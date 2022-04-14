Golden Eagles wrap up road stretch against Pokes

Oral Roberts University baseball

Record: 18-12

Looking ahead: ORU heads to Macomb, Illinois this week for a three-game conference series against Western Illinois. The Golden Eagles play at 3 p.m. Friday, then turn around for a doubleheader against the Leathernecks on Saturday at noon and 3 p.m. At 6 p.m. Tuesday, the Golden Eagles play against Oklahoma State in Stillwater.

Looking back: After a one-week layoff, the Golden Eagles scored six unanswered runs to defeat Missouri State 9-8 on the road Tuesday night.

Notable: After the upcoming Oklahoma State game, the Golden Eagles will have played six consecutive games on the road. ORU's game against North Dakota State on Friday, April 22, will be its first in J.L. Johnson Stadium since an April 3 loss to Omaha.

— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World