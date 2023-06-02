STILLWATER --- After a 58-minute rain delay in the third inning, Oral Roberts lefty Caleb Isaacs was called on to take over for ace starter Jacob Hall with a two-run lead.
Isaacs produced the performance the Golden Eagles needed as he pitched 4 1/3 innings and delivered the lead to All-America reliever Cade Denton, who closed out a 6-4 victory over Oklahoma State in the Stillwater Regional's opening round Friday night at O'Brate Stadium.
The 4-seeded Golden Eagles (47-11) extended their winning streak to 19 as they advanced to face 3-seeded Washington (35-18) at 8 p.m. Saturday in the winners' bracket. Top-seeded OSU (41-19) will meet 2-seeded Dallas Baptist (45-15) in an elimination game at 2 p.m.
Oral Roberts;002;031;000;-; 6;13;0
Okla. State;000;020;020;--; 4;10;0
Hall, Isaacs (3), Denton (8) and Godman. McLean, Stebens (5), Root (9) and Adkison. W: Isaacs (7-0). L: McLean (1-2). Save: Denton (13). HR: OSU, Erhard (4), Meola (5). T: 3:02. A: 5,423.
Photos: Oral Roberts defeats Oklahoma State in college baseball, 6-4
Oklahoma State vs. Oral Roberts
Oklahoma State's Tyler Wulfert slides safely home behind Oral Roberts's catcher Jacob Godman in their baseball game in the NCAA Baseball Stillwater Regional at O'Brate Stadium Friday, June 2, 2023 in Stillwater, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State vs. Oral Roberts
Oral Roberts players celebrate after defeating Oklahoma State in their baseball game in the NCAA Baseball Stillwater Regional at O'Brate Stadium Friday, June 2, 2023 in Stillwater, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State vs. Oral Roberts
Oklahoma State's Zach Ehrhard and Carson Benge chase down a ball hit by Jonah Cox of Oral Roberts in their baseball game in the NCAA Baseball Stillwater Regional at O'Brate Stadium Friday, June 2, 2023 in Stillwater, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State vs. Oral Roberts
Jonah Cox of Oral Roberts throws a ball infield against Oklahoma State in their baseball game in the NCAA Baseball Stillwater Regional at O'Brate Stadium Friday, June 2, 2023 in Stillwater, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State vs. Oral Roberts
Mac McCroskey of Oral Roberts celebrates after a double against Oklahoma State in their baseball game in the NCAA Baseball Stillwater Regional at O'Brate Stadium Friday, June 2, 2023 in Stillwater, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State vs. Oral Roberts
Oklahoma State's Tyler Wulfert reacts after striking out for the final out in their loss to Oral Roberts in their baseball game in the NCAA Baseball Stillwater Regional at O'Brate Stadium Friday, June 2, 2023 in Stillwater, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State vs. Oral Roberts
Oklahoma State's Marcus Brown tags out Mac McCroskey of Oral Roberts at third base in their baseball game in the NCAA Baseball Stillwater Regional at O'Brate Stadium Friday, June 2, 2023 in Stillwater, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State vs. Oral Roberts
Oklahoma State's Roc Riggio throws Matt Hogan of Oral Roberts out at 1st base in their baseball game in the NCAA Baseball Stillwater Regional at O'Brate Stadium Friday, June 2, 2023 in Stillwater, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State vs. Oral Roberts
Jonah Cox of Oral Roberts slides safely into 2nd against Oklahoma State's Marcus Brown in their baseball game in the NCAA Baseball Stillwater Regional at O'Brate Stadium Friday, June 2, 2023 in Stillwater, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State vs. Oral Roberts
Jonah Cox of Oral Roberts slides safely into 2nd against Oklahoma State's Marcus Brown in their baseball game in the NCAA Baseball Stillwater Regional at O'Brate Stadium Friday, June 2, 2023 in Stillwater, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State vs. Oral Roberts
Jonah Cox of Oral Roberts slides safely into 2nd against Oklahoma State's Marcus Brown in their baseball game in the NCAA Baseball Stillwater Regional at O'Brate Stadium Friday, June 2, 2023 in Stillwater, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State vs. Oral Roberts
Jonah Cox of Oral Roberts slides safely back to 1st base under the tag of David Mendham of Oklahoma State on a pickoff attempt in their baseball game in the NCAA Baseball Stillwater Regional at O'Brate Stadium Friday, June 2, 2023 in Stillwater, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State vs. Oral Roberts
Jonah Cox of Oral Roberts slides safely back to 1st base under the tag of David Mendham of Oklahoma State on a pickoff attempt in their baseball game in the NCAA Baseball Stillwater Regional at O'Brate Stadium Friday, June 2, 2023 in Stillwater, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State vs. Oral Roberts
Oklahoma State's Nolan McLean pitches against Oral Roberts in their baseball game in the NCAA Baseball Stillwater Regional at O'Brate Stadium Friday, June 2, 2023 in Stillwater, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State vs. Oral Roberts
Oklahoma State's Nolan McLean pitches against Oral Roberts in their baseball game in the NCAA Baseball Stillwater Regional at O'Brate Stadium Friday, June 2, 2023 in Stillwater, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State vs. Oral Roberts
Oklahoma State volunteer assistant coach Robin Ventura stands in the dugout before their baseball game against Oral Roberts in the NCAA Baseball Stillwater Regional at O'Brate Stadium Friday, June 2, 2023 in Stillwater, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State vs. Oral Roberts
Oklahoma State baseball coach Josh Holliday stands on the field before their baseball game against Oral Roberts in the NCAA Baseball Stillwater Regional at O'Brate Stadium Friday, June 2, 2023 in Stillwater, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State vs. Oral Roberts
Oklahoma State prepares to take the field against Oral Roberts in their baseball game in the NCAA Baseball Stillwater Regional at O'Brate Stadium Friday, June 2, 2023 in Stillwater, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State vs. Oral Roberts
Oklahoma State players pause before playing Oral Roberts in their baseball game in the NCAA Baseball Stillwater Regional at O'Brate Stadium Friday, June 2, 2023 in Stillwater, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Oklahoma State vs. Oral Roberts
Oklahoma State players pause before playing Oral Roberts in their baseball game in the NCAA Baseball Stillwater Regional at O'Brate Stadium Friday, June 2, 2023 in Stillwater, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
