Gajewski talks Cottrill, stadium upgrades, OSU pitching and more ahead Cowgirls season opener

STILLWATER — Last spring, Oklahoma State softball coach Kenny Gajewski spotted Julia Cottrill in the stands at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex.
At the time, she was still a catcher at the University of Florida. But Cottrill wore OSU gear that day in Oklahoma City, there to cheer on her father — Cowgirls assistant Jeff Cottrill — and friends from across the Oklahoma softball scene on OSU’s roster.
“I saw joy that I don’t think she was having at her previous school,” Gajewski said Monday morning.
On Thursday, Cottrill will open as the Cowgirls’ starting catcher when OSU begins its season at 7:30 p.m. at Arizona State. The former Stillwater High School standout committed to the Cowgirls out of the transfer portal in November and is back home for her junior season.
“She’s handled everything well,” Gajewski said of Cottrill’s transition. “From what I can tell she’s a leader on our field. Her voice carries. She commanded respect the first day she walked in by the way she plays and hits balls.”
Cottrill hit .323 with 11 RBIs and eight doubles in 25 starts during her freshman season at Florida in 2020. Last spring, she started 50 games and hit .294 with five home runs and 26 RBIs.
Gajewski and redshirt junior pitcher Kelly Maxwell each acknowledged Monday that the rapport between Cottrill and the pitching staff remains a work in progress. But with a reliable bat and an arm Gajewksi described as the best “I’ve ever seen,” Cottrill gives the Cowgirls a weapon behind the plate.
“Well you’ve got a kid that has two years of catching in the SEC,” Gajewski said. “Played in some big games. Has close to a .300 average. We haven’t had a player hit that in my time here.”
Cottrill’s arrival unseated another former Stillwater Pioneer in senior catcher Taylor Tuck. Between the two catchers, Gajewski enters the season happy with his depth at the position.
“I will tell you the best thing that’s ever happened to Tuck is that Julia is here,” he said. “Her game has improved in the last month and a half.”
Cowgirl Stadium upgrades
OSU spent its preseason practicing everywhere but Cowgirl Stadium. OSU's indoor facility. Allie P. Reynolds Stadium. Stillwater and Heritage Hall High Schools. Couch Park.
But when the Cowgirls return home in early March, they'll be playing in a new-look stadium.
Cowgirl Stadium has undergone a series of renovations this offseason, part of a privately-funded, $7 million athletic facilities improvement project approved by the OSU A&M Board of Regents in the fall. Among the changes is a switch from natural grass to synthetic turf and a dirt infield, the addition of a padded outfield wall and protective netting installed behind home plate.
The renovations are expected to be complete by the time OSU hosts Stanford on March 4. Pleased with the upgrades, Gajewski made sure Monday to maintain his push for the construction of a new softball stadium in the future, as well.
“This is going to look nice, but I’m not committed to that being the end," he said. "I can tell you that now. I’m committed for us to find the right donor or donors to jump in here to make these girls' experience the very best like the O’Brates have over there at the baseball field.
"That’s the standard. There’s no reason that our kids shouldn’t have the exact same thing.”
Slotting in
Familiar names such as Maxwell, infielders Sydney Pennington and Kiley Naomi and outfielders Chyenne Factor and Hayley Busby made up much of the projected starting lineup Gajewski outlined for the opener at Arizona State.
Red Oak, Texas freshman Brianna Evans beat out Karli Petty for the starting job at second base. Kansas transfer Morgyn Wynne will start at first base with Cottrill behind the plate.
Gajewski plans to start Chelsea Alexander as the designated player with Petty starting in left field.
Pitching depth
Pitching coach John Bargfeldt has a good problem on his hands sorting out OSU's starting pitching depth.
“I’m glad it’s not me," Gajewski joked.
The pitching trio of Maxwell and transfers Miranda Elish (Texas) and Morgan Day (Illinois State) gives the Cowgirls one of the nation's strongest and deepest staffs.
Gajewski declared Maxwell OSU's "ace" and named her his opening night starter. Behind her, the Cowgirls possess a national player of the year contender in Elish and a power arm in Day, who went 19-6 last spring.