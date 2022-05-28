Gajewski, OSU agree to new deal through 2027 hours after Super Regional clincher

STILLWATER — Kenny Gajewski and Oklahoma State softball clinched its third consecutive trip to the Women's College World Series Friday night. On Saturday, Gajewski received contract extension that will keep the Cowgirls' seventh-year coach in Stillwater for at least the next five season.

Oklahoma State announced an agreement with Gajewski on a new deal through 2027 Saturday afternoon, less than 24 hours after No. 7-seed OSU topped 10th-seeded Clemson, 5-1, to close out the Stillwater Super Regional. The victory at Cowgirl Stadium secures the Cowgirls a third straight College World Series appearance for the first time since 1982.

Terms of Gajewski's updated contract have not been released. The deal is pending board approval.

The latest show of faith in Gajewski and the softball program from OSU's administration comes at the end of 50-year-old coach's finest season yet since arriving to Stillwater in 2016.

At 46-12, the Cowgirls head to the national championship event on June 2 in Oklahoma City two wins shy of the high win total of the Gajewski era set in 2021. Earlier this month, on May 14, OSU claimed its first conference championship title since 1995 in in a 4-3, extra innings victory over top-ranked Oklahoma.

And with Friday's Super Regional clincher, Gajewski joined Sandy Fischer (1980-82) as the only other coach in program history to lead the Cowgirls to three College World Series appearances in a row.

The record crowd of 1,384 who showed up to Cowgirl Stadium for Friday's Game 2 offered a testament to OSU's growth under Gajewski since 2016. As recently as Thursday night, he's continued to emphasize plans for the construction of a new softball stadium in the future.

“My family and I are grateful for the opportunity to continue leading the Cowgirl Softball program because from the moment we arrived in Stillwater, we knew this was home,” Gajewski said in a released statement. “There is a shared vision between Chad Weiberg, Dr. Kayse Shrum and myself and this is another step toward showing the national audience that softball is important here at Oklahoma State.”

OSU on Friday night became the first team to book its trip to the 2022 Women's College World Series, which runs from June 2-8 at Oklahoma City's USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.