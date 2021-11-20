 Skip to main content
Godlevske out, Sills dresses for warmups at Texas Tech
OSU Football Practice 043 (copy)

Danny Godlevske at OSU's football practice on Aug. 12. 

 Devin Lawrence Wilber, For the Tulsa World

LUBBOCK, TEXAS — Oklahoma State will be without center Danny Godlevske in Week 12, but could see the return of left guard Josh Sills against Texas Tech at Jones AT&T Stadium Saturday night. 

Godlevske limped off before halftime of OSU's Week 11 win over TCU and is sidelined for the first time this season against the Red Raiders. Redshirt sophomore Joe Michalski will make his first career start in Godlevske's place. 

Sills dressed and took part in pregame warmups after missing last Saturday's win over TCU. Redshirt junior Tyrese Williams started in his place against the Horned Frogs and will slot in again in Sills cannot play Saturday night. 

