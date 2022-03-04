Giving back to the 'village' that raised him, OSU's Likekele has plans for home after basketball

STILLWATER — Once upon a time, Deuntrey Parker had an Isaac Likekele problem.

When Parker was the eighth grade basketball coach at Mansfield, Texas’ Danny Jones Middle School in the early 2010s, Oklahoma State’s senior guard was an eighth-grade jokester; a stubborn troublemaker whose success in the classroom made him difficult to discipline.

“When the teachers tried to get onto him you couldn’t really say much because he took care of his grades,” Parker said.

So Parker exerted punishment where he could: on the basketball court. He made Likekele run laps around the gym. Sidelined him for practices. Forced him to watch games from the bench.

At one point, Likekele's place on the Bulldogs’ roster altogether fell into jeopardy. But Parker could never bring himself to kick the precocious teen off of his team.

“There was just something special about Isaac,” Parker said. “I refused to give up on him.”

When the season drew to a close, Likekele wrote a note to the coach who believed in him in spite of it all. A few weeks ago, nearly a decade later, the note resurfaced on Likekele's phone.

“Coach, I want to say thank you for just giving me lots of opportunities this year, for all your chances you given me when I messed up. Even though I should’ve been off the team cause I got in trouble over (and) over again non-stop. But being who you are you gave me another chance. You’re like the male figure I look up to. Thank you Coach Parker!

-Isaac L.

That admiring, headstrong teenager arrived in Stillwater about five years later. And four years after that, Likekele will have family and friends on hand Saturday for Senior Day celebrations at Gallagher-Iba Arena, when the Cowboys close out their 2021-22 season at 2 p.m. against No. 12 Texas Tech.

A four-year starter at OSU, Likekele eclipsed 1,000 career points last month. His place in the program record books is already secure. But he enters Saturday unsure of what lies ahead.

Earlier this week, Likekele left the door open on returning for a fifth season next fall; "We literally haven’t thought about this, not for one second," he said Monday.

Whenever he's done at OSU, Likekele has aspirations to go pro, whether in the NBA, its G-League or overseas.

More clear than his immediate future is Likekele's vision for life after basketball, a path shaped by coaches like Parker and other branches of the support system that carried him to Saturday's finale.

"I want to go back and do something for my community because I’m somebody that they helped raise," Likekele said. "I know the general consensus is I put in the work and I was one in the gym. Grinding. Different things like that. But the village that it took to raise me. It really helped me out a lot.

"Doing something with that community would be big.”

One member of that village is Vonzell Thomas, director of Likekele's former AAU program, Southern Assault. One night during a tournament in Las Vegas, a worried Likekele visited Thomas' hotel room.

Thomas had spent the summer before Likekele's senior year of high school hyping the three-star recruit to college coaches across the country. When those coaches came to see Likekele in person in Las Vegas, he wasn't on the floor, sidelined by an ankle injury.

Likekele feared scholarships might disappear, but confided in his coach.

"He said, 'I can’t take the pain. But I’m still confident.'" Thomas recalls. "I asked him why. And he said, 'Because I know you have my back.'"

The family Likekele described this week as "my backbone" had his back, too. Around OSU, he's known as "Ice". Back home with parents Sarah and Serge and older sisters Faith and Hope, Likekele goes by "junior".

They've known about his vision for a while.

"He wants to support kids and believe in them," Hope said. "Help them out. That’s just the type of person he is.”

In Likekele's corner along the way were coaches at Mansfield Timberview High School like Matt Workman and Duane Gregory. Workman described their relationship less as player and coach, and more "big brother, little brother." Likekele credits OSU coach Mike Boynton for helping him "become the man I am today."

"They always seen something in me," Likekele said. "Seen that I could be something, do something.”

While Likekele's vision is far from settled, he has some ideas. He wants to make an impact in his two home cities: Charlotte, North Carolina and Arlington, Texas. Coaching basketball, Likekele says, is part of his future. He wants to open a community recreation center eventually, a place where kids "just kick back, relax and have fun."

“I tell people all the time, I don’t know how, but one day I aspire to win like a humanitarian award type deal," Likekele said. "That’s the type of lane I want to be in."

Last month, Parker ventured to his attic and dug Likekele's note out from a file filled with letters from former students and shared it with his former player.

"This is crazy," Likekele thought.

Parker and Likekele have kept in touch. Parker's son, Deuntrey Jr., is tall for his age — like Likekele was — and the 10-year old adores the veteran OSU guard.

"My son looks up to him," Parker said. "Anytime I can’t get my son to do right, I call Isaac and he’ll talk to him."

“He's helped me stay more determined," said Deuntrey Jr. "Anytime a call or anything goes against him, he’ll just get back and fight for it instead of whining.”

Someday, Likekele wants to go home and be the person that so many others were for him. To some, he's already gotten started.

