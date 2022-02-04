'Frustrated' Cowgirls head to No. 11 Iowa State on Saturday

Oklahoma State at No. 11 Iowa State
6 p.m. Saturday, Hilton Coliseum, Ames, Iowa
Stream: Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Records: OSU 6-13, 1-9 Big 12; ISU 19-3, 8-2
Three storylines
Losses mounting: The Cowgirls led 33-25 at halftime inside Kansas’ Allen Fieldhouse on Wednesday night, looking poised for their first win since Jan. 8. Then OSU got outscored 15-5 in the third quarter and allowed 25 fourth-quarter points to the Jayhawks, falling on the road, 65-56.
The defeat extended the Cowgirls’ losing streak to seven games dating back to a Jan. 12 loss at TCU and marked consecutive losses to Kansas in the same season for the first time since 1999. After Saturday’s visit to Iowa State, OSU will host TCU on Feb. 9 at Gallagher-Iba Arena, where the Cowgirls remain winless in Big 12 play.
At 1-9, OSU is off to its worst start in the conference since 2005-06.
“It’s frustrating for me, but it’s frustrating for our kids,” coach Jim Littell said this week. “Our kids care. Our kids want to win. They put in a lot of time on it. And this isn’t what we’re accustomed to here.”
Fields firing: Junior guard Lauren Fields has returned to her stride since missing a pair of games earlier this month and delivered a characteristic scoring performance in her third game back Wednesday.
Fields paced the Cowgirls with 19 points on 8-for-21 shooting as the only OSU player to register more than three made field goals. Her offensive effort at Kansas followed back-to-back double-figure scoring nights after she rejoined OSU following mid-January absences against Baylor and West Virginia.
Fields, who leads the Big 12 in steals at 2.7 per game, also acknowledged the toll the Cowgirls’ woes have taken this week.
“When I’m at home alone that’s something I think about,” she said.
Tough place to play: Iowa State topped OSU by 14 points in Stillwater last month. It won’t be any easier for the Cowgirls at Hilton Coliseum.
The Cyclones are 11-1 on their home floor this season with a lone loss coming to Texas on Jan. 19. The hosts are equipped with the Big 12’s third-leading scorer in Ashley Joens (19.6 PPG, 9.4 RPG), and Emily Ryan who leads the league in assists at 6.8 per game.
On Saturday, the Cowgirls will search to snap the seven-game skid up against the conference’s best free-throw and 3-point shooting program in Ames.