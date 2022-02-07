Gajewski talks Cottrill, stadium upgrades, OSU pitching and more ahead of Cowgirls season opener

Gajewski and redshirt junior pitcher Kelly Maxwell each acknowledged Monday that the rapport between Cottrill and the pitching staff remains a work in progress. But with a reliable bat and an arm Gajewksi described as the best “I’ve ever seen,” Cottrill gives the Cowgirls a weapon behind the plate.

“Well you’ve got a kid that has two years of catching in the SEC,” Gajewski said. “Played in some big games. Has close to a .300 average. We haven’t had a player hit that in my time here.”

Cowgirl Stadium upgrades

OSU spent its preseason practicing everywhere but Cowgirl Stadium. OSU’s indoor facility. Allie P. Reynolds Stadium. Stillwater and Heritage Hall High Schools. Couch Park.

But when the Cowgirls return home in early March, they’ll be playing in a new-look stadium.

Cowgirl Stadium has undergone a series of renovations this offseason, part of a privately-funded, $7 million athletic facilities improvement project approved by the OSU A&M Board of Regents in the fall. Among the changes is a switch from natural grass to synthetic turf and a dirt infield, the addition of a padded outfield wall and protective netting installed behind home plate.