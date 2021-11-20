Godlevske out, Sills dresses for warmups at Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, TEXAS — Oklahoma State will be without center Danny Godlevske in Week 12, but could see the return of left guard Josh Sills against Texas Tech at Jones AT&T Stadium Saturday night.
Godlevske limped off before halftime of OSU's Week 11 win over TCU and is sidelined for the first time this season against the Red Raiders. Redshirt sophomore Joe Michalski will make his first career start in Godlevske's place.
Sills dressed and took part in pregame warmups after missing last Saturday's win over TCU. Redshirt junior Tyrese Williams started in his place against the Horned Frogs and will slot in again in Sills cannot play Saturday night.
Eli Lederman
OSU Sports Writer
I cover Oklahoma State athletics for the Tulsa World. I have previously worked for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Emporia Gazette in Kansas and the Columbia Missourian. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2020 and am a native of Mamaroneck, NY.
