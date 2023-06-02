STILLWATER --- After a 58-minute rain delay in the third inning, Oral Roberts lefty Caleb Isaacs was called on to take over for ace starter Jacob Hall with a two-run lead.

Isaacs produced the performance the Golden Eagles needed as he pitched 4 1/3 innings and delivered the lead to All-America reliever Cade Denton, who closed out a 6-4 victory over Oklahoma State in the Stillwater Regional's opening round Friday night at O'Brate Stadium.

The 4-seeded Golden Eagles (47-11) extended their winning streak to 19 as they advanced to face 3-seeded Washington (35-18) at 8 p.m. Saturday in the winners' bracket. Top-seeded OSU (41-19) will meet 2-seeded Dallas Baptist (45-15) in an elimination game at 2 p.m.

ORU 6, OSU 4

Oral Roberts;002;031;000;-; 6;13;0

Okla. State;000;020;020;--; 4;10;0

Hall, Isaacs (3), Denton (8) and Godman. McLean, Stebens (5), Root (9) and Adkison. W: Isaacs (7-0). L: McLean (1-2). Save: Denton (13). HR: OSU, Erhard (4), Meola (5). T: 3:02. A: 5,423.

