edmond to Tonkawa when he learned Jared Weiberg was one of the 10 members of the OSU basketball family aboard a plane that crashed near Strasburg, Colorado.

As Weiberg had been for him a decade and a half earlier, Kreger felt pulled to be present in that moment.

“I don’t know that we were mature enough to use the words ‘I love you’ as sophomores or juniors in high school, but we did clearly,” Kreger says. “We certainly were mature enough to use those words in 2001.”

Early challenges

Back when Weiberg was considering life as Oklahoma State’s AD during meals at Lunch & Munch, he likely couldn’t have dreamed up the asteroid that fell 21 days into his new job. The first reports of Oklahoma and Texas’ plan to leave the Big 12 surfaced. Only four weeks after Weiberg took charge, OSU’s athletic future hung in the balance.

“It’s one thing to say, ‘I would handle things this way’,” Weiberg says. “It’s another thing to actually have to handle them.”

During the process that resulted in the Big 12 adding BYU, UCF, Houston and Cincinnati as future conference members, OSU’s rookie AD leaned on his relationships in the Big 12.

According to Hocutt, Weiberg offered detailed input and used his experience from time with three remaining member institutions as a resource. Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby — who has known Weiberg a long time and his uncle, former league commissioner Kevin Weiberg, longer — said Weiberg’s roots at OSU and in the conference garnered him immediate respect.

As the Big 12 scrambled for a solution, Weiberg’s relationships proved a strength for him and OSU.

“He’s a humble person, and he’s a people person,” says his predecessor, Mike Holder. “That resonates in those rooms.”

The Big 12 is settled, for the time being at least, but Weiberg knows more change lies ahead. There’s potential for further realignment. Evolutions are coming for the college football landscape, and the NCAA, too. On campus, plans for new additions to the Athletic Village are never stagnant.

In the face of movement, Weiberg focuses on the things that won’t change.

“I think there’s more that’s constant here than there is change,” he says. “I keep my eye on the constants.”

Few things in Weiberg’s life and career have been more constant than his relationships.

