Gajewski talks Cottrill, stadium upgrades, OSU pitching and more ahead Cowgirls season opener

Cowgirl Stadium has undergone a series of renovations this offseason, part of a privately-funded, $7 million athletic facilities improvement project approved by the OSU A&M Board of Regents in the fall. Among the changes is a switch from natural grass to synthetic turf and a dirt infield, the addition of a padded outfield wall and protective netting installed behind home plate.

The renovations are expected to be complete by the time OSU hosts Stanford on March 4. Pleased with the upgrades, Gajewski made sure Monday to maintain his push for the construction of a new softball stadium in the future, as well.

“This is going to look nice, but I’m not committed to that being the end," he said. "I can tell you that now. I’m committed for us to find the right donor or donors to jump in here to make these girls' experience the very best like the O’Brates have over there at the baseball field.

"That’s the standard. There’s no reason that our kids shouldn’t have the exact same thing.”

