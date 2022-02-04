'Frustrated' Cowgirls head to No. 11 Iowa State on Saturday

Fields firing: Junior guard Lauren Fields has returned to her stride since missing a pair of games earlier this month and delivered a characteristic scoring performance in her third game back Wednesday.

Fields paced the Cowgirls with 19 points on 8-for-21 shooting as the only OSU player to register more than three made field goals. Her offensive effort at Kansas followed back-to-back double-figure scoring nights after she rejoined OSU following mid-January absences against Baylor and West Virginia.

Fields, who leads the Big 12 in steals at 2.7 per game, also acknowledged the toll the Cowgirls’ woes have taken this week.

“When I’m at home alone that’s something I think about,” she said.

Tough place to play: Iowa State topped OSU by 14 points in Stillwater last month. It won’t be any easier for the Cowgirls at Hilton Coliseum.

The Cyclones are 11-1 on their home floor this season with a lone loss coming to Texas on Jan. 19. The hosts are equipped with the Big 12’s third-leading scorer in Ashley Joens (19.6 PPG, 9.4 RPG), and Emily Ryan who leads the league in assists at 6.8 per game.